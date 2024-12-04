 Skip navigation
National Signing Day LIVE: Latest news, notes and analysis

Published December 4, 2024 11:41 AM
Nationalsigningday.webp

National Signing Day has arrived and we have you covered from start to finish. Check back here throughout the day for all the news, notes and analysis from across the country.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Announcement Guide

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY PREVIEWS: Gorney’s predictions | Spiegelman’s predictions | Which prospects will provide most NSD drama? | Flip Watch | Five programs in the spotlight | Big Ten storylines | ACC storylines | SEC storylines | Big 12 storylines | Ten potential flips to watch heading into NSD | Flip candidates who will stick with commitments

High-three-star defensive tackle Darrion Smith committed to Tennessee on July 30, but his verbal pledge to the Volunteers only lasted a few months. And on National Signing Day, the Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) star flipped to Auburn.

RIvals.com national analyst Ryan O’Bleness has the full story HERE.

Kentucky has flipped the commitment of three-star defensive back Grant Grayton from Minnesota. Rivals.com national analyst Ryan O’Bleness has the full story HERE.

Rivals four-star DL Christian Ingram took his decision down the wire.

After visits to South Carolina and USC over the past two weekends, the No. 30 DL in the 2025 class out of Georgia wrestled back and forth between choosing the Gamecocks and Trojans.

On National Signing Day, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks came out with another huge recruiting victory as Ingram signed on the dotted line.

Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman has the full story HERE.

Ohio State has plenty in front of it on the field and it still sits as a recruiting national power.

On Wednesday morning, it added to the future of the backfield in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School star Anthony Rogers, a.k.a. Turbo, who was formally committed to the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide.

Rivals.com national analyst John Garcia Jr. has the full story HERE.

Amid coaching changes and the morning of National Signing Day, one of the biggest flips of the 2025 recruiting cycle went public on Wednesday morning.

Four-star Homestead (Fla.) High School star Cortez Mills has announced a verbal commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He had been verbally committed to Oklahoma since July 1.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has the full story HERE.

Michael Terry was one of the biggest dominoes still on the board in this 2025 recruiting class as the Early Signing Period approached.

Terry, the No. 89 overall player in the Rivals250 out of San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights High School, committed to Texas. Oregon and Nebraska finished behind the in-state Longhorns for the 6-foot-3, 215-pound multi-dimensional offensive playmaker from down I-35.

More from Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman HERE.

Shamar Arnoux has never lacked the element of surprise in his recruitment.

The four-star cornerback out of Georgia delivered – again – with fireworks on National Signing Day, as Arnoux flipped his commitment a third time, this time to Florida State.

More from Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman HERE.


The No. 1 player in the 2025 class, Tavien St. Clair, made it official right away Wednesday morning, signing with Ohio State. Rivals.com national analyst Greg Smith covers what this means HERE.


