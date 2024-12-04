National Signing Day LIVE: Latest news, notes and analysis

National Signing Day has arrived and we have you covered from start to finish. Check back here throughout the day for all the news, notes and analysis from across the country.

Landon Pace, son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, officially signs with WYOMING ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8JqflZNrvj — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Alabama holds off Colorado for five-star OL Michael Carroll. Big Mike was back in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl @Rivals @TideIllustrated https://t.co/NQ3SNKrO1A https://t.co/6ObKMdpTLj — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 4, 2024



JULIAN LEWIS HAS OFFICIALLY SIGNED WITH COLORADO 🔥COACH PRIME LANDS THE HIGHEST RANKED RECRUIT IN COLORADO HISTORY 🦬 pic.twitter.com/KtIRSwT9DS — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



High-three-star defensive tackle Darrion Smith committed to Tennessee on July 30, but his verbal pledge to the Volunteers only lasted a few months. And on National Signing Day, the Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) star flipped to Auburn. RIvals.com national analyst Ryan O’Bleness has the full story HERE. *****



Kentucky has flipped the commitment of three-star defensive back Grant Grayton from Minnesota. Rivals.com national analyst Ryan O’Bleness has the full story HERE. *****



Rivals four-star DL Christian Ingram took his decision down the wire. After visits to South Carolina and USC over the past two weekends, the No. 30 DL in the 2025 class out of Georgia wrestled back and forth between choosing the Gamecocks and Trojans. On National Signing Day, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks came out with another huge recruiting victory as Ingram signed on the dotted line. Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman has the full story HERE. *****

SIGNED✍️3⭐️ LaVar Arrington II OFFICIALLY SIGNS with PENN STATEArrington is the son of NFL great, LaVar Arrington pic.twitter.com/MwA9f5lwk8 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



One of the big surprises of the day in the Big Ten. Michigan State flipped three-star running back Jace Clarizio back from Alabama. pic.twitter.com/rDMvcxP21I — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 4, 2024



Florida holds off Louisville and others for the four-star WR https://t.co/Jzdri3cXKK — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 4, 2024



Ohio State has plenty in front of it on the field and it still sits as a recruiting national power. On Wednesday morning, it added to the future of the backfield in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School star Anthony Rogers, a.k.a. Turbo, who was formally committed to the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide. Rivals.com national analyst John Garcia Jr. has the full story HERE. *****

5⭐️ QB Keelon Russell has signed with Alabama.The future of Alabama is in good hands 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bekiycqkmF — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



THE FUTURE OF USC IS LOCKED IN ✌️4⭐️ QB Husan Longstreet has signed with the Trojans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDx6Y91hNF — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



It was a lot of work but the high four-star QB sticks with Auburn and doesn’t flip to Ole Miss https://t.co/gfb1mx4SVJ — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 4, 2024



Four-star TE Linkon Cure will stick with Kansas State. The Wildcats survive a late push from Oregon. @RivalsFielder / @DSArivals — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 4, 2024

4⭐️ Linkon Cure SIGNS with KANSAS STATE✍️Huge signing for the Wildcats👀 pic.twitter.com/SZVQWcM8fb — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Amid coaching changes and the morning of National Signing Day, one of the biggest flips of the 2025 recruiting cycle went public on Wednesday morning. Four-star Homestead (Fla.) High School star Cortez Mills has announced a verbal commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He had been verbally committed to Oklahoma since July 1. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has the full story HERE. *****

ANOTHER 5⭐️ FOR OSU 👀5-star ILB Riley Pettijohn officially signs with Ohio State.The Buckeyes now have 2 5-stars 👀 pic.twitter.com/opWkKy66le — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024

Ohio State signs 4⭐️ BO JACKSON✍️The BUCKEYES are having a BIG DAY pic.twitter.com/fAyFsXy71M — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



✍️ SIGNED ✍️South Carolina officially SIGNS #Rivals250 WR Jordon GidronThe Gamecocks are ranked 22nd overall in the Rivals Team Rankings✅ pic.twitter.com/y4ArReWuMF — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



4⭐️ #Rivals250 LB Tavion Wallace officially signs with Arkansas.You already know Arkansas DC Travis Williams was HYPED (again) 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/zbWn6rcii4 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Michael Terry was one of the biggest dominoes still on the board in this 2025 recruiting class as the Early Signing Period approached. Terry, the No. 89 overall player in the Rivals250 out of San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights High School, committed to Texas. Oregon and Nebraska finished behind the in-state Longhorns for the 6-foot-3, 215-pound multi-dimensional offensive playmaker from down I-35. More from Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman HERE. *****

5⭐️ Jonah Williams signs with Texas officially 🤘 The Longhorns now have 2 5⭐️’s locked up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJTxgQIrgR — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Shamar Arnoux has never lacked the element of surprise in his recruitment. The four-star cornerback out of Georgia delivered – again – with fireworks on National Signing Day, as Arnoux flipped his commitment a third time, this time to Florida State. More from Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman HERE.

FLIP ALERT 👀4⭐️ CB Shamar Arnoux just FLIPPED from Auburn to Florida State🍢🔥 pic.twitter.com/hoItipVDU7 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



South Carolina flips No. 3 JUCO prospect Zavion Hardy away from Mississippi Statehttps://t.co/kwL6wW6FEG https://t.co/069srhyGti — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 4, 2024



After considering a delay, high four-star WR Jerome Myles picks Texas A&M.Major win for the Aggies. https://t.co/VGemftGgja — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 4, 2024



The No. 1 WR in the Rivals250, 5⭐️ WR Dakorien Moore, officially signs with Oregon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m8P368fnel — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are trending late for a blue-chip piece on the defensive side of the ballMy prediction is on Oregon here. More: https://t.co/YHN3Gl4GkS pic.twitter.com/7YrmvLy9Ab — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 4, 2024



Littleton had some Michigan smoke around his name but he sticks with Texas. Nickel type in Austin? @orangebloods_ https://t.co/CNyR6TLvOh https://t.co/iL4tr4yWzn — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 4, 2024



4⭐️ OT Carde Smith officially signs with Colorado 👏Is Colorado poised for a big day? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QPMC86rTyA — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Ryan Montgomery and the family have decided to stick with the University of Georgia — Jason Higdon (@Jason_Higdon) December 4, 2024



Publisher @JeffersonPowell just posted a big Solomon Thomas update in our National Signing Day Central thread. Follow along live here:➡️https://t.co/gfRQyPMBb8 pic.twitter.com/J57PBiDD9h — LSU Tigers on Rivals (@LSURivals) December 4, 2024



I’m home!!!! 🤞🏾🔥💪🏾 #GBR #Blackshirts #deathrow thanks to all coaches teammates and mentors that stuck with me through this process 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qp3z8x1Ewl — Malcolm Simpson (@Malcolm63573618) December 4, 2024



Maybe the most underrated linebacker in the Midwest. Even as a four-star prospect https://t.co/FmfrIi7IsK — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 4, 2024



Again: DaSaahn Brame is going to be a ton of fun in the Tennessee offense. https://t.co/xnraqbgq9w — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 4, 2024



Late flip from Alabama could be huge in Lane Kiffin’s offense https://t.co/fUBsigz014 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 4, 2024



Ole Miss and South Carolina tried hard to flip the high four-star defensive end but Smith sticks with Auburn. https://t.co/nxxqVmDNNg — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 4, 2024

SIGNED: Jared SmithRivals100 DE officially on board with Auburn.Signing Day Central: https://t.co/PmhhW6yVSg pic.twitter.com/t4aiZsyYbr — Caleb Jones (@CalebJ_Rivals) December 4, 2024



The No. 1 player in the 2025 class, Tavien St. Clair, made it official right away Wednesday morning, signing with Ohio State. Rivals.com national analyst Greg Smith covers what this means HERE.

TAVIEN ST. CLAIR, THE NO. 1 PLAYER IN THE RIVALS250, HAS SIGNED WITH OHIO STATE 👏 pic.twitter.com/eWBPEp3LR5 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



Wave sneak in late to sign 4-star DL Joshua Lewis, a one-time Mizzou pledge https://t.co/3riN0CwLb4 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 4, 2024



Syracuse flips Troy commitment Boobie Johnson, one of the most consistent WRs in South Florida out of @mnw_fb:"Coach Fran Brown building something special in the Cuse!” https://t.co/kY9SSgBqd3 pic.twitter.com/ysdrRBMbHN — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 4, 2024



Four-star ATH Dalen Penson sticks with Georgia Tech despite a strong push from USC, which hosted him over the weekend. Here’s why:https://t.co/bmTljHvJ6K pic.twitter.com/bUSds7mYG5 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 4, 2024



West Virginia officially holds onto the four-star QB https://t.co/7VzO1Iy8g0 — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 4, 2024



5⭐️ WR JAIME FFRENCH HAS SIGNED WITH TEXAS 🤘🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJj1LN4Cp4 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2024



