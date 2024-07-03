Rivals Five-Star: How SEC programs were impacted



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the analysis from the preeminent event of the offseason. Here are the five SEC programs most impacted by the event.

ALABAMA

Michael Carroll



The Crimson Tide were well-represented at the Rivals Five-Star. Top-100 QB Keelon Russell has been on a tear this offseason. After leading Duncanville (Texas) to consecutive state titles, Russell was the Elite 11 MVP and won the QB Challenge in Jacksonville. Alabama‘s quarterback of the future has been stellar with his accuracy, willingness to attack downfield and the enormous upside he has with his mobility. Two of his future teammates blocking for him also showed well. Micah DeBose capped a busy June with a commitment in-state to the Tide over Auburn and LSU. DeBose is massive and has innate power. The same goes for Michael Carroll, who has the build of a tackle and fared extremely well working at guard at the Five-Star. Additionally, Alabama RB commit Anthony “Turbo” Rogers seems primed to be a sparkplug in Kalen DeBoer‘s offense. His blend of speed, quickness and also smooth hands gives another dimension out of the backfield. Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State are all aiming to change his mind.

*****

AUBURN

Eric Winters



It’s already been an eventful summer on The Plains. Auburn flipped top-100 RB Alvin Henderson away from Penn State and secured a commitment from longtime priority defensive target Eric Winters, who was also considering Miami and Georgia. Winters was the Defensive Back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta and the newly-minted Auburn verbal shined again at the Rivals Five-Star. The big, rangy safety continues to impress in coverage. He has stellar make-up speed and great footwork, and his length is a major advantage. Longtime Auburn DT commit Malik Autry also flashed in Jacksonville. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Opelika (Ala.) High has immense power to bully OL from the inside. He also proved to be a capable pass-rusher on the interior, generating pressure and also using multiple techniques to maneuver past opposing centers. Autry has size, power and finesse, with major upside for the position. Ohio State is trying hard to change Autry’s mind this summer. A commitment from Henderson hasn’t slowed down Auburn’s push for four-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight. The 6-foot-1, 210-plus pounder is a big-boded back with excellent feet and soft hands out of the backfield. The Tigers are battling several SEC rivals for Mills-Knight and will get him back to The Plains for Big Kat Weekend later this month. Auburn is also still in the hunt for five-star QB Julian Lewis. The longtime USC verbal was superb firing out darts during the Rivals Five-Star and turned heads with some dimes during the 7-on-7 portion. Lewis has a compelling case as the most accurate passer in this class. He looked the part in Jacksonville, and the Tigers are still hunting here.

*****

LSU

Harlem Berry

5⭐️ LSU commit Harlem Berry wins the FASTEST MAN CHALLENGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UnszHK8GVG — Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2024



Five-star running back Harlem Berry is one of the crown jewels of LSU‘s 2025 class and the electric back was a runaway MVP of his position group. The fastest man with a 4.43 40 time in Jacksonville, Berry was even better in one-on-ones and the 7-on-7 setting. He’s as good as a receiver as he is a runner, and is a bona fide playmaker. Four-star linebacker Keylan Moses also showed well at the Five-Star. Moses shines on Friday nights toting the rock and putting pressure on the quarterback, as well as patrolling sideline to sideline. In this setting, Moses was superb in coverage. One of LSU’s top remaining targets in the 2025 class is four-star receiver Jaime Ffrench, who is set to return to Baton Rouge later this month as a decision looms. Ffrench was one of the most polished pass-catchers on hand at the Rivals Five-Star. The Tigers hold a commitment from the state’s top 2025 prospect in Berry and are aiming to repeat history in 2026 with Jahkeem Stewart. The No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 for 2026, Stewart had a day at the Rivals Five-Star seeing action off the edge and also working inside against some of the best offensive linemen in 2025 and 2026. Stewart was too powerful, too explosive and had too many different weapons in his arsenal at this event. The Tigers are in a stiff battle with Ohio State, USC and Oregon for the five-star DL.

*****

FLORIDA

Tae’shaun Gelsey



The Gators already snagged a commitment from one of the top-performing pass-catchers from the Rivals Five-Star. Local four-star TE Tae’shaun Gelsey was among the highlights at the event. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside High standout was outstanding working at multiple levels of the field, working downfield and making tough grabs in traffic and showing off his catch radius. Florida has Gelsey onboard, and the Gators are right in the mix with two more of the top receivers from the event. That includes speedy Rivals250 WR Naeshaun Montgomery and top-100 WR Donovan Olugbode. Montgomery is high on the Gators and also Penn State. Olugbode, the Wide Receiver MVP at the Rivals Five-Star, is considering Florida along with Washington and Missouri. The Gators are also right in the thick of the race for two of the top defensive backs from the event. Since shining at the Rivals Five-Star, top-20 overall prospect Hylton Stubbs has reopened his recruitment. Stubbs will choose from the Gators and the Hurricanes on July 4. He is one of the top safeties in the country blending size, quickness, range and playmaking ability from numerous spots in the secondary. Rivals250 DB Bryce Fitzgerald was also stellar in Jacksonville showcasing his ability to cover downfield and patrol the middle of the field. He anticipates well and has ball-hawking tendencies. Fitzgerald is set to commit this month, too, with Florida, LSU, Miami and Florida State all contenders.

*****

OKLAHOMA

Cortez Mills



New SEC member Oklahoma did not have too many commitments in Jacksonville when the Rivals Five-Star took place, but looking back there’s a strong sense that the Sooners will be well-represented by the cast of stars that competed at the event. Top-100 receiver Cortez Mills plays at a different speed compared with some of the best receivers in the country. The South Florida four-star recently pledged in favor of the Sooners and beat out Clemson and LSU in the process. Mills can fly downfield and can separate with ease. He’s a huge playmaker with the rock in his hands for Brent Venables and Emmett Jones to add to their receiver room. Four-star defensive back Omarion Robinson was the Defensive Back MVP at the Rivals Five-Star and will pick between the Sooners and the Ducks on July 4. One of the best from Arkansas was excellent lining up at multiple positions in the secondary during competition and made several outstanding plays along the way. Oklahoma is trending with the talented safety, who is a stock-up candidate after showing well in Jacksonville. Another defender that turned heads at the event was top-100 outside linebacker Christian Jones. One of the best from the Midwest is high on Oklahoma along with Auburn and in-state Nebraska. After officially visiting Norman at the end of June, Venables and the Sooners are trending in the right direction for Jones.

