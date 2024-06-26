Rivals Five-Star: Rankings storylines to follow for defensive standouts

Jahkeem Stewart



The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee football event of the offseason, takes place this week with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars playing host. With 104 of the best prospects in the country scheduled to compete, there are major rankings implications riding on their performances. Yesterday we highlighted some of the biggest rankings for the offensive side of the ball. Today we put the defensive side of the ball under the microscope.

How does 2026 No. 1 Jahkeem Stewart stack up?



Stewart has competed at multiple events this offseason but this will be his toughest test yet. The dominant No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 has never shied away from competition and, frankly, has never had a reason to doubt his abilities, especially in the camp setting. Stewart has, at past events, has been a bully offensive linemen haven’t been able to handle. This week he’ll have massive, athletic, and strong offensive linemen to contend with who bring the physical measurables and technical abilities that should level the playing field. How well has he built on those incredible physical gifts and how much success does he end up having? These questions will get answered on Wednesday.

*****

Which defensive backs will push for their fifth star?

Hylton Stubbs



The number of defensive backs expected to compete on Wednesday who are within five-star range is close to 10. USC safety commit Hylton Stubbs is the highest-ranked 2025 defensive back coming to Jacksonville. A standout performance by Stubbs could push him over the edge and land him that fifth star. Also in the 2025 class, Chris Ewald and Chuck McDonald will be under the microscope as they push for their fifth star. Depending on their performance, Shamar Arnoux and Gregory Thomas have the potential to make their way into the five-star conversation as well. In the 2026 class, Zelus Hicks, Bralan Womack, and Zech Fort all rank within the top 70 and each have some traits that could put them in the five-star ranks. Hick, at No. 12 in the Rivals250 could solidify a resume that already has him trending towards adding his fifth star. Womack, an early Notre Dame commit, and Hicks have already had very good offseasons and this up-close evaluation of their skill sets could help their case for a fifth star.

*****

Will another defensive lineman add their fifth star?

*****

Will a five-star emerge from a loaded linebacker group?

Luke Metz

*****

How will the pass rushers hold up against the massive offensive tackles?

