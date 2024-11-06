Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa

Rivals national recruiting director Greg Smith has a trio of predictions about a pair of Big Ten programs that may be looking for new offensive coordinators, a flip target for Michigan and how Iowa will close its season.

1. MICHIGAN, NEBRASKA WILL BE LOOKING FOR NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS

Matt Rhule © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images



We are getting to that time of year where the coaching hot seats start getting warmer around the country. Normally we are very focused on what that means for head coaches. There has been some buzz about that around the country but in Big Ten country it’s been lasered in on a couple high-profile programs’ offensive coordinators. Last year’s national champions, Michigan has had a huge quarterback problem all year. It’s still baffling how the team went from having a first-round pick with J.J. McCarthy to whatever the rotation of quarterbacks has been this season. It was a failure in recruiting, the transfer portal and NIL. But along with that, the Wolverines’ passing game in general has been poor. The team has only attempted 210 passes this season – third-lowest in the league. Michigan is averaging 134 passing yards per game which isn’t just an indictment of the quarterbacks but the pass catchers and scheme. The Wolverines need to make a move quickly to inject life into that side of the ball. Meanwhile, Nebraska did nail quarterback recruiting last offseason when it landed five-star Dylan Raiola. We didn’t expect them to look like Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts right away. But Husker fans have seen the offense regress badly through the season. Nebraska is averaging 23.6 points per game. But the most damning stat of all is that coach Matt Rhule has not won a game at Nebraska where the defense has allowed more than 14 points. I’d argue that the bye week the team is currently on is the perfect time to make at least a play-calling change away from Marcus Satterfield. If there aren’t big changes in Lincoln there several players – Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson and Jacory Barney – will have plenty of teams checking to see if they enter the portal.

2. ELIJAH DOTSON WILL FLIP TO MICHIGAN BEFORE SIGNING DAY



There is another big-time flip target that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle that isn’t five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. They also happen to be teammates. Defensive back Elijah Dotson has been committed to Pitt since May. The Panthers believed in him early and Dotson values that. Yet, Michigan has made a strong push with him as it stepped up recruiting efforts with many prospects. The Wolverines hosted Dotson for an official visit for the matchup with Oregon. Sources say that the visit went well. Dotson has been very receptive to the Wolverines stepping up. It might get done quietly because Dotson is a low-key guy, but I believe the Wolverines flip him before the Early Signing Period.

3. IOWA WINS OUT... BUT BARELY MISSES THE PLAYOFFS

Kaleb Johnson © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



No one seems to weather the ebbs and flows of a long season better than Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. At times this year (on offense) the team has looked pretty bad. But now thanks to running back Kaleb Johnson and his 19 rushing touchdowns along with quarterback Brenden Sullivan there seems to be life in the offense. The story with Iowa always is if the offense will give it enough because the defense and special teams will always be lights out. Now that things are getting steady on offense, I see a path for Iowa to win out the rest of the season. It currently has a two-game winning streak after beating Northwestern and Wisconsin. The next three games are at UCLA, at Maryland and home against rival Nebraska. The Hawkeyes will be favored to win all three of those games. I’ve got them winning each of those but narrowly missing out on an opportunity at the expanded playoff thanks to that tough loss against Michigan State. It’ll end up being a season of “what-ifs” in Iowa City.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.