Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture

nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Burger looks like 'the same guy' for Rangers

May 13, 2025 02:53 PM
Eric Samulski details Jake Burger's outlook after a quick stint in the minors and why managers who like his profile should buy-in with near identical numbers from years past.

nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs
nbc_roto_kershaw_250512.jpg
01:29
View Kershaw as a ‘streamer’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_miketrout_250502.jpg
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
nbc_roto_tstephenson_250502.jpg
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
nbc_roto_bte_alchampv2_250502.jpg
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250501.jpg
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace

nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
for_mpx.jpg
16:38
Flagg immediately alters Mavericks’ timeline
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250513.jpg
16:57
Russo: Mavs winning lottery ‘is a little crazy’
nbc_fnia_willandersonintv_250513.jpg
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250513.jpg
06:41
Will Potter be able to turn West Ham around?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250513.jpg
20:20
Arsenal’s first half v. Reds was ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250513.jpg
23:01
Newcastle have ‘momentum’ going into Arsenal match
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_pl_netbusters36_250513.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_generationxgsaves_250513.jpg
10:56
Given analyzes the best saves of the PL season
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_pl_manutottenham_250513.jpg
02:30
Previewing ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd v. Spurs final
nbc_pl_goodisongoals_250513.jpg
04:50
Best PL goals ever scored at Goodison Park
nbc_pl_top5_250513.jpg
07:44
‘Very impressive’ Villa march towards Europe
nbc_pl_newcastlechelsea_250513.jpg
05:07
Chelsea’s ‘naivety’ may cost them Champions League
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_pl_alexanderarnold_250513.jpg
05:37
Liverpool have ‘a really big problem’ with Trent
nbc_pl_forestdraw_250513.jpg
11:20
Marinakis’ confrontation with Nuno ‘a bad look’
nbc_pl_arsenalcomeback_250513.jpg
06:50
Arsenal dealing with ‘hangover’ from loss to PSG
nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow