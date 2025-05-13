Nationals at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Its Tuesday, May 13 and the Nationals (17-25) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (20-21). Michael Soroka is slated to take the mound for Washington against Spencer Schwellenbach for Atlanta.

The Braves took game one of the series 4-3. Grant Holmes picked up the win. He only gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings. He also struck out four batters.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Braves

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MASN

Odds for the Nationals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+193), Braves (-235)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Michael Soroka vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Nationals: Michael Soroka , (0-2, 7.20 ERA)

Last outing (Cleveland Guardians, 5/7): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach , (1-3, 3.42 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 5/8): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Braves

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

6 of the Braves’ last 7 home matchups against the Nationals have stayed under the Total

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.76 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

