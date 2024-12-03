Tuesdays with Gorney: Latest buzz on top prospects on eve of NSD

DJ Pickett Ryan Rivera

THE FIVE-STARS

Justus Terry

After a surprise visit to Ohio State and a sit-down with coach Ryan Day, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. had some serious thoughts about flipping to the Buckeyes. All eyes were on whether the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout would return to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan. That did not happen and this one looks to be trending for Tennessee to keep Sanders in the class. Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart took a secretive mid-week visit to LSU last week and the rumor was that he could return Saturday night for the Tigers’ game against Oklahoma. That didn’t happen as his trainer Clyde Alexander circulated a photo of Stewart hanging out by the pool as USC remains the team to beat in his recruitment. A source said USC is confident on the New Orleans (La.) Karr standout but anything can happen down the stretch. Justus Terry on Monday shut off all communication and pointed to a signing day ceremony as the next time he’ll discuss his recruitment. It’s still fully believed that Georgia will land the five-star defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., after a strong push by Alabama and a late push by Auburn. The feeling has been Terry’s delay was because he wanted to have a big ceremony in his hometown to announce his decision as the Bulldogs look good here. Communication has been limited from the DJ Pickett side but the overwhelming feeling is that LSU holds on to the five-star defensive back from Zephyrhills, Fla. Miami and Florida made serious pushes down the stretch but Pickett was back in Baton Rouge over the weekend and this one looks close to done. Georgia is not giving up and will try until the bitter end but it would be a surprise. If position coach Bill Bedenbaugh stays as Oklahoma’s offensive line coach then the feeling is that five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi sticks with the Sooners after renewed pushes from Texas and Texas A&M. If Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator – yet to be named – wants to bring in his own people and Bedenbaugh moves to another position group then things could get interesting as the rumor has been the Aggies would be the biggest threat to flip the Lewisville, Texas, standout. Things are quiet from five-star offensive tackle Michael Carroll following his Alabama official visit over the weekend. Colorado has snuck in here and really made this decision way more difficult for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout, as he loves what he saw in Boulder and Jordan Seaton’s success this season is a big calling card. There are some close to Carroll who still favor the Crimson Tide but this will be his decision to make. There is definitely a wild card factor that remains for five-star defensive end Javion Hilson but there is some optimism around Texas A&M since his Cocoa, Fla., teammate, four-star quarterback Brady Hart, flipped to the Aggies last week. Texas and Michigan are also very much in this and then Missouri, Syracuse and Pitt received visits this month. With Florida State expected to get new defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska (and Hilson once being committed there) it might not be a shock if he doesn’t sign this week.

Jaime Ffrench Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Na’eem Offord is not talking about his recruitment but it was a good sign for Ohio State that the five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker visited this past weekend for the Michigan game. While the Buckeyes still have his commitment and are working to keep him, Auburn still looks to be in a very good spot to flip him. Ohio State flipped defensive back Jordyn Woods from Cincinnati days ago and are keeping Michigan State defensive back Aydan West warm in case Offord goes elsewhere. A Florida State commit since December 2023, Solomon Thomas is still locked in with the Seminoles despite their disastrous 2-10 season and the firing of position coach Alex Atkins, who Thomas was very close with. LSU remains the biggest threat to flip him especially after a recent visit to Baton Rouge and the word is Florida might be fading in the final days. This could be a two-way race: Stick with FSU or flip to LSU. Auburn continues to push hard to keep five-star defensive end Nathaniel Marshall but things seem to be trending toward Texas down the stretch. The Chicago (Ill.) Fenwick standout took a surprise visit to Austin in recent weeks and it seemed like the Longhorns started to take the lead then although there could be people close to Marshall who still favor Auburn. This will be a tight one heading into Wednesday. Jaime Ffrench will definitely be one to watch. The five-star receiver has been committed to Texas since August and the Longhorns are playing great but Florida has made a serious push for him down the stretch and a few things could be playing in the Gators’ favor. Jacksonville Mandarin teammate Hylton Stubbs flipped there on Monday, Ffrench recently visited Gainesville again and coach Billy Napier’s job status is secure since Florida has played so well down the stretch. It’s a toss-up right now. Michigan was the front-runner after Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s visit to Ann Arbor and it looked like the Wolverines were going to win out for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout (and it could be part of why Notre Dame backed off down the stretch). But then the five-star linebacker visited Colorado and loved it and now it’s a two-team race until he makes his choice. The Wolverines’ win over Ohio State could be big and could re-center him heading into the decision but his trip to Boulder (and teammate London Merritt’s flip to the Buffaloes) could sway him as well.

THE FOUR-STARS

Zahir Mathis

Ole Miss and South Carolina have worked hard to flip four-star defensive end Jared Smith but the feeling is that he sticks with Auburn although the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout has been quiet about his intentions. Four-star receiver Jerome Myles backed off his USC pledge over the weekend and it’s fully expected that the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout flips to Texas A&M. His teammate, 2026 four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga, is committed to the Aggies. Auburn remains optimistic about keeping four-star quarterback Deuce Knight despite another visit to Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of smoke around the Rebels about flipping the Lucedale (Miss.) George County prospect despite repeated attempts. Alabama commit Ty Haywood does not plan to sign during the early period which could continue to open the door for Michigan. The Crimson Tide definitely like Haywood’s toughness and brute strength but the Wolverines have been pushing hard and him not signing has to be considered a good sign for them. Dallas Wilson stays quiet about his recruitment but the feeling is that he sticks with Oregon and doesn’t flip to Florida although the Gators have been working hard on getting the Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech four-star receiver. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith reported Sunday that Kansas State is circling back with Tennessee tight end commit DaSaahn Brame since the Wildcats are concerned about keeping four-star tight end Linkon Cure after his weekend visit to Oregon. There could be some significant movement here but only if Cure flips to the Ducks which could be trending that way. No one is certain but the feeling is that USC has pulled ahead of Notre Dame for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo. Proximity to home is playing a bigger factor here down the stretch for the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic standout. Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis said he’s not signing Wednesday. After a commitment to Ohio State, Mathis backed off that pledge as Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and others got in the mix and he’ll have time to see how everything shakes out. Louisville has become a serious threat to flip four-star Florida receiver commit Naeshaun Montgomery but it’s not a done deal yet. The Miami (Fla.) Central standout has been pledged to the Gators since August.

Winston Watkins Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs will be one to watch. He flip-flopped from Ohio State to Missouri and then picked UCF but coach Gus Malzahn left to be the offensive coordinator at Florida State and the Seminoles were always high in Boggs’ recruitment, too. A flip to the Seminoles? We’ll see. It would be no surprise at all to see Lamont Rogers commit to Texas A&M after decommitting from Missouri on Monday. The four-star prospect picked the Tigers in July but took multiple visits to College Station over the last few months. . Bryce Baker has been committed to North Carolina since June 2023 and would have almost definitely stuck with the Tar Heels if coach Mack Brown stayed. When it was announced Brown wouldn’t be back next season, a visit to Penn State was scheduled as the Nittany Lions look like a major threat to flip him. Baker won’t sign on Wednesday and is hoping to see who UNC hires to then make his decision. LSU has been poking around but that seems like a stretch. Oklahoma receiver commit Cortez Mills could flip to Nebraska as the Huskers have continued to recruit him hard and the feeling is that they are sitting pretty late in the process here. The four-star receiver from Homestead, Fla., has been committed to OU since July but Nebraska has always been in the picture. Tennessee looks like the winner for four-star defensive end Isaiah Campbell from Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham. North Carolina has been the other top program in his recruitment but the coaching situation in Chapel Hill remains unclear. Ole Miss and Indiana are believed to be the two front-runners along with South Carolina for four-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. from Venice, Fla. The Rebels could have the edge in the closing days. Texas is the clear leader now for four-star Michael Terry although Nebraska has tried everything possible to stay in it. The Longhorns look very strong heading into signing day for the San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights recruit. There has been no final decision yet from four-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele as he’s torn between sticking with Cal and flipping to Oregon. The Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell standout has great respect for the Golden Bears and the loyalty they’ve shown him but Oregon keeps pushing and the success of Hawaiian quarterbacks in Eugene is a huge consideration. The belief is that Ohio State can keep four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford in the class and the Buckeyes have some confidence but until he signs there will be some nervousness as Miami is trying everything to flip the Vero Beach, Fla., standout.

Onis Konanbanny