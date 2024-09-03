Tuesdays with Gorney: SEC’s sleeping giant is still dozing in Aggieland



The 2022 class for Texas A&M will be one for the history books for so many reasons.

Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments about the Aggies buying their entire recruiting class provoked a fiery response from then-coach Jimbo Fisher about the ways Saban has recruited over the years.

It was a bitter back-and-forth that won’t soon be forgotten and is even chronicled in the new book about college football’s recruiting wars, The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football’s Era of Chaos.

It was the only time in Rivals history dating back to 2002 that Texas A&M won the team recruiting title, something that was marred when Fisher went on a diatribe about ‘SlicedBread’ from the BroBible message boards who broke down who was paid to join the recruiting class.

An unbelievable time was unfolding in college football’s NIL era – the Wild West had been unleashed – and everybody was getting their minds around it.