Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Taking it to the Max

We’re back from the All-Star break with some second-half pickups.

Max Meyer - SP Marlins - Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s finally happening. No, not Meyer’s return to the big leagues, though that is imminent. Because, as of Sunday, the Marlins can bring Meyer back to the majors and have him finish 2024 with less than two full years of service time. It’s the day they’ve been waiting for, as it means they’ll have control of him through the 2029 season, barring a grievance that somehow prevails in arbitration (history suggests that won’t happen). Probably the only reason Meyer is not starting for Miami on that very day is that it would add to the case for a grievance.

While it’s true Meyer shouldn’t have been asked to make 30 big-league starts in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, the decision to send him down after three fine outings (2.12 ERA in 17 IP) to begin the year was terrible optically. To limit his workload, Meyer spent two months pitching three or four innings once every seven days. He was rather ineffective during that spell, but the Marlins have stretched him back out at Triple-A Jacksonville in recent weeks and actually had him work on four days’ rest last time out. He pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings on July 2, six innings of one-run ball on July 9 and five shutout innings on July 14.

Meyer probably won’t spend the final two months as a top-30 fantasy starter, especially not with the already awful Marlins likely to sell off at least one or two bats and the team’s closer. It’s also quite possible Miami will go back to limiting his workload in September. Still, he’ll probably be worth playing most weeks.

Jacob Wilson - SS Athletics - Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues

A .438 average, 32 extra-base hits, 13 strikeouts and an 1.162 OPS in 46 games. That’s what Wilson has done in 46 minor league games this season. The son of former Pirates shortstop Jack and the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft, Wilson is making his way to the majors this weekend and will serve as Oakland’s everyday shortstop during the second half.

A knee injury that cost Wilson a month is the only thing that’s slowed him down this year. He’s collected four homers and six doubles in 13 games since rejoining Triple-A Las Vegas. Incredibly, that’s come with just one strikeout in 65 plate appearances. His exit velocity numbers don’t really back up the power surge, and it seems unlikely that he’ll start out hitting many homers in the majors. However, his contact skills are legit, and he’ll probably continue to collect plenty of singles and doubles after getting the call.

As a fantasy prospect, Wilson is rather difficult to get excited about. He has decent speed, but he’s not much of a basestealer, having gone 2-for-3 this year. All three of those steal attempts actually came during the first two weeks of the season. The homers probably won’t be there, and he’s going to be hitting in a mediocre lineup in a tough ballpark. It’s fun to think that he might have Luis Arraez potential, but that profile often fails to translate to the majors. Wilson is definitely one of the best bets among all MLB prospects to make it as a long-term regular, and he might wind up hitting .300 with some regularity. It makes some sense to give him a try in mixed leagues in case the magic carries over.

River Ryan - SP Dodgers - Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

One of last year’s fastest rising pitching prospects, Ryan actually opened his pro career as a hitter in 2021. The Padres took him in the 11th round that year, and let him finish the season as a DH. Most teams, including the Padres themselves, were more interested in him as a pitcher, and after the Dodgers stole him away for Matt Beaty that winter, they had him focus on the mound exclusively. He worked his way up to Triple-A last season and showed high-90s velocity at times. A sore shoulder cost him the first two months of this season, but he’s posted a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings since returning, and now he’s expected to debut in the Dodgers rotation either Sunday or Monday.

An excellent athlete who played shortstop and second base at UNC Pembrooke, Ryan offers all kinds of projection on the mound. That he’s thrown so few innings for a 25-year-old shows up at times, but it’s something that could well pay off in the long run as far as arm health. Ryan is comfortable working in the mid-90s, and his cutter is an excellent weapon against left-handed hitters. His curveball is a strikeout pitch versus lefties and righties alike. It’s too much to ask him to be a Dodgers rotation savior right now, especially given that his season high for pitches is 67 after the long absence. It’s also not yet promised that he’ll stick in the rotation after his debut. However, he definitely rates as a top fantasy prospect, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he’s ready to be of some use in mixed leagues while throwing about five innings at a time for one of baseball’s best teams.

Quick hits

- Those in deeper leagues looking to stash save candidates could try the Angels’ Ben Joyce or the Marlins’ A.J. Puk. The only problem with Puk is that he might well join Tanner Scott in being moved at the deadline. Joyce has made a case to take over for Carlos Estévez by pitching 14 1/3 scoreless innings in his last 11 appearances, and the other candidate to step in, Luis García, is about as likely as Estévez to be traded.

- I’m not buying into Rece Hinds’ huge first week. By all means, use him if you got him, but I think it’ll be fine to drop him at the first sign of trouble.

- Baltimore’s Albert Suárez makes for a nice one-week pickup, at least. He might find himself supplanted at the trade deadline, but he’s due to face the Marlins on the road and the Padres at home next week.

