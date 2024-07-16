MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

10:00 AM: Everything is bigger in Texas, including the MLB All-Star Game, which gets underway in just a few hours from Globe Life Field. It’ll be Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes taking the ball for the National League in his Midsummer Classic debut with Orioles ace Corbin Burnes toeing the rubber for the American League in his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. We’ll be here for the duration of the contest, from first pitch to the final out, with live updates bringing you the highlights and fantasy-relevant insights from the Midsummer Classic. To help set the stage, here are the full starting lineups:
National League
Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers
Trea Turner, SS, Phillies
Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies
William Contreras, C, Brewers
Christian Yelich, RF, Brewers
Alec Bohm, 3B, Phillies
Teoscar Hernández, CF, Dodgers
Jurickson Profar, LF, Padres
Paul Skenes, P, Pirates
American League
Steven Kwan, LF, Guardians
Gunnar Henderson, SS, Orioles
Juan Soto, RF, Yankees
Aaron Judge, CF, Yankees
Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros
José Ramírez, 3B, Guardians
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
Marcus Semien, 2B, Rangers
Corbin Burnes, P, Orioles
