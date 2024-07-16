 Skip navigation
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

  
Published July 16, 2024 09:57 AM
Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

10:00 AM: Everything is bigger in Texas, including the MLB All-Star Game, which gets underway in just a few hours from Globe Life Field. It’ll be Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes taking the ball for the National League in his Midsummer Classic debut with Orioles ace Corbin Burnes toeing the rubber for the American League in his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. We’ll be here for the duration of the contest, from first pitch to the final out, with live updates bringing you the highlights and fantasy-relevant insights from the Midsummer Classic. To help set the stage, here are the full starting lineups:

National League

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers

Trea Turner, SS, Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies

William Contreras, C, Brewers

Christian Yelich, RF, Brewers

Alec Bohm, 3B, Phillies

Teoscar Hernández, CF, Dodgers

Jurickson Profar, LF, Padres

Paul Skenes, P, Pirates

American League

Steven Kwan, LF, Guardians

Gunnar Henderson, SS, Orioles

Juan Soto, RF, Yankees

Aaron Judge, CF, Yankees

Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros

José Ramírez, 3B, Guardians

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

Marcus Semien, 2B, Rangers

Corbin Burnes, P, Orioles

