Dodgers at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 5

Its Monday, May 5 and the Dodgers (23-11) are South Beach to open a series against the Marlins (13-20).

Ben Casparius is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

The Dodgers had their seven-game win streak snapped in Atlanta yesterday. The Braves won 4-3. Austin Riley went yard twice in the first three innings which proved to be enough for Atlanta and Bryce Elder. Dusty May took the loss for Los Angeles.

The Marlins lost two of three over the weekend to the Athletics including a 3-2 loss yesterday. Anthony Bender gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning to earn the loss for Miami. The Marlins have lost six of their last seven games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Marlins

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNFL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-178), Marlins (+149)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Ben Casparius vs. Sandy Alcantara

Dodgers: Ben Casparius (3-0, 2.91 ERA)

Last outing: 4/27 vs. Pittsburgh - 3.2IP, 0ER, 2H, 0BB, 5Ks Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA)

Last outing: 4/29 at Dodgers - 2.2IP, 7ER, 7H, 5BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Marlins

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East teams

In his last 5 home starts, Marlins’ pitcher Sandy Alcantara has an ERA of 5.27

has an ERA of 5.27 The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 matchups against the Marlins

Shohei Ohtani has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (12-30)

has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (12-30) Mookie Betts saw his 6-game hitting streak snapped Sunday

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: