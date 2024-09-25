2024-25 Fantasy Basketball: Top 10 Rookies

By Zak Hanshew

Every year, a new class of rookies enter the NBA ready to make a name for themselves and help fantasy hoops managers in the process. Last season, Victor Wembanyama finished sixth in per-game fantasy value, while Chet Holmgren finished 32nd. Jalen Williams finished inside the top 75 for the 2022-23 season, while Paolo Banchero came in at 136. For the 2021-22 campaign, rookies Cade Cunningham (48th) and Evan Mobley (80th) made immediate impacts for fantasy managers. The 2024 rookie class is filled with talented players, and while I don’t have any projected to crack the top 100, there are several guys worth rostering in 12-team leagues and even more worth grabbing in deeper leagues.

Here are my top 10 fantasy rookies for the 2024-25 campaign.

Zach Edey

Rookie Rank: 1

Overall Rank: 117

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

C

MEM

64

24.5

11.5

0.0

7.7

1.6

0.4

1.8

64.3%

70.7%

1.8



With Steven Adams gone, Memphis’ center rotation is razor-thin, and the Grizzlies’ front office made a concerted effort to address that positional need by grabbing Purdue’s big man in the lottery. Edey led Purdue to the NCAA Championship game behind gaudy counting stats and his second straight National Player of the Year award. Our projections rank him just inside the top 120 in per-game value, making him an interesting, late-round center pick thanks to his strong rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

Reed Sheppard

Rookie Rank: 2

Overall Rank: 130

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

SG

HOU

68

25.5

11.4

1.6

2.9

3.2

0.9

0.5

53.7%

83.1%

2.0



Houston’s roster doesn’t present the easiest path for Sheppard to see significant minutes, and unlike Edey, he’ll face competition for playing time. Sheppard won’t start over Fred VanVleet or Jalen Green, but he could be Houston’s first guard off the bench. Sheppard boasts strong shooting from multiple levels, and he can rebound and get teammates involved while compiling useful defensive numbers in the process.

Donovan Clingan

Rookie Rank: 3

Overall Rank: 137

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

C

POR

65

22.2

12.5

0.1

6.4

1.3

0.5

2.2

63.9%

58.3%

0.8



The two-time defending NCAA champ knows a thing or two about winning basketball, and his size and age make him the perfect addition to Portland’s young, rebuilding roster. Robert Williams sustained a season-ending injury just six games into his Portland tenure, and Clingan’s arrival could mean the end of his brief stint in the Pacific Northwest. Deandre Ayton played well to end the season, but his debut campaign as a Blazer was rocky, and there are questions about his long-term fit with this roster. The Blazers have plenty of depth and youth at guard and forward, and Clingan likely represents their starting center of the future. He could become the team’s starter sooner than later, and there’s a chance he opens the season as the Blazers’ top backup big.

Matas Buzelis

Rookie Rank: 4

Overall Rank: 148

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

SF

CHI

67

22.5

10.6

1.2

5.1

1.8

0.7

1.2

47.3%

75.5%

1.6



Buzelis played solid ball in the G League last season, averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 0.9 triples across 34 appearances. He wasn’t an efficient shooter by any measure of the metric (.455/.261/.696 shooting splits), but he still flashed upside as a scorer throughout the season. With DeMar DeRozan gone and the futures of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic uncertain in the Windy City, the 6’10” Buzelis is an intriguing fantasy option thanks to his ability to handle the ball, score, rebound, facilitate, and rack up defensive stats. He should earn rotational minutes right out of the gate.

Alex Sarr

Rookie Rank: 5

Overall Rank: 157

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

PF

WAS

70

31.3

10.6

0.7

6.9

1.1

0.6

1.2

49.7%

71.4%

1.4



The 7’1 French center was widely regarded as the top pick in the 2024 draft by many analysts, and Washington was able to land him second after Atlanta took Zaccharie Rissacher No. 1. Sarr wasn’t a phenomenal scoring option, but he was tremendous as a defender in 30 games for Perth (NBL) last season. His athleticism and elite defensive abilities give him upside from a fantasy perspective, and his landing spot in Washington means he should push for 30+ minutes immediately. If he can find success as a scorer, that will be an added bonus for fantasy managers who take a chance on him.

Kel’El Ware

Rookie Rank: 6

Overall Rank: 180

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

C

MIA

67

17.5

8.4

0.6

5.8

1.0

0.6

1.1

53.3%

63.7%

1.3



After playing a muted role for Oregon as a freshman, Ware transferred to Oregon and enjoyed a breakout season. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game, bringing home multiple Big Ten honors. The 7-footer knocked down 42.5% of his 3-pointers, though he only attempted 1.3 per contest. If Ware continues to develop as a shooter, he can become an elite fantasy center thanks to his scoring, rebounding, defense, and long-range shots. Ware should operate as Bam Adebayo’s top backup, meaning he should see plenty of minutes out of the gate.

Zaccharie Rissacher

Rookie Rank: 7

Overall Rank: 182

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

SF

ATL

70

24.5

12.0

1.5

4.9

1.3

1.0

0.4

44.0%

74.0%

1.5



In 65 appearances for JL Bourg last season, Rissacher averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 1.4 triples in 23.3 minutes per contest. His world-class jump shot was a big reason why he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 Draft, but there are multiple question marks, such as his rebounding, facilitating, and overall scoring abilities. He should immediately compete for a regular spot in Atlanta’s rotation, though the Hawks have a lot of talent at the forward position.

Yves Missi

Rookie Rank: 8

Overall Rank: 183

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

C

NOR

64

24.5

11.5

0.0

7.7

1.6

0.4

1.8

64.3%

70.7%

1.8



Missi is a classic rim-running center, and thanks to New Orleans’ dearth of frontcourt options, he should have a solid opportunity in Year 1. The 20-year-old 7-footer played 34 games during his freshman season at Baylor, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 6.4% from the floor across 23 minutes per game. He was far from elite as a rebounder, but he should be able to contribute meaningfully on offense as a lob threat on pick and rolls. As a defender, he should be able to rack up blocks at a high clip, making him an exciting, late-round center option in 2024-25 fantasy drafts. He’s got tremendous upside and could crack the top 100 if everything goes his way.

Kyle Filipowski

Rookie Rank: 9

Overall Rank: 189

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

PF

MEM

66

21.3

13.2

0.8

4.6

1.7

0.7

0.9

51.7%

66.7%

2.1



Filipowski averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 triples per game in his second season with the Blue Devils. He’s got significant upside at the next level not only because of his scoring, rebounding, and defensive prowess but also because of his passing abilities as a big man. Continued improvements as a scorer could make him a superb frontcourt option in the Association, though he’ll face a ton of competition for playing time in Utah’s loaded frontcourt.

Dalton Knecht

Rookie Rank: 10

Overall Rank: 232

Yahoo! Position(s)

Team

Proj. Games

Proj. Minutes

Proj. PTS

Proj. 3PM

Proj. REB

Proj. AST

Proj. STL

Proj. BLK

Proj. FG%

Proj. FT%

Proj. TOs

SG

LAL

69

18.8

10.0

1.2

2.8

1.5

0.6

0.5

45.9%

77.2%

1.7



Knecht began his collegiate career at the JUCO level, logged two seasons at Northern Colorado, and played his fifth year at Tennessee. He blossomed with the Volunteers, winning the SEC Player of the Year award while leading his team to the Elite Eight. In 36 games, Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.6 3-pointers while recording shooting splits of 45.8% from the field, 39.7% from beyond the arc, and 77.2% from the foul line. As we’ve seen in recent seasons, Los Angeles’ roster outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is subject to change at any time. Knecht could see meaningful rotational minutes by season’s end, though he’ll likely begin his rookie campaign playing a limited role.