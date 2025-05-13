Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 14

On Wednesday, May 14, the New York Knicks (51-31) and Boston Celtics (61-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The New York Knicks rallied in the second half to beat the Celtics in Game 4, 121-113. The series is tied up 2-2 and the bigger news is Jayson Tatum is presumed out for the remainder of the postseason with a lower leg injury. Tatum had a game-high 42 points before exiting with an injury, while Jalen Brunson dropped 39 with four of the Knicks starters scoring at least 20 points.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Knicks (+164), Celtics (-196)

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Over/Under: 208 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 103.15, and the Celtics 105.49.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Knicks vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the 1Q Under:

“This game is going to be like chess without Jayson Tatum for the Celtics. Boston will have to get by with hard-fought defense and rely on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White a little more. The Knicks have struggled in the first 12 minutes averaging 21.5 first-quarter points per game in this series, while the Cetlics’ 39-point first quarter in the previous game has inflated their average to 31.3 over the past four. Getting to 25 points for both teams should be a struggle and if the Knicks can force the Celtics into late-clock shots and limit the transition three-pointers, then they can win this game. I lean toward the Knicks +4.5, but I like the first quarter Under as my best bet.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 208.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Knicks are 4-1 in their last 5 games

The Knicks’ last 3 road trips to the Celtics have stayed under the Total

The Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Knicks have covered in their last 5 road games

