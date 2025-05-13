2025 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Cooper Flagg gives Mavericks new superstar, Dylan Harper goes to Spurs

Yes, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery actually went the way it did. It wasn’t a fever dream.

The Mavericks, Spurs, and 76ers will make the first three picks of the draft, which isn’t an outcome that anyone expected at the start of last season.

In a talented class headlined by Duke forward Cooper Flagg, the only thing that feels certain right now is that Dallas will have a new generational superstar to build around. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially available for a trade, and the path to a championship feeling more wide open than ever, plenty of lottery picks could be on the move in June.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Rotoworld’s Raphielle Johnson and myself got together to mock the first 14 picks of the draft now that the order is clear. We’ll do more mock drafts in the lead up to the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

This is the obvious choice. Dallas somehow lucked into a generational prospect just months after trading one away. Flagg fits GM Nico Harrison’s motto of “defense wins championships” and should make an impact from day one on a team that will have championship aspirations next season. Flagg will provide playmaking while Kyrie Irving gets healthy while forming a formidable defensive front alongside Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and P.J. Washington. - Rubin

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

As we often hear in drafts, this is where the draft begins. The Spurs hold two lottery picks (No. 14 as well). Do they hold onto them, or is this viewed as an opportunity to add another star to the equation? With De’Aaron Fox in the fold, adding another point guard to the mix may not appear to be the best approach. However, Harper is the best available player on the board, and his combination of size and skill is too enticing to pass up here. - Johnson

3. Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

If Daryl Morey keeps this pick, he needs to think about the long-term play as a fit with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, and I think Edgecombe works better there than the riskier play of Ace Bailey. Edgecombe can play on or off the ball, defends well, and gives the 76ers a three-guard rotation that will be the core of this team in a post Joel Embiid/Paul George era. - Helin

4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Knueppel can provide a number of things for a Hornets team that is still trying to figure things out. He can slot in as a day-one starter alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams. Knueppel is known for his shooting, which will open up the offense for the aforementioned starters. He can be a secondary creator when needed and will compete on the defensive end. He also doesn’t need the ball in his hands to contribute. With some injury luck, Charlotte could return to the postseason. - Rubin

5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

I was a bit surprised to see Bailey available in this spot. While his measurements at the NBA Draft Combine were somewhat concerning, with the forward being more than two inches shorter than his listing at Rutgers, games aren’t played barefoot. Even with Utah selecting Cody Williams in last year’s draft and also having Brice Sensabaugh in the wing rotation, neither has done enough to dissuade adding another competitor to the mix. If the athletic Bailey is available at five, the Jazz are going to have a hard time passing on him. - Johnson

6. Washington Wizards: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Washington needs help everywhere, and with all due respect to Bub Carrington, that includes point guard. Fears is an upside play. There are scouts that love him and think he’s top five in this draft, others are not sold, but Washington should take big swings at this point in their roster-building process. - Helin

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

The Pelicans drafted Yves Missi in the first round last season, but they still have questions at center, specifically with Missi’s fit next to Zion Williamson, who represented the team at the draft lottery. If that’s their way of saying they’re committed to Zion as the franchise player, then they need a center that fits better next to him. Insert Queen, who is a strong playmaker for a center and can space the floor enough to open things up for Williamson. There may be questions about that frontcourt defensively, but Herb Jones and Trey Murphy will help make up for it. Plus, the big man pick and rolls will be so much fun. - Rubin

8. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson is one of the best pure scorers in this draft class, as he can put up points from anywhere on the court. With the Nets holding four first-round picks and a lot of cap space, it’s fair to wonder if lead executive Sean Marks will look to use this as an opportunity to fast-track the team’s rebuild. If not, Johnson can be a solid building block for the Nets, regardless of what happens with Cam Thomas in free agency. - Johnson

9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

This is just a natural fit. The Raptors have been in love with playing a lot of interchangeable, switchable wings and Murray-Boyles slides right into that deep rotation in Toronto. - Helin

10. Houston Rockets: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Alperen Sengun is obviously the starting center for Houston, but that doesn’t mean he is a flawless player. Having Maluach off the bench provides the Rockets with a nice change of pace with a defensive stalwart that shot 71.2 percent from the floor for Duke last season. Houston had success with two-big lineups featuring Sengun and Steven Adams, and while Maluach isn’t the passer that Adams is, it’s an intriguing lineup. Plus, having a shot blocker like Maluach behind a perimeter defense featuring Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. is enticing. - Rubin

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

The Trail Blazers’ play after the All-Star break certainly sparked optimism, and rightfully so. However, they still have a logjam to clean out in the frontcourt, and they remain small at the guard positions with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson. Jackucionis’ ability to play on or off the ball would make for a good fit, even with there being concerns regarding how well he can separate off the bounce. - Johnson

12. Chicago Bulls: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Chicago needs defense, particularly wing defense, and that’s where Bryant comes in. If Chicago is all-in on a Josh Giddey and Coby White backcourt, Bryant provides a transition finisher and needed defense. - Helin

13. Atlanta Hawks: Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Atlanta has tried to surround Trae Young with a ton of length, and that is something that Sorber can provide. He measured in with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach at the combine. Sorber showcased shooting touch from the mid-range in college and was a solid passer at the center spot. Onyeka Okongwu is an undersized center, and while Sorber isn’t that tall, he makes up for it with length and strength. He’ll fit well in Quin Snyder’s offense and should make a day-one impact on defense. Of course, this could be another minutes split for Okongwu, who spent the last few seasons behind Clint Capela. This time, Okongwu will at least be the starter. - Rubin

14. San Antonio Spurs: Egor Demin, G, BYU

With the Spurs already selecting Harper in this mock draft, Demin probably isn’t the best fit. But versatile forward Carter Bryant was off the board, so the 6-foot-9 Demin is the choice. He isn’t much of a shooter, and the defense needs some work, but the Russian guard’s ability to make reads in the two-man game makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft class. Unless the Spurs were to use the second overall pick to go “big game hunting,” I’d keep an eye on this pick potentially being moved in favor of adding a more established option alongside Wembanyama, Fox, and Castle. - Johnson

Other potential lottery picks:

- Asa Newell, F, Georgia

- Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

- Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

- Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

- Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State