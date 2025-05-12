Michael Jordan, Hall of Famer and six-time NBA Champion, will join NBC Sports as special NBA contributor

Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will join NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA as a special contributor in October, when the NBA returns to NBC and makes its Peacock debut.

Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, has countless legendary accomplishments including winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, 10 NBA Scoring titles and an NCAA Championship with the University of North Carolina in 1982.

During his 15 seasons in the NBA (1984-2003), Jordan was a six-time NBA Finals MVP, a 14-time NBA All-Star and still holds the NBA record for career regular-season scoring average, with 30.1 points per game.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame twice, once in 2009 for his individual career and again in 2010 as a member of “The Dream Team,” the 1992 USA men’s Olympics Basketball team that won gold. He also won gold for Team USA at the 1984 Olympics.

RUTHERFORD, NJ - 1998: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls dunks circa 1998 at The Izod Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jordan is one of eight players to accomplish a basketball triple crown: winning an NCAA championship, an NBA Championship and an Olympic gold medal during his incredible career.

Off the court, Jordan is a successful businessman, investor and philanthropist. His Jordan Brand (a division of Nike) has been a leader and innovator in athletic shoes and apparel since 1997. Jordan is also the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan will join Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, game analysts; Carmelo Anthony, studio analyst; and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, play-by-play voices.

When does NBA on NBC coverage begin?

NBA on NBC coverage will begin in October 2025, with coverage of the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. In 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock, providing three consecutive nights of national coverage during the second half of the regular season.