Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

12 teams play twice this weekend, including the Hawks, Celtics, Bulls, Rockets, Heat, Timberwolves, Knicks, 76ers, Kings, Spurs, Raptors and Wizards. Prioritize those teams if you’re just looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle is a must-roster player in every format, which I wasn’t optimistic about at the beginning of the season. With De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper in the mix, I wasn’t convinced Castle would see enough usage to be consistently productive. I was wrong. The Spurs have put the ball in his hands, and he’s been able to set his teammates up for good looks. Castle is also shooting the ball at a higher percentage at the rim and from the mid-range. He’s taken a genuine leap forward in year two, which has allowed him to thrive despite the competition in the guard rotation.

This weekend, San Antonio takes on Atlanta and Washington. They played the Wizards on Thursday night and blew them out, which allowed the key Spurs players to play fewer minutes. They should be well-rested against the Hawks on Friday despite both teams playing a back-to-back. Of course, playing the Wizards again on Sunday provides another favorable matchup. Over their last five games, Atlanta is first in pace, and the Spurs are third. Extra possessions means extra production.

Guards:

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

There’s not much going right in Chicago right now, but White has been playing well lately. Now, they get matchups with the Cavaliers and Hawks. Both teams have been in the top 10 in pace over their last five games, and the Bulls are 11th over the same stretch. During the same stretch, nobody has allowed more three-pointers than the Hawks, and the Cavs have allowed the sixth-most triples. This feels like a perfect recipe for White to have a strong night.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Pritchard has cooled off lately, but matchups with the Heat and Raptors are opportunities to get back on track. Both teams have allowed plenty of three-pointers recently, and even if they’ve played slower recently, nobody has played with more pace than Miami this season. Pritchard could certainly pop this weekend.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Miami plays the Celtics and Knicks this weekend, which doesn’t make this a favorable opportunity for Jaquez. However, he’s been a staple of this article all season because of how fast Miami plays. Even in tough matchups, Jaquez can be productive despite coming off the bench because of how the Heat have utilized him this season. Plus, with Tyler Herro still out with a toe injury, there have been extra minutes for Jaquez. Check out our player news section for updates on Herro’s status throughout the day, but even if he’s back, Jaquez should be productive.

Forwards:

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has missed Minnesota’s last three games due to “right foot injury maintenance”, and he’s questionable to play on Friday against the Thunder. Randle has taken more shots with Edwards out, and even if the matchup is tough, Randle should get plenty of chances. Like he usually is, Randle will be a better option in points leagues against OKC. However, Sunday’s matchup with the Bucks is a favorable one. Over their last five games, Milwaukee has allowed the fourth-most three-pointers in the NBA and have the second-worst rebounding percentage.

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Houston has a back-to-back in Denver and in Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. The Nuggets aren’t a favorable matchup, but the Kings have been the worst rebounding team in the league this season, and they play with a ton of pace. Denver has also not defended the three-point line as well as they have over the course of the season. Smith has recorded three straight double-doubles, and though he didn’t shoot well during Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans, he did get 18 shot attempts.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Los Angeles Clippers

Bogdanovic stepped into the starting lineup on Thursday with James Harden sidelined with a calf contusion. If Harden remains out against the Lakers on Saturday, Bogdanovic should remain a starter against the team that has allowed the second-most three-pointers per game over their last five games. Even if he comes off the bench, this is a favorable matchup for the Clippers’ best deep-range threat.

Centers:

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Gobert has been producing at a high level recently and now has an opportunity to keep that going this weekend. The Thunder aren’t a favorable matchup, but the Bucks on Sunday are. They’ve been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league without Giannis Antetokounmpo, so Gobert should be able to dominate the paint. Even if the OKC game is unlikely to be a productive one, Sunday’s outing is a golden opportunity.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Indiana has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this season, and Queen should feast down low. His production has been inconsistent, but he had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Rockets on Thursday. This is a good opportunity for him to add another double-double.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland played Sacramento on Thursday, and they’ll have a rematch on Saturday. Clingan played 35 minutes in the overtime win and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two three-pointers. A rough night at the free throw line (5-of-13) put a damper on his night, but he should have no issues controlling the paint against the Kings on Saturday.