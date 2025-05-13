Vince Carter to join NBC Sports as NBA studio analyst this fall

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, widely considered one of the best dunkers and most dynamic playmakers in NBA history, will join NBC Sports’ NBA coverage as a studio analyst this fall.

Carter will be in studio one or more nights a week through the playoffs when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock in October.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” said Carter. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

“Vince is one of the most explosive players in NBA history,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “His dynamic play on the court has translated seamlessly into his broadcasting career, where he will next be in the studio alongside Carmelo Anthony – a fellow Hall of Famer, perennial All-Star, and Olympic champion who’s also played with or against the stars of yesterday and today.”

Carter currently sits in 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list (2,290) and in the top 25 on the all-time scoring list (25,728). The 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Champion is tied with LeBron James for first all-time with 22 seasons played and is fourth all-time in career games played (1,541).

The legend known as “Half Man Half Amazing” also won a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics while leading the United States with 14.8 points per game.

Carter has served as an NBA and college basketball analyst for ESPN and Turner Sports since retiring, and was also a basketball analyst for NBCUniversal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The addition of Carter adds another impressive name to NBC and Peacock’s NBA coverage that also includes Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices and Michael Jordan as a special contributor.

When does NBA on NBC coverage begin?

NBA on NBC coverage will begin in October 2025, with coverage of the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. In 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock, providing three consecutive nights of national coverage during the second half of the regular season.