2024 Fantasy Football Tiered D/ST Rankings

Fantasy football draft season is kicking into gear, which means we’re all searching for rankings to help us with our drafts or collect insights to modify our rankings. Yet, far too often defensive rankings get overlooked.

Yes, I’m going to be talking about defenses here, but don’t click away.

Last year, five defenses averaged nine points per game or higher according to FantasyPros scoring, and six more averaged eight or more points per game. In per-game scoring in half PPR formats that’s about equal to what you got from Drake London, Devin Singletary, Brandin Cooks, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Now, I’m not suggesting you draft defenses ahead of players like those mentioned above, but I am saying that a well-chosen defense can help you as much in your weekly matchup as some of those high-upside bench options. As such, we need to focus on the defenses we’re drafting and adding and not treat it as an afterthought.

Below you’ll find my first pre-season DST rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season. These rankings are based on last year’s performance, off-season moves, and my BOD rankings formula, which uses some of my preferred metrics like pressure rate and knockdowns to try and identify which teams are doing things on the field that will consistently lead to fantasy success. If you’re new to the BOD formula, the equation is:



(Pressure Rate) + (Knockdowns) + (%Drives ending in a Turnover x2)

Minus

(% Drives ending in a Score) + (Explosive Plays Allowed Per Game x2)

Since we have yet to see any of these units play meaningful snaps together (yes, I’m including preseason games), this is just educated guesses based on past success, projected strength of schedule, and how I think the offseason changes will impact this year’s performance.

With that out of the way, onto the rankings.

The Jets head into another season with one of the most talented defenses in football, ranking 3rd in DVOA last year. They finished 6th in opponent’s scoring rate, and 7th in sacks but just 15th in turnovers and lost safety Jordan Whitehead, who led the team in interceptions. However, the Jets loaded up in the offseason, adding safety Chuck Clark and DT Javon Kinlaw and trading for EDGE Haason Reddick to replace 2023 sack leader Bryce Huff (yes, I’m anticipating Reddick remains on the team). Considering the Jets didn’t draft a single defensive player until the end of the 5th round, they will need their new signees to match the production of last year’s team leaders if they want to remain a top-tier fantasy defense, but it feels like a good bet, and I believe the Jets may be the safest defense in this top tier.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike McDonald is now in Seattle, so the Ravens will turn to Zach Orr, their inside linebackers coach, to lead a defense that ranked 1st in DVOA last year. Linebacker duo Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen each had over 130 tackles, but Queen is now in Pittsburgh, which leaves a massive hole for last year’s third-rounder Trenton Simpson and this year’s third-rounder Adisa Isaac to fill. Queen’s absence makes me feel a bit more comfortable about the Jets, but I still trust this Ravens defense. After not having a player get 10 sacks in a season since 2017, Justin Madubuike finished with 13 while Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5; yet, Clowney will also not be back with Baltimore in 2024, so the team will need production from Kyle Van Noy and another leap from Odafe Oweh if they want to lead the league in sacks again.

The Browns were one of the better defenses in football, ranking 2nd in DVOA thanks to being 1st in opponent’s scoring rate, tied for 1st in yards per play, and 5th in pressure rate. They’ll be without linebackers Anthony Walker, who signed with Miami, and Sione Takitaki, who signed with the Patriots, but have more than suitable replacements in Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, who had 107 tackles for the Vikings in 2023. Yet, the biggest factor for the Browns will be health. All of Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome missed multiple games in 2024, which helped limit the Browns to 17th in turnover rate. If the new linebackers can gel and the young secondary remains healthy and continues to improve, this could be an elite defensive unit and could vault into the top spot.

The Steelers have been a fantasy mainstay and that didn’t change in 2023 with them finishing 6th in DVOA. They allowed a lot of yards but were 7th in turnover rate, 12th in sacks, and 12th in opponent’s scoring rate as more of a bend-but-don’t-break unit. T.J. Watt remains one of the best defensive players in the league and Minkah Fitzpatrick remained effective when healthy, but the Steelers needed more help around them. That’s why they dealt Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson, signed LB Patrick Queen to a huge deal, and brought in S DeShon Elliot. If DT Cameron Heyward can return to health in 2024, this could be a top-tier unit again.

The 49ers’ defense ranked 4th in DVOA last year but was inconsistent for fantasy, finishing 2nd in turnover rate but 13th in opponent’s scoring rate and 17th in pressure rate. The team let defensive coordinator Steve Wilks go and promoted defensive passing game coach Nick Sorensen to the position. In addition to Wilks, the team lost DE Chase Young, DT Javon Kinlaw, DT Arik Armstead, and S Tashaun Gipson. They replaced them with DE Leonard Floyd, DT Maliek Collins, and LB De’Vondre Campbell while drafting CB Renardo Green and S Malik Mustapha to add depth to a young secondary. There is lots of talent here, but can they come together under a new DC and find consistent pressure from anybody other than Nick Bosa? I have a few questions about all the talent they had to replace on their defensive line, so I bumped them into tier two.

The Cowboys were an elite big-play defense in 2024, ranking 5th in DVOA, 4th in turnover rate, and 1st in defensive TDs, even after the early injury to Trevon Diggs. Diggs being back at his old level alongside Daron Bland would be crucial for this defense but defensive TDs are not consistent year-over-year, so the team will need more from its pass rush. They lost EDGE Dorance Amstrong Jr., who was 2nd on the team with 7.5 sacks, but drafted DE Marshawn Kneeland in the 2nd round and revamped their LB corps by signing Eric Kendricks and drafting Marist Liufau. They also hired Mike Zimmer to replace Dan Quinn as coordinator, but with all this turnover and the issues they had getting pressure on thee quarterback last year, this feels like a unit that could be poised for a small letdown in 2024.

The Bills defense will have plenty of turnover coming off a season in which they finished 1st in turnover rate, 4th in sacks, and 7th in opponent’s scoring rate. Gone is Leonard Floyd, who led the team with 10.5 sacks, CBs Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson, and long-time starting safety duo Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. However, Matt Milano and Von Miller should both be fully healthy, and the Bills signed quality defenders, like DE Dawaune Smoot, safety Mike Edwards, and LB Deion Jones to round out their defense. They also used day two picks on safety Cole Bishop and DT DeWayne Carter to add more depth to what should remain a solid unit under new coordinator Bobby Babich, who was promoted from linebackers coach after receiving plenty of interest around the league. However, both Edwards and Bishop are already hurt, so the Bills may be headed into the season with their fourth-string safety (Damar Hamlin) having to start in the first few weeks. That’s not ideal.

The Texans’ defense had strong stretches in their first season with DeMeco Ryans as head coach but finished in the middle of the pack for fantasy. In the offseason, they lost leading tackler Blake Cashman as well as DTs Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins, who were third and fourth on the team in sacks. Yet, they brought in DE Danielle Hunter after his 16-sack season with the Vikings, DE Denico Autry, who had 11.5 sacks for the Titans, and LB Azeez AL-Shaair, who thrived under Ryans in San Francisco, so this pass rush should actually be better in 2024. They also added CB Kamari Lassiter in the 2nd round, safety Calen Bullock in the 3rd, and plenty of veterans to improve their depth. All of this means that the Texans have the makings of a sleeper defense for 2024.

The Chiefs were an underrated unit in 2023, finishing 2nd in the NFL in sacks, 2nd in opponent’s scoring rate, and 7th in DVOA. They were just 25th in turnover rate, which is an area they will look to improve in. Of course, they will have to do that without top CB L’Jarius Snead, LB Willie Gay, and S Mike Edwards, who combined for half of the team’s interceptions last year. That could be an issue. The Chiefs retained several key free agents, like DT Chris Jones and DE Mike Danna, but there’s not much of an influx of new talent. They will bank on the development of 2022 draft picks LB Leo Chenal, S Bryan Cook, and CB Jaylen Watson if they want to be a reliable fantasy defense again, but I’m just not as confident in them doing so as I am the other defenses in tier two.

Few teams had to replace as much of their defense as the Dolphins, who lost DTs Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, safeties Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott, LBs Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, and CB Xavier Howard. They also replaced defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with former Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver. That’s a lot of losses for a defense that was 19th in DVOA in 2023. They added LB Shaquil Barrett, CB Kendall Fuller, safety Jordan Poyer, and LB Jordyn Brooks and used a first-round pick on raw DE Chop Robinson but then Barrett retired just months after signing in Miami. There are plenty of question marks here and the production of this unit will likely hinge on how quickly Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips can come back from season-ending injuries. I don’t expect that to happen in the first half of the season given how important explosive movement is to their games, so Miami might be more of a second-half defense.

The Jaguars finished 10th in DVOA last year, but were inconsistent as a fantasy defense, finishing 10th in opponent’s scoring rate, 13th in turnover rate, and 25th in sacks. That led to a change at defensive coordinator, hiring Ryan Nielsen, who led the Falcons’ defense in 2023. The team also had to replace starters NT Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Darious Williams, and S Rayshawn Jenkins. To do that, they brought in S Darnell Savage, CB Ronald Darby, and used day-two picks on DT Maason Smith and CB Jarrian Jones. The biggest addition may be DT Arik Armstead, who has battled injuries but can take pressure off DEs Josh Allen and Travon Walker and help to improve the poor sack rate from 2023. This unit has talent if they can adapt to their new coach, but the secondary could remain an issue.

The Colts had a solid fantasy season in 2024 but much of that had to do with their four defensive touchdowns. They did finish 5th in the NFL in sacks but were 16th in turnover rate, 26th in opponents’ scoring rate, and 20th in DVOA, so it was a better fantasy season for them than a real-life defensive season. The good news is that the core of their defense will return after re-signing LB Zaire Franklin, CB Kenny Moore, and safety Julian Blackmon. They also added DT Raekwon Davis and should get a full season from DT Grover Stewart, who was suspended for half of last year. With EDGE Laiatu Latu taken in the 1st round, the Colts will head into 2024 with a young and athletic unit that has the potential to develop into a solid fantasy option.

The Bears’ defense was better in the second half of the 2023 season, ranking 5th in fantasy points per game from Week 11 on. They got solid production after trading for DE Montez Sweat and were 1st in interceptions over the timeframe while allowing just 17.7 points and 324 yards per game. They will look to build on that under new defensive coordinator Eric Williams, who was the DL coach for the Bills. Williams’ unit will need to replace DT Justin Jones, DE Yannick Ngakoue, and safety Eddie Jackson, but they made a big splash in signing two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. The lack of additions to the interior of the defensive line could be an issue, as the Bears will need young players like Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens to step up, so I’m not quite confident they will be a top-10 unit yet.

The Saints were a popular defense last year due to a friendly schedule, and they finished in the top 10 in most scoring formats after being 5th in opponents’ scoring rate and 6th in turnover rate. They were just 29th in sacks, so they’ll hope for a better season from DE Cameron Jordan, who had just two sacks, a step forward from 2023 1st-rounder Bryan Bresee, and an impact from newly-signed DE Chase Young. The Saints also re-signed S Johnathan Abram to help replace Marcus Maye and brought in LB Willie Gay, who started 47 games for the Chiefs in four years, but this is an older defense that needs a fully healthy season from CB Marshon Lattimore to have another good year.

The Packers’ defense had a rough 2023, ranking 27th in DVOA while finishing 23rd in turnover rate, and 25th in opponent’s scoring rate. That led to them firing Joe Barry and replacing him with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. However, there were some silver linings in 2023. The Packers were top 10 in pressure rate, QB hit rate, and passes defended per game. The pass rush is good, and I think the turnover issues will be helped by healthy seasons from CBs Jaire Alexander, who played in seven games last year, and Eric Stokes, who played in just three. The Packers also signed safety Xavier McKinney and used 2nd-round picks on LB Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard to add even more talent to the back seven of the defense. It’s a series of moves that could make them a top-12 defense in 2024.

The Bucs defense took a step back in 2023, finishing outside the top 10 in most scoring formats and 14th in DVOA. They were 7th in turnover rate and 10th in sacks but 15th in opponents’ scoring rate and 22nd in yards allowed per play. They also lost Shaquil Barrett in free agency and traded away CB Carlton Davis II; however, they re-signed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and LB Lavonte David and brought in LB Randy Gregory and S Jordan Whitehead, who were strong additions. Overall, the Bucs lost big names but not a ton of production from 2023 so this could be a defense on the rise, especially if they get production from day-two draft picks EDGE Chris Braswell and safety Tykee Smith.

Despite optimism for the Lions’ defense in 2023, they finished in the bottom third in fantasy points per game. They were 14th in turnover rate but 21st in opponent’s scoring rate, 23rd in sacks, and 27th in yards per play. The Lions return their young corps in 2024 and added talent in the secondary by drafting CBs Terrion Arnold in the 1st round and Enis Raketsraw Jr. in the 2nd, then trading for CB Carlton Davis II. Those additions should help a lot if the rookies can hit the ground running. They also tried to give DE Aidan Hutchinson some help on the defensive line by signing DT DJ Reader and DE Marcus Davenport. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but the Lions are adding the pieces to help them earn consistent fantasy relevance.

The Bengals were a middle-of-the-pack defense in 2023, finishing 11th in turnover rate, 18th in sacks, and 24th in opponents’ scoring rate. That was good for 23rd in DVOA. However, they have two young CBs in Cam Taylor-Britt, who was injured last year, and DJ Turner, and signed safety Geno Stone, who had seven interceptions last year, to pair with Von Bell, so the secondary should improve in 2024. With DTs Sheldon Rankins, 2nd-round pick Kris Jenkins, and 3rd-round pick McKinnley Jackson brought in to replace DT DJ Reader, this could be an improved unit in 2024, especially with Lou Anarumo calling the shots.

The Giants’ defense will be under new leadership in 2024 after hiring former Titans coordinator Shane Bowen to replace Wink Martindale. The Giants finished 9th in turnover rate last year but also ranked 17th in opponents’ scoring rate and 28th in sacks and then lost one of their best players when Xavier McKinney signed with Green Bay. The Giants are trying to improve their secondary by drafting safety Tyler Nubin in the 2nd round, slot corner Andru Phillips in the 3rd round, and then signing safety Jalen Mills. However, their big splash was trading for Brian Burns, who has 38.5 sacks in the last four seasons. With Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the defensive line, the Giants should improve their sack totals quite a bit and could be a sneaky defense in 2024.

The Vikings struggled with consistency in 2023 and finished as a middle-of-the-pack defense. Despite being 11th in DVOA, they were 19th in turnover rate, 20th in opponent’s scoring rate, and 20th in sacks. Unfortunately, the offseason wasn’t kind to them as they lost DE Danielle Hunter (16.5 sacks) to the Texans, LB D.J. Wonnum (8 sacks) to the Panthers, and LB Jordan Hicks (107 tackles) to the Browns. They spent a 1st round pick on EDGE Dallas Turner and spent the rest of their offseason dedicated to rebuilding the LB corps by signing Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, and Blake Cashman. Their young secondary remains fully intact and will need to take a big step forward in 2024 if this unit wants to avoid a struggle, but I’m not sure they will be able to replace what Hunter brought them.

The Eagles have a reputation as a strong fantasy defense, but they finished in the bottom third in 2023 and were 29th in DVOA. They ranked 19th in sacks, 24th in turnover rate, and 29th in opponent’s scoring rate. That performance led to them firing Sean Desai and Matt Patricia and bringing in Vic Fangio; however, they also lost sack leader Haason Reddick and saw Fletcher Cox retire. They signed DE Bryce Huff, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and LB Devin White and used their first two picks on CBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, so they brought in some solid talent, but this is a unit that has a lot of ground to makeup. However, Fangio could be the guy to get them there.

The Raiders were a top-five defense over the nine games that Antonio Pearce served as their head coach last season. While some of that may have been schedule-related, the team also responded to their defensive-minded coach and finished 8th in DVOA on the season. However, I think much of that was a fluke. The defense finishes 17th in turnover rate, 27th in passes defended per game, and 29th in pressure rate, so there are a few weaknesses to shore up. On the plus side, they have a star in DE Maxx Crosby and now pair him with stud DT Christian Wilkins. However, that was the only real addition, and the team didn’t draft a defensive player until CB Decamerion Richardson in the 4th round. The Raiders will need a strong performance from CB Jack Jones in his first full season with the team if they hope to remain a reliable fantasy unit.

The vaunted Patriots defense perhaps got worn down from carrying the team in recent seasons and finished outside the top 20 in fantasy scoring last year. While they were 4th in opponents’ scoring rate, they were also 30th in turnover rate and 27th in sacks. Early injuries to LB Matthew Judon and 1st-round CB Christian Gonzalez certainly didn’t help matters, but the Patriots are betting hard on that being the reason for the struggles since they will essentially bring back the same starters while making two veteran depth signings and not drafting a defensive rookie until the sixth round. That makes New England a risky call in 2024.

While the Broncos defense got better as the year went on and finished 12th in turnover rate, they were also 22nd in sacks, 27th in opponents’ scoring rate, and 30th in DVOA. They also lost safety Justin Simmons and LB Josey Jewell, who were two of their defensive leaders in 2023. The Broncos responded by signing safety Brandon Jones, LB Cody Barton, and CB Levi Wallace, then trading for DE John Franklin-Myers, and using a 3rd round pick on EDGE Jonah Elliss. Those are fine depth additions, but I’m not sure they propel this defense to another level. Still, this feels like a unit that lacks enough difference-makers to be consistently relied on in fantasy.

The Seahawks were a trendy unit heading into 2023 thanks to dynamic young players, but they were 28th in DVOA, finishing 11th in sacks, 21st in turnover rate, and 28th in opponents’ scoring rate. The Seahawks responded by hiring Aden Durde, the former Dallas DL coach, to run their defense. The team will hope for growth from young CBs Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon and drafted DT Byron Murphy in the 1st round to add to their young corps. Pair that with re-signing DT Leonard Williams and there’s some optimism for a breakthrough season, but the success of this unit hinges on its ability to replace the production from LBs Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, who both signed elsewhere.

The Chargers’ defense has star power with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James, but they were 26th in DVOA last year and finished 18th in opponents’ scoring rate and 22nd in turnover rate. They also lost Eric Kendricks, Austin Johnson, and Kenneth Murray. If you want a case for optimism, they finished 9th in sacks and will now have Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator. They drafted LB Junior Colson in the 3rd round and signed LB Denzel Perryman, CB Kristian Fulton, and DT Poona Ford, so the cupboard isn’t bare but it will hinge on the health of Bosa and the development of CB Asante Samuel Jr. Given my concerns about the quality of the offense, I just don’t think this defense is going to be set up for success in 2024.

The Titans defense will be under new leadership in 2024 with Mike Vrabel being fired and former Ravens DB coach Dennard Wilson being named the defensive coordinator. He’ll be tasked with improving a defense that was 30th in opponents’ scoring rate and 31st in turnover rate and particularly struggled in the secondary. They made a big move to remedy that by signing CBs L’Jarius Snead and Chidobe Awuzie and also brought in LB Kenneth Murray to help the middle of the defense. Massive NT T’Vondre Sweat and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day should help the interior, but this is a unit with a lot of ground to make up.

The Panthers defense could surprise people in 2024. Yes, they ranked 25th in DVOA last year, were dead last in sacks and turnover rate, traded away Brian Burns, and lost safety Vonn Bell and LB Frankie Luvu; however, there is talent on this roster. DT Derrick Brown is a true cornerstone and both CB Jaycee Horn and LB Shaq Thompson should be back to full health in 2024. They also added EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LBs D.J. Wonnum and Josey Jewell, CB Dane Jackson, and safety Jordan Fuller. Ejiro Evero is a strong coordinator, so this unit could take a step forward in 2024 and maybe they belong in tier four.

It was a tough offseason for the Rams, who finished 22nd in DVOA, lost defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and had DT Aaron Donald announce his retirement. Chris Shula will now call the defense, which added CBs Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White (coming off an Achilles tear), plus safety Kamren Curl in free agency and drafted DE Jared Verse, DT Braden Fiske, and safety Kamren Kinchens with three of their first four picks. It all has the makings of a transition year, which makes it hard to envision the Rams being a defense you want to trust in fantasy.

The Falcons were a disappointing unit in 2024, finishing near the bottom in fantasy scoring while ranking 21st in sacks, 23rd in opponents’ scoring rate, and 28th in turnover rate. They brought back most of the same unit but it will now be run by Jimmy Lake, who was the assistant head coach of the Rams in 2023. The Falcons also used all of their day two picks on defensive players and will hope to get full seasons out of DL Grady Jarrett and LB Troy Anderson, who were hurt last year. Even with that, it’s hard to see a huge leap coming in 2024.

The Cardinals had arguably the worst defense in football last year, ranking dead last in DVOA, 27th in turnover rate, 30th in sacks, and 31st in opponents’ scoring rate. They hired Nick Rallis to be their new defensive coordinator after he was the LB coach for the Eagles for two years. Yet, Arizona didn’t lose many starters from 2023 and brought in CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DTs Bilal Nicholas and Justin Jones, and LB Mack Wilson. That’s four potential starters plus 1st-round DE Darius Robinson and 2nd-round CB Max Melton to join a defense led by Budda Baker. They may not be great in 2024, but it’s easy to see them being better.

The Commanders were one of the worst defenses in 2024, ranking 31st in DVOA, 26th in turnover rate, and 32nd in opponents’ scoring rate. Their once-vaunted pass rush lost DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young and finished 26th in sacks. They also need to replace starting safety Kamren Curl, LB Cody Barton, and DE Casey Toohill. They brought in former Packers DB coach Joe Whitt Jr. to run the show and signed a slew of free agents, including LBs Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, safety Jeremy Chinn, and DEs Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell. They also used 2nd round picks on DT Jimmy Newton and CB Mike Sainristil, but how quickly all of these pieces gel will determine just how much ground this unit can make up.

And with that, the rankings are done. I’ll be back in the coming weeks with some deep league defense targets and some of my strategies for how to draft a defense. Each week during the season I’ll not only have my full DST rankings but also a weekly video on YouTube where I go over my stud defense, my sleeper defense, and one defense I’m fading for the week. I’d be excited to have you all along on the ride.