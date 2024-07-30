2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One

Arizona Cardinals

Zay Jones impresses early

Michael Wilson appeared to have the inside track to the WR2 job at the start of camp, but Zay Jones isn’t going down without a fight.

Zay Jones (@zayjones11) continues to impress during Arizona Cardinals training camp.



He’s making that battle for WR2 even tighter with his play three days into camp. #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/nDPlavUyxv — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 26, 2024

Jones didn’t do much in 2023 because of a nagging hamstring injury but went for 823 yards with the Jags two years ago.

Atlanta Falcons

Rondale Moore running with the backups

Moore has been spending most of his camp with the second and third-team offenses . He was acquired via a trade that sent Desmond Ridder to Arizona but hasn’t been able to lock down a starting role so far. He can be forgotten about even in deep leagues.

Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman showing up in camp

Bateman has made several big plays in camp and has drawn unrelenting praise from head coach John Harbaugh.

#Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Rashod Bateman:



“He’s expected to be a top receiver in the league for us. That’s what we’re planning on.”



Harbaugh has an 85% reliability rating on usage/workload coachspeak



Baltimore has been banging the Bateman drum for months



We expect a… pic.twitter.com/CThYfCZuKS — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 22, 2024

The former first-round pick failed to lock up an every-down role last year. Baltimore has since let Odell Beckham walk and signed Bateman to a contract extension. The Ravens want a breakout year from Bateman and will give him every chance to do so.

Buffalo Bills

Dawson Knox isn’t going anywhere

Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia , “Those expecting Kincaid to usurp the full-time role from Dawson Knox this year and push the veteran tight end into a backup may have their hopes dashed.”

Per PFF, 22 percent of Josh Allen’s pass attempts came with multiple tight ends on the field last year. If Knox’s role is here to stay, Kincaid has little hope of paying off his TE5 ADP.

Carolina Panthers

Diontae Johnson looking like the focal point of Carolina’s offense

Panthers head coach Dave Canales has made no effort to hide his desire to get Diontae Johnson the ball.

"As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone.



And for us right now, 'where is Diontae Johnson at?'"



- Dave Canales pic.twitter.com/s5fbolhbCi — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) July 24, 2024

Johnson saw at least 140 targets in three straight seasons before missing four games in 2023. He looks likely to get back to that mark this year.

Chicago Bears

A surprising amount of Gerald Everett

The roles in Chicago are relatively defined already. D’Andre Swift is the starting running back and, per the team’s first unofficial depth chart, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are both in contention for the No. 2 role. All three have gotten time with the starters.

Free agent addition Gerald Everett has also gotten some run with the starters. This might not mean anything, but it’s worth monitoring for Cole Kmet’s fantasy outlook.

Cincinnati Bengals

Competition for the WR3 job

The Bengals have emphasized playing second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas in the slot more this offseason and he has already impressed in training camp. Wide receivers coach Troy Walters said he is probably the No. 3 early in training camp . Jermaine Burton has made his fair share of highlight grabs but appears behind Iosivas at the start of camp.

Chase Brown has also been a standout performer through the first week of camp and is “ getting the majority of the reps at RB with the 1s .” His role looks secure and he has made some big plays already. This is what ZeroRB dreams are made of.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb lands on the PUP list

There hasn’t been much in the way of concrete reporting on Chubb’s health, but he looks like a good bet to miss at least the first four games of the year while on the PUP list. Jerome Ford should hold onto the starting role but D’Onta Foreman is in line to fill Kareem Hunt’s shoes . The Browns trusted Hunt as a short-yardage back last year. He finished the year with the 13th-most carries inside the five and scored nine touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys

Jalens competing for a starting job

Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Cropper-Brooks are competing for the WR3 job in Dallas. Tolbert appears to have the early edge.

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert progress and development in his third year is real. Makes plays every day. Dak Prescott trusts him — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 28, 2024

With CeeDee Lamb holding out, both Jalens have gotten plenty of reps with Dak Prescott. Best Ball sickos will want to monitor this battle closely.

Denver Broncos

Position battles across the board

Bo Nix has shown well in the offseason program and remains the heavy favorite to start Week 1.

“From talking to people here on the ground with the team, they are very impressed with Bo Nix.” 👀 @JFowlerESPN said that Bo Nix is making his case for QB1 at the Broncos training camp ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zv1ItzoQLI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 27, 2024

Broncos stacks are as cheap as they come and Nix is a good bet to start all 17 games this year.

Sean Payton has been impressed with running back Javonte Williams, saying he looks sharp after losing some weight this offseason . Payton is a kingmaker at the running back position for fantasy purposes. We want to be in on his backfield as a whole and Williams is in line to be the top option once again.

At receiver, Broncos’ insider Benjamin Allbright is predicting Josh Reynolds to start alongside Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton. It’s probably a good time to stop drafting fourth-round rookie Troy Franklin.

I don't really know how to answer this.He's been coached pretty vocally and pretty hard out there.



You see flashes here and there, but I don't think he's likely to be starting, let alone a big part of the plan this year.



Sutton, Mims and Reynolds are probably the starters with… https://t.co/5h4z1zfgYZ — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 29, 2024

Greg Dulcich is making plays and looks explosive. We will, in no uncertain terms, get fooled again.

Detroit Lions

Wide receiver notes

Head coach Dan Campbell has nothing but praise for Jameson Williams.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams:



“This is the most confident that I’ve seen him since he’s been here. He came in with the right mindset when we started this offseason, and that has not waned one bit. He’s in a good place.” pic.twitter.com/maGbc7bCey — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 29, 2024

It’s hard to know how much to weigh his comments given Williiams’ rocky star in the majors, but the team will give him every chance to make an impact this year.

Second-year receiver Antoine Green has gotten reps with the first-team offense . A seventh-round pick in 2023, Green didn’t see much run as a rookie but could usurp Kalif Raymond as the team’s WR3.

Green Bay Packers

A disjointed start

The Packers opened up camp without Jayden Reed (NFI list), Jordan Love (contract-related), and Marshawn Lloyd (hip). Reed has since been removed from the list and returned to practice. Love got a four-year, $220 million deal. Lloyd is still sidelined because of the issue.

One of the few actionable items we have received is a potential increase in Bo Melton’s role. Melton emerged as a depth option late in the 2023 season with the first 100-yard game for a Green Bay receiver in Week 17. The team has been scheming him touches early in camp .

Houston Texans

Jawhaw Jordan has been busy

Sixth-round rookie Jawhar Jordan has been running with the backups behind Joe Mixon but has been busy as a pass-catcher out of the backfield . He could earn a role on passing downs as a rookie.

Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs hype continues

Josh Downs was on pace for over 1,000 yards before injuring his knee midway through his rookie season. He played through the injury but was not the same player over the final two months of the year.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on Josh Downs:



“He was explosive Year 1, but you can see he’s taken it to another level in the offseason and, obviously, starting into training camp. He’s making a ton of plays right now” pic.twitter.com/YnYEqLGHnl — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 29, 2024

The knee issue was something he had dealt with early in the offseason and flared up later. Now fully healthy, he is already standing out in camp.

At tight end, there doesn’t appear to be a player for fantasy managers to concern themselves with. The Colts have given nearly every one of their tight ends reps with the starters. Our latest update suggests Jelani Woods, the only Indy tight end being taken in Best Ball drafts, is not a good bet to earn a starting role.

“The primary theoretical first-unit offensive players were as follows (including those who rotated often): Richardson (QB), Taylor (RB), Pittman (WR), Downs (WR), Pierce (WR), Mitchell (WR), Ogletree (TE), Granson (TE)”



📝 Ogletree and Granson over Woods https://t.co/KaUfoSWf7y — 32BeatWriters (@32BeatWriters) July 28, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jags offense struggling

We shouldn’t worry about how any of these teams look just yet, but the Jags have struggled through a week of practice. Per Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley, “ The storyline of the first week of camp was the defense’s dominance over the offense, specifically in the passing game. ”

Of note, Brian Thomas Jr. has had a quiet start to camp. Shipley did point out that Thomas Jr.’s highlight grab over cornerback Ronald Darby was the best play any of the Jacksonville receivers have made so far.

Kansas City Chiefs

Deneric Prince on the rise

Prince was a UDFA out of Tulsa who didn’t make the Cheifs’ roster last year despite a strong showing in training camp. He stuck on the team’s practice squad and was called up for a handful of special teams snaps as a rookie. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney has consistently noted Prince running ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in practice .

Sweeney also mentioned that he doesn’t see the Chiefs bringing rookie wideout Xavier Worthy along slowly. Worthy has already made a handful of splash plays and the Chiefs have seemingly made the deep ball a focal point of their gameplan once again.

Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback competition coming along slowly

Neither Raiders quarterback has stood out in camp.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks about what he told both QB’s Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, “it is time to make that leap. Stop with the baby steps. Grab the bull by the horns.” pic.twitter.com/rF236qcewF — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) July 26, 2024

Early reports indicate Aidan O’Connell may have the early edge over Gardner Minshew, but it’s far too early for there to be a clear favorite.

Running back Dylan Laube is also impressive at the start of camp. OC Luke Getsy noted his “ quick understanding of the offense ” and mentioned a lack of errors through a few practices. Laube was an elite prospect as a receiver out of the backfield and could fill that role for the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston falling behind

DJ Chark has been working with the first-team offense, sometimes ahead of Quentin Johnston.

DJ Chark continues a nice camp, first down here pic.twitter.com/yAp6NgKKOO — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) July 29, 2024

Johnston struggled as a rookie and is now fighting for a spot in the starting rotation. Ladd McConkey, on the other hand, is already developing a connection with Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles Rams

Business as usual for Sean McVay

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue joined the 32BeatWriters Podcast to talk about the Rams. She’s as plugged in as anyone and made it sound like we can expect Sean McVay to stick with the setup he closed out the 2023 season with.

"Kyren's their guy, Kyren is Sean's guy. If (Sean) could sign himself over to be Kyren's godfather, he would."



"Demarcus Robinson looks like he's aging in reverse... he is locked in as the #3"



Some interesting nuggets from @JourdanRodrigue https://t.co/68Y81Pc7fD — David Zäch (@DavidZach16) July 26, 2024

Kyren Williams is also practicing after missing OTAs with a foot issue.

Miami Dolphins

Jonnu Smith end around SZN

We’ve already gotten our first report of a Jonnu Smith rush attempt.

Whoa. Some creativity in the red zone. Jonnu Smith on an end-around carry for a solid gain, maybe goes for touchdown (no tackling to know for sure). — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 28, 2024

It won’t be the last.

The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham to a one-year deal in the offseason. He is currently on the PUP list with an issue that has bothered him since spring practices. Several receivers have spent time with the first-team offense in his absence.

Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Nailor in pole position for WR3 role?

Third-year wideout Jalen Nailor has made some highlight-reel plays in camp.

With KJ Osborn out of the picture, the Vikings need someone to step up as their third wideout. That need could become ever more dire with Jordan Addison facing a potential suspension.

New England Patriots

Ja’Lynn Polk with the starters

It doesn’t come as a surprise, but Ja’Lynn Polk opened camp as a starting receiver. Polk is a second-round rookie with solid college production and a clear path to a strong target share. He is a clear target in all fantasy formats.

Javon Baker was playing with the backups to start camp but has since seen some reps with the starters .

Drake Maye’s up-and-down start to camp has Jacoby Brissett as a big favorite to take the first snap of 2024.

New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller falling behind

Things look bleak for Kendre Miller. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice and head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, “I t’s hard to make the team when you’re in the training room all the time. ” Allen has already said this offseason that Miller needs to work on his consistency. He sounds ready to move on from the experiment at this point.

#Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB/TE/RB/public notary Taysom Hill:



“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff. He’s gonna run routes — both from in-line, out wide, out of the backfield. He’s gonna block, he’s gonna run the ball from the backfield. I see him as a guy that’s gonna do a ton of… pic.twitter.com/9XhHFdrLKG — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 27, 2024

The Taysom Hill package continues to grow.

New York Giants

Theo Johnson is a name to know

Rookie tight end Theo Johnson was activated from the PUP list over the weekend and immediately took the majority of the first-team reps . Johnson wasn’t particularly productive at Penn State but nearly broke the RAS record at the combine. He is a viable third tight end for Best Ball drafters.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy has gotten reps with the first-team offense . Devin Singletary is the clear starter, but Tracy could force a committee early in the season.

New York Jets

Malachi Corley not ready yet?

Robert Saleh told reporters rookie receiver Malachi Corley “ still has a long way to go ” as a route runner. Corley will get more reps with Xavier Gipson sidelined, but that’s not what you want to hear about a rookie. In short, get ready to learn Allen Lazard.

Philadelphia Eagles

Parris Campbell frontrunner for WR3 duties

Parris Campbell is competing with rookies Johnny Wilson and Anias Smith for the third receiver spot in Philly. Neither Wilson nor Smith have impressed much during the offseason program, leaving Campbell, the veteran of the group, as the best bet to win the job .

The Eagles have been throwing to their running backs early and often in camp, but it hasn’t been all Saquon Barkley. Both Will Shipley and Kenneth Gainwell have seen first-team reps and both have stood out as pass-catchers .

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers looking for answers at WR2

The Steelers have George Pickens locked in as their WR1 and Pat Freiermuth as a de facto second receiver. After that, everything is up for grabs. Roman Wilson has had a remarkably quiet offseason but did get some run with the first-team offense to start camp. Van Jefferson, who played under Arthur Smith in Atlanta last year, is likely the best bet to finish second among the group in routes. Lastly, Calvin Austin has made some noise, though his 2023 stat line of 17/180/1 doesn’t inspire much confidence.Justin Fields has been taking the first-team reps with Russell Wilson sidelined. Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to practice. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the team is open to Fields winning the job . It’s hard to imagine whoever wins this camp battle holding down the job for all 17 games, but Fields’ stock is undoubtedly on the rise.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason making a run at the RB2 role

Brandon Aiyuk is holding in (present but not practicing) and Ricky Pearsall just came off the NFI list, so there aren’t any actionable takeaways in the receiver room.

At running back, Isaac Guerendo is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Elijah Mitchell has been San Francisco’s preferred RB2 since they traded for Christian McCaffrey, but that could change this year. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch believes Jordan Mason is making the backup situation “murky.”

Seattle Seahawks

This time it counts for Noah Fant

Noah Fant was a part-time player last year and now Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly are gone. The team has already talked about him up in camp and he has made a few big plays. There are worse late-round tight end darts to throw.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Noah Fant:



“We’re really excited about Noah, and the type of player that he is… When he’s out there making plays, you feel that the process is coming to life and you’re excited for him that there’s results on the field” pic.twitter.com/nzFNprB9Vh — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 28, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan building a connection with Baker Mayfield

Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan has said earning Baker Mayfield’s trust is one of his goals for training camp. It’s fair to say he is well on his way.

Another day, another Jalen McMillan touchdown. This kid is all over the place! #Bucs pic.twitter.com/IsTwugXV6Y — James Hill (MrBucsNation) (@MrBucsNation) July 29, 2024

Most importantly, McMillan has a good shot at securing the WR3 role in Tampa Bay. According to the PewterReport’s Adam Slivan, “ As it currently stands, Jalen McMillan is the No. 3 wide receiver on the Bucs. ”

Tennessee Titans

Titans tight end by committee?

Titans TE coach Justin Outten said Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle are “both getting installed the same way.”

I asked #Titans TE coach Justin Outten about the focus for both Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle during training camp



Sounds like both will share TE 1 duties pic.twitter.com/vm5I1hf5qM — JT Ruhnke (@jt_ruhnke) July 29, 2024

As has been the case at running back, Outten emphasized the interchangeability of his top two tight ends.

Washington Commanders

Highs and lows for Ben Sinnott

Rookie tight end Ben Sinnott has committed more than his fair share of drops . For a guy competing with the unexciting but steady Zach Ertz for snaps, that’s not ideal. On the other hand, he also has at least one elite snag to put on his highlight tape.

Sinnott profiles as nothing more than a late-season play, keeping him off the redraft radar entirely.