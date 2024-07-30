 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Rd 03 San Diego Garrett Marchbanks face.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen styling in front of crowd.JPG
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

Top Clips

nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_roto_chisholm_240729.jpg
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
Top moments from The 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One

  
Published July 29, 2024 10:00 PM
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Deneric Prince (34) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals

Zay Jones impresses early

Michael Wilson appeared to have the inside track to the WR2 job at the start of camp, but Zay Jones isn’t going down without a fight.

Jones didn’t do much in 2023 because of a nagging hamstring injury but went for 823 yards with the Jags two years ago.

Atlanta Falcons

Rondale Moore running with the backups

Moore has been spending most of his camp with the second and third-team offenses. He was acquired via a trade that sent Desmond Ridder to Arizona but hasn’t been able to lock down a starting role so far. He can be forgotten about even in deep leagues.

Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman showing up in camp

Bateman has made several big plays in camp and has drawn unrelenting praise from head coach John Harbaugh.

The former first-round pick failed to lock up an every-down role last year. Baltimore has since let Odell Beckham walk and signed Bateman to a contract extension. The Ravens want a breakout year from Bateman and will give him every chance to do so.

Buffalo Bills

Dawson Knox isn’t going anywhere

Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, “Those expecting Kincaid to usurp the full-time role from Dawson Knox this year and push the veteran tight end into a backup may have their hopes dashed.”

Per PFF, 22 percent of Josh Allen’s pass attempts came with multiple tight ends on the field last year. If Knox’s role is here to stay, Kincaid has little hope of paying off his TE5 ADP.

Carolina Panthers

Diontae Johnson looking like the focal point of Carolina’s offense

Panthers head coach Dave Canales has made no effort to hide his desire to get Diontae Johnson the ball.

Johnson saw at least 140 targets in three straight seasons before missing four games in 2023. He looks likely to get back to that mark this year.

Chicago Bears

A surprising amount of Gerald Everett

The roles in Chicago are relatively defined already. D’Andre Swift is the starting running back and, per the team’s first unofficial depth chart, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are both in contention for the No. 2 role. All three have gotten time with the starters.

Free agent addition Gerald Everett has also gotten some run with the starters. This might not mean anything, but it’s worth monitoring for Cole Kmet’s fantasy outlook.

Cincinnati Bengals

Competition for the WR3 job

The Bengals have emphasized playing second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas in the slot more this offseason and he has already impressed in training camp. Wide receivers coach Troy Walters said he is probably the No. 3 early in training camp. Jermaine Burton has made his fair share of highlight grabs but appears behind Iosivas at the start of camp.

Chase Brown has also been a standout performer through the first week of camp and is “getting the majority of the reps at RB with the 1s.” His role looks secure and he has made some big plays already. This is what ZeroRB dreams are made of.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb lands on the PUP list

There hasn’t been much in the way of concrete reporting on Chubb’s health, but he looks like a good bet to miss at least the first four games of the year while on the PUP list. Jerome Ford should hold onto the starting role but D’Onta Foreman is in line to fill Kareem Hunt’s shoes. The Browns trusted Hunt as a short-yardage back last year. He finished the year with the 13th-most carries inside the five and scored nine touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys

Jalens competing for a starting job

Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Cropper-Brooks are competing for the WR3 job in Dallas. Tolbert appears to have the early edge.

With CeeDee Lamb holding out, both Jalens have gotten plenty of reps with Dak Prescott. Best Ball sickos will want to monitor this battle closely.

Denver Broncos

Position battles across the board

Bo Nix has shown well in the offseason program and remains the heavy favorite to start Week 1.

Broncos stacks are as cheap as they come and Nix is a good bet to start all 17 games this year.

Sean Payton has been impressed with running back Javonte Williams, saying he looks sharp after losing some weight this offseason. Payton is a kingmaker at the running back position for fantasy purposes. We want to be in on his backfield as a whole and Williams is in line to be the top option once again.

At receiver, Broncos’ insider Benjamin Allbright is predicting Josh Reynolds to start alongside Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton. It’s probably a good time to stop drafting fourth-round rookie Troy Franklin.

Greg Dulcich is making plays and looks explosive. We will, in no uncertain terms, get fooled again.

Detroit Lions

Wide receiver notes

Head coach Dan Campbell has nothing but praise for Jameson Williams.

It’s hard to know how much to weigh his comments given Williiams’ rocky star in the majors, but the team will give him every chance to make an impact this year.

Second-year receiver Antoine Green has gotten reps with the first-team offense. A seventh-round pick in 2023, Green didn’t see much run as a rookie but could usurp Kalif Raymond as the team’s WR3.

Green Bay Packers

A disjointed start

The Packers opened up camp without Jayden Reed (NFI list), Jordan Love (contract-related), and Marshawn Lloyd (hip). Reed has since been removed from the list and returned to practice. Love got a four-year, $220 million deal. Lloyd is still sidelined because of the issue.

One of the few actionable items we have received is a potential increase in Bo Melton’s role. Melton emerged as a depth option late in the 2023 season with the first 100-yard game for a Green Bay receiver in Week 17. The team has been scheming him touches early in camp.

Houston Texans

Jawhaw Jordan has been busy

Sixth-round rookie Jawhar Jordan has been running with the backups behind Joe Mixon but has been busy as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He could earn a role on passing downs as a rookie.

Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs hype continues

Josh Downs was on pace for over 1,000 yards before injuring his knee midway through his rookie season. He played through the injury but was not the same player over the final two months of the year.

The knee issue was something he had dealt with early in the offseason and flared up later. Now fully healthy, he is already standing out in camp.

At tight end, there doesn’t appear to be a player for fantasy managers to concern themselves with. The Colts have given nearly every one of their tight ends reps with the starters. Our latest update suggests Jelani Woods, the only Indy tight end being taken in Best Ball drafts, is not a good bet to earn a starting role.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jags offense struggling

We shouldn’t worry about how any of these teams look just yet, but the Jags have struggled through a week of practice. Per Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley, “The storyline of the first week of camp was the defense’s dominance over the offense, specifically in the passing game.

Of note, Brian Thomas Jr. has had a quiet start to camp. Shipley did point out that Thomas Jr.’s highlight grab over cornerback Ronald Darby was the best play any of the Jacksonville receivers have made so far.

Kansas City Chiefs

Deneric Prince on the rise

Prince was a UDFA out of Tulsa who didn’t make the Cheifs’ roster last year despite a strong showing in training camp. He stuck on the team’s practice squad and was called up for a handful of special teams snaps as a rookie. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney has consistently noted Prince running ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in practice.

Sweeney also mentioned that he doesn’t see the Chiefs bringing rookie wideout Xavier Worthy along slowly. Worthy has already made a handful of splash plays and the Chiefs have seemingly made the deep ball a focal point of their gameplan once again.

Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback competition coming along slowly

Neither Raiders quarterback has stood out in camp.

Early reports indicate Aidan O’Connell may have the early edge over Gardner Minshew, but it’s far too early for there to be a clear favorite.

Running back Dylan Laube is also impressive at the start of camp. OC Luke Getsy noted his “quick understanding of the offense” and mentioned a lack of errors through a few practices. Laube was an elite prospect as a receiver out of the backfield and could fill that role for the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston falling behind

DJ Chark has been working with the first-team offense, sometimes ahead of Quentin Johnston.

Johnston struggled as a rookie and is now fighting for a spot in the starting rotation. Ladd McConkey, on the other hand, is already developing a connection with Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles Rams

Business as usual for Sean McVay

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue joined the 32BeatWriters Podcast to talk about the Rams. She’s as plugged in as anyone and made it sound like we can expect Sean McVay to stick with the setup he closed out the 2023 season with.

Kyren Williams is also practicing after missing OTAs with a foot issue.

Miami Dolphins

Jonnu Smith end around SZN

We’ve already gotten our first report of a Jonnu Smith rush attempt.

It won’t be the last.

The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham to a one-year deal in the offseason. He is currently on the PUP list with an issue that has bothered him since spring practices. Several receivers have spent time with the first-team offense in his absence.

Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Nailor in pole position for WR3 role?

Third-year wideout Jalen Nailor has made some highlight-reel plays in camp.

With KJ Osborn out of the picture, the Vikings need someone to step up as their third wideout. That need could become ever more dire with Jordan Addison facing a potential suspension.

New England Patriots

Ja’Lynn Polk with the starters

It doesn’t come as a surprise, but Ja’Lynn Polk opened camp as a starting receiver. Polk is a second-round rookie with solid college production and a clear path to a strong target share. He is a clear target in all fantasy formats.

Javon Baker was playing with the backups to start camp but has since seen some reps with the starters.

Drake Maye’s up-and-down start to camp has Jacoby Brissett as a big favorite to take the first snap of 2024.

New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller falling behind

Things look bleak for Kendre Miller. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice and head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, “It’s hard to make the team when you’re in the training room all the time.” Allen has already said this offseason that Miller needs to work on his consistency. He sounds ready to move on from the experiment at this point.

The Taysom Hill package continues to grow.

New York Giants

Theo Johnson is a name to know

Rookie tight end Theo Johnson was activated from the PUP list over the weekend and immediately took the majority of the first-team reps. Johnson wasn’t particularly productive at Penn State but nearly broke the RAS record at the combine. He is a viable third tight end for Best Ball drafters.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy has gotten reps with the first-team offense. Devin Singletary is the clear starter, but Tracy could force a committee early in the season.

New York Jets

Malachi Corley not ready yet?

Robert Saleh told reporters rookie receiver Malachi Corley “still has a long way to go” as a route runner. Corley will get more reps with Xavier Gipson sidelined, but that’s not what you want to hear about a rookie. In short, get ready to learn Allen Lazard.

Philadelphia Eagles

Parris Campbell frontrunner for WR3 duties

Parris Campbell is competing with rookies Johnny Wilson and Anias Smith for the third receiver spot in Philly. Neither Wilson nor Smith have impressed much during the offseason program, leaving Campbell, the veteran of the group, as the best bet to win the job.

The Eagles have been throwing to their running backs early and often in camp, but it hasn’t been all Saquon Barkley. Both Will Shipley and Kenneth Gainwell have seen first-team reps and both have stood out as pass-catchers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers looking for answers at WR2

The Steelers have George Pickens locked in as their WR1 and Pat Freiermuth as a de facto second receiver. After that, everything is up for grabs. Roman Wilson has had a remarkably quiet offseason but did get some run with the first-team offense to start camp. Van Jefferson, who played under Arthur Smith in Atlanta last year, is likely the best bet to finish second among the group in routes. Lastly, Calvin Austin has made some noise, though his 2023 stat line of 17/180/1 doesn’t inspire much confidence.Justin Fields has been taking the first-team reps with Russell Wilson sidelined. Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to practice. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the team is open to Fields winning the job. It’s hard to imagine whoever wins this camp battle holding down the job for all 17 games, but Fields’ stock is undoubtedly on the rise.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason making a run at the RB2 role

Brandon Aiyuk is holding in (present but not practicing) and Ricky Pearsall just came off the NFI list, so there aren’t any actionable takeaways in the receiver room.

At running back, Isaac Guerendo is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Elijah Mitchell has been San Francisco’s preferred RB2 since they traded for Christian McCaffrey, but that could change this year. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch believes Jordan Mason is making the backup situation “murky.”

Seattle Seahawks

This time it counts for Noah Fant

Noah Fant was a part-time player last year and now Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly are gone. The team has already talked about him up in camp and he has made a few big plays. There are worse late-round tight end darts to throw.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan building a connection with Baker Mayfield

Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan has said earning Baker Mayfield’s trust is one of his goals for training camp. It’s fair to say he is well on his way.

Most importantly, McMillan has a good shot at securing the WR3 role in Tampa Bay. According to the PewterReport’s Adam Slivan, “As it currently stands, Jalen McMillan is the No. 3 wide receiver on the Bucs.

Tennessee Titans

Titans tight end by committee?

Titans TE coach Justin Outten said Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle are “both getting installed the same way.”

As has been the case at running back, Outten emphasized the interchangeability of his top two tight ends.

Washington Commanders

Highs and lows for Ben Sinnott

Rookie tight end Ben Sinnott has committed more than his fair share of drops. For a guy competing with the unexciting but steady Zach Ertz for snaps, that’s not ideal. On the other hand, he also has at least one elite snag to put on his highlight tape.

Sinnott profiles as nothing more than a late-season play, keeping him off the redraft radar entirely.