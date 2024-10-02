NFL Week 5 Optimal Flex Plays: Justice Hill, Chase Brown ready to shine in high-scoring showdown

Week 4 saw us lose another big name to injury in Rashee Rice who was on a tear statistically due to his newfound chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Most people with Josh Allen in their lineups lost their fantasy matchups, but live to see another day. Anything can happen and that’s why you need to start the right guys in the flex spot. One of those guys wasn’t Devin Singletary who was in this column last week, but finished as RB51. Zack Moss, however, held it down as RB17 in Week 4. Josh Downs (WR8) also had a nice showing. We have more work to do!

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens at Bengals

We all saw Derrick Henry right? He was nothing short of amazing finishing Week 4 as the top back in fantasy football. Hill wasn’t far behind as he led the Ravens in receiving (6-78-1) to finish as RB8 on the week. He’s played 46.8% of the running back snaps this season to Henry’s 53.2%. No matter the game script, he’s been able to get his touches and had 10 in Week 4. In Week 5 he’ll face the Bengals where the game total is 50.5, the highest of the week. The Bengals are coming off a game in which they allowed seven receptions to running backs and Hill has two games so far this season where he has at least six. The Ravens have been confident in Hill all season and fantasy managers should be as well.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals vs. Ravens

On the other side of this game you have Brown who finished Week 4 with 23.2 fantasy points (RB6). He played a season-high 40% of the snaps while also going 15-80-2 on the ground (also career-highs). Every week he’s cutting more and more into Zack Moss’ snaps and touches, and for good reason. Brown is the Bengals’ more speedy and explosive back and they’ll need every bit of that against a Ravens defense that allows the third-fewest points to running backs in fantasy. If there is anything to be had, it could possibly come in the receiving game where Baltimore lets up 36.5 receiving YPG (to backs). It’ll be tough sledding, but if the Bengals are in a position to throw, you’ll see Brown more than Moss.

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns at Commanders

The Commanders are rolling right now as a team and even played solid defense in Week 4, holding the Cardinals to 14 points. With that being said, the Cardinals’ running backs, led by James Connor, rushed 31 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs and Ford is fresh off of a 17-touch day where he gained 85 yards from scrimmage. The kicker is that he caught all seven of his targets. Ford continues to lead the Browns’ backfield so it’s smart to get as much use out of him before Nick Chubb returns. Ford has seen double-digit touches in three out of four games this season and that trend is likely to continue vs. Washington.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers at Rams

Wicks stepped up in a major way last week as he finished Week 4 as WR3 in fantasy. He was targeted a career-high 13 times and finished with 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. He also played on 76% of the offensive plays, his highest of the season by far. He’ll see more time on the field since Christian Watson has suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4. In Week 5, Wicks will face a Rams defense that gives up the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers per game and has allowed a receiver to gain at least 120 yards in three out of their four games this season. Wicks could very well operate as the Packers WR1 this week.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants at Seahawks

The opportunities that Robinson continues to receive make him not only a nice start in Week 5, but a solid flex option the rest of the season. In Week 4 he finished with 18.1 fantasy points which was good for WR17. Despite the Giants only scoring 15 points, Robinson racked up a season-high 14 targets that he converted into a 11-71-0 day. He will certainly be challenged at times by Devon Witherspoon, but with Daniel Jones’ limited deep ball, Robinson will be a frequent option. The Seahawks are coming off a game where they allowed three receiving touchdowns. Look for Robinson to try and take advantage.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs vs. Saints

Well that didn’t take long, huh? In his first game of the 2024 season Hunt had 16 touches for 85 yards and established himself as the Chiefs’ lead back. While he didn’t score a touchdown (that went to Samaje Perine), he played 45% of the snaps which led all Chiefs running backs. That number could likely go up as now Hunt has his feet wet and a game now under his belt. The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites at home and if the game goes as the Chiefs would like, Hunt will be seeing a lot of work again. The Saints have been tough this season against running backs, allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to backs, but if Hunt sees 66.6% of the Chiefs’ running back touches like he did in Week 4, he’ll be a solid flex play for managers.