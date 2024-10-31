Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 9

Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette (toe) vs. New Orleans Saints

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Carolina Panthers first-round rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette was added to Thursday’s injury report with a toe injury. He is labeled as a Limited Participant, indicating he suffered the injury in practice. If Legette suffered a turf toe injury, he could be out for an extended period. Per Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Adam Hutchison’s 2023 Injury Report , wide receivers average 3.4 games missed due to the injury.

The malady comes at an inopportune time for Legette. Former No. 1 wide receiver Diontae Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens this week and undrafted free agent slot receiver Jalen Coker is challenging Legette for Johnson’s vacated role.

Carolina’s Week 9 foe, the New Orleans Saints, could be without three of their top four cornerbacks, making this the perfect matchup for Coker and/or Legette to prove their worth.

Coker averages 1.74 yards per route run (YPRR), having cleared the ideal 2.00-yard mark twice in five games. He generated three explosive pass plays in Week 8 alone. Legette averages 1.15 YPRR on the year. He forced one missed tackle and produced one explosive pass play in the post-Johnson era last week.

Wide receiver-needy fantasy managers should add Coker immediately. He makes for a viable WR3/4 this week, and possibly beyond.

Tennessee Titans RBs Tony Pollard (foot) and Tyjae Spears (hamstring) vs. New England Patriots

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Tennessee Titans No. 1 running back Tony Pollard was sidelined by a foot injury on both Wednesday and Thursday. No. 2 running back Tyjae Spears, attempting to return from a Week 6 hamstring strain, practiced in a limited capacity throughout Week 8 before ultimately being ruled inactive on game day. He practiced in a limited capacity in Week 9’s Wednesday practice but was downgraded to a Did Not Participate designation on Thursday. On Wednesday, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan reportedly said Spears “should be good to go this week. I expect him to have a good chance to play.”

While both players’ Thursday absences are concerning, Tennessee has approached injuries and practice participation conservatively this season. No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley logged consecutive Did Not Participate designations with his own foot injury in Week 8 before fully practicing on Friday. He then recorded season-bests in targets (14), receptions (10) and yards (143) on Sunday.

Tennessee’s injury-related conservatism could indicate both players have a chance to play on Sunday. It remains unclear.

Among NFL teams, New England’s run defense ranks 26th in yards allowed before contact per rushing attempt (1.6), 23rd in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play (-0.049), 18th in average depth of tackle (4.34) and 16th in missed tackles (34).

Third-year No. 3 running back Julius Chestnut possesses a three-down skill set and can be started as a volatile fill-in option if both players are inactive. Chestnut has averaged 0.25 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt on 20 career rushing attempts and 1.79 YPRR on 28 receiving snaps, catching 4-of-4 career targets. Though his eight-snap pass-protection sample size is undeniably small, the 5-foot-11, 228-pound player is Tennessee’s highest-graded running back in pass protection over the last three seasons, earning an 83.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins (quadriceps) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Cincinnati Bengals No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins strained a quadriceps muscle in Week 8’s Friday practice and was ultimately ruled inactive. He was unable to participate in Week 9’s Wednesday and Thursday practices and should be considered doubtful to play until he conclusively proves otherwise. Per DPT Hutchison wide receivers average a 24.4 percent fantasy point production dip if they are sidelined for one week by a quadriceps strain.

Higgins has strained both of his major thigh muscle groups in practice this season, first suffering his eighth recorded hamstring strain in Week 1, followed by last week’s quadriceps strain. Three days before Cincinnati’s Week 1 kickoff, Higgins told reporters he was feeling “ amazing .” Jeremy Fowler reported, 24 hours before Cincinnati’s Week 8 kickoff, “ better ” and the team was “holding out hope” for Higgins to play. Non-commital statements regarding Higgins’ current and future soft-tissue injuries cannot be trusted and should even be treated as a potential harbinger.

Fantasy managers in need of a wide receiver spot start should consider starting third-round rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who played a career-high 24 offensive snaps in Week 8. His prior career-high is 10.

Burton’s five-target, 33-receiving-snap sample is small but his highly efficient 2.75 yards per route run (YPRR) average intrigues. He has generated an explosive pass play on each of his two career receptions.

Burton and No. 3 wide receiver Andrei Iosivas are now locked in a battle for the potential 2025 No. 2 wide receiver role with the soon-to-be free agent, Higgins, once again hampered by a soft tissue strain. Expect the coaching staff to provide Burton with increased opportunities this week.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) vs. Detroit Lions

Date/Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm Eastern

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a sprained ankle. Details about the injury’s mechanism and severity are unknown. This is Jacob’s fourth-recorded ankle injury.

Jacobs return to practice Thursday bodes positively for his Week 9 availability but fantasy managers should take note; second-year No. 3 running back Chris Brooks out-snapped and out-played No. 2 running back Emanuel Wilson. Brooks should be stashed on benches in 12-team leagues.

Brooks logged 17 offensive snaps in Week 8, holding a significant edge over Wilson’s 12. The usage did not occur in garbage time; Brooks’ four offensive snaps in the first quarter likewise led Wilson’s two.

On 30 career rushing attempts, Brooks efficiently averages 0.30 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt, 4.4 yards after contact per rushing attempt and 4.9 yards per rushing attempt.

On six career pass-protection snaps, Brooks has earned an 84.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. He has one career target, which he caught.

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (high-ankle sprain) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Cleveland’s Mary Kay Cabot reports , Cleveland Browns tight end “David Njoku missed practice [on Thursday] with his ankle injury. He missed 3 games with it earlier this season.” Whether Njoku aggravated the injury is currently unknown. He was not listed on the Week 8 injury report so his reappearance after a fully healthy week is cause for concern.

Njoku can be started as a high-end TE1 if active.

If Njoku is inactive, the Browns are likely to be thin at tight end. No. 2 tight end Jordan Akins has been unable to practice this week , nursing elbow and triceps injuries.

Cleveland slot receiver Elijah Moore, widely available in home leagues, is the direct beneficiary if Njoku is inactive on Sunday. The two interior pass catchers roamed the intermediate field depths with quarterback Jameis Winston under center last week, with Moore averaging a 9.2-yard target depth and Njoku a 10.7-yard target depth. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (12.9) and Cedric Tillman (17.7) stretched the field, frequently lining up on the perimeter.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ slot-coverage unit allows 7.71 yards per coverage snap, ranking 15th among NFL teams, and a 19.1 percent explosive pass-play rate, tying for 25th.

