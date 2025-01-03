 Skip navigation
Week 18 Expected Points: Streamers to target in regular-season finale

  
January 3, 2025
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak break down Jameson Williams' fantasy breakout this season, discussing where the speedy receiver should be valued in both standard and dynasty leagues.

Hello, and welcome to my Week 18 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:

  • 50 running backs
  • 50 wide receivers
  • 24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 18, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 17 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Jonathan TaylorIND26.11.527.6
Chase BrownCIN23.6-10.513.1
Bijan RobinsonATL23.21.624.8
Derrick HenryBAL19.64.924.5
Ameer AbdullahLV19.4-1.717.7
Bucky IrvingTB19.33.723.0
Saquon BarkleyPHI18.80.118.9
Tyrone Tracy JrNYG15.8-6.59.3
Kyren WilliamsLAR15.30.916.2
Jahmyr GibbsDET15.211.126.3
Tyjae SpearsTEN15-1.713.3
Jaylen WarrenPIT14.12.116.2
Aaron JonesMIN13.8-2.111.7
JK DobbinsLAC13.41.915.3
Rico DowdleDAL12.8-111.8
Brian Robinson JrWAS12.5-3.68.9
Isaac GuerendoSF12.51.413.9
D’Andre SwiftCHI12.1012.1
Josh JacobsGB11.81.112.9
Michael CarterARI11.7-1.610.1
Alexander MattisonLV11.5-6.74.8
Travis EtienneJAC11.5-38.5
James CookBUF11.10.211.3
Joe MixonHOU10.9-55.9
Najee HarrisPIT10.8-0.710.1
D’Onta ForemanCLE10.7-5.84.9
Zach CharbonnetSEA10.7-0.110.6
Pierre Strong JrCLE9.1-1.37.8
Cam AkersMIN8.62.711.3
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN8.21.49.6
Clyde Edwards-HelaireNO7.9-2.95.0
De’Von AchaneMIA7.5-1.75.8
Antonio GibsonNE7-0.76.3
Kareem HuntKC6.81.28.0
Emanuel WilsonGB6.72.28.9
Tank BigsbyJAC6.7-3.43.3
Craig ReynoldsDET6.42.28.6
Breece HallNYJ6.306.3
Keaton MitchellBAL6.3-0.55.8
Chris Rodriguez JrWAS6.23.69.8
Raheem MostertMIA5.6-1.73.9
Audric EstimeDEN5.5-0.84.7
Hassan HaskinsLAC5.5-0.55.0
James ConnerARI5.3-2.52.8
Sean TuckerTB5.20.25.4
Jermar JeffersonDET5.1-4.20.9
Jerome FordCLE4.8-2.62.2
Jeremy McNicholsWAS4.7-1.73.0
Rachaad WhiteTB4.6-0.24.4
Ty JohnsonBUF4.4-0.93.5

Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN, 8.2 Expected Points)

The Broncos are one of a few teams who are still fighting for a playoff spot, while simultaneously facing off against a team full of backups. The Chiefs are expected to sit several of their starters in Week 18, which means Jaleel McLaughlin will be getting the Chiefs’ B-squad on defense — at least to some degree.

Since Week 14, McLaughlin’s 19 percent opportunity share leads all Broncos running backs, while his 22 opportunities rank third — although McLaughlin has played in one fewer game due to being sidelined in Week 16. McLaughlin’s 110 yards from scrimmage over that span also leads the team, and he should be in line to once again lead the team after totaling 76 yards from scrimmage on 12 opportunities last week against the Bengals.

Blake Corum (LAR, 1.4 Expected Points)

You won’t find Blake Corum’s name on the above table, as the rookie saw just three opportunities in last week’s win over the Cardinals. It was a typical stat line for Corum, who has been lightly used this season, but that’s expected to change in Week 18 against the Seahawks.

Speaking on The Coach McVay Show earlier this week, Sean McVay said he’s “excited about watching Blake Corum get a heavy workload” in the season finale. Corum feels like a near lock to get double-digit touches on Sunday against a Seahawks defense that’s allowing the fifth-highest yards per carry (4.6) in the league while also ranking in the bottom 10 in missed tackles rate (17 percent), YCO/ATT (2.28), and YBCO/ATT (1.94).

It’s hard to know how many backup linemen Corum will be running behind, but he still has the making of a solid volume-based play for fantasy managers still in need of a Week 18 dart throw.

Wide Receivers

Week 17 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Jerry JeudyCLE30.5-9.121.4
Ja’Marr ChaseCIN28.1-8.919.2
Tee HigginsCIN23.918.242.1
Puka NacuaLAR23.3-0.422.9
Amon-Ra St BrownDET20.7-0.720.0
Drake LondonATL20.5-2.917.6
Jameson WilliamsDET20.3-1.818.5
Justin JeffersonMIN19-1.817.2
Romeo DoubsGB19-4.214.8
Michael Pittman JrIND18.9725.9
Ricky PearsallSF18.71028.7
Mike EvansTB1811.729.7
Brian Thomas JrJAC17.16.823.9
Jauan JenningsSF17-3.313.7
Olamide ZaccheausWAS16.86.523.3
Marvin Harrison JrARI16.6-115.6
Xavier WorthyKC16.66.322.9
Jakobi MeyersLV16.50.617.1
Courtland SuttonDEN15.90.616.5
Alec PierceIND15.68.624.2
Ladd McConkeyLAC15.613.829.4
Tyreek HillMIA154.519.5
Garrett WilsonNYJ14.25.419.6
John Metchie IIIHOU14.2-4.49.8
Malik NabersNYG14.221.936.1
Xavier LegetteCAR14.1-6.37.8
Tre TuckerLV13.9-310.9
DJ MooreCHI13.8-1.612.2
Jordan AddisonMIN13.85.118.9
Davante AdamsNYJ13-3.39.7
Keenan AllenCHI12.5-57.5
Marvin Mims JrDEN12.517.730.2
Quentin JohnstonLAC12.5-2.79.8
DeVonta SmithPHI12.217.830.0
Michael WilsonARI11.9-56.9
Keon ColemanBUF11.7011.7
Brandin CooksDAL11.6-2.49.2
Terry McLaurinWAS11.5-101.5
Jalen McMillanTB111223
Marquise BrownKC11-2.48.6
Elijah MooreCLE10.7-9.61.1
Josh PalmerLAC10.5-2.48.1
Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG10.37.818.1
Adam ThielenCAR10.117.928.0
Calvin RidleyTEN9.64.514.1
George PickensPIT9.6-1.68.0
Khalil ShakirBUF9.3-3.85.5
Malik WashingtonMIA9.1-2.17.0
Jamison CrowderWAS8.7-3.25.5
Nick Westbrook-IkhineTEN8.7-26.7

Marvin Mims (DEN, 12.5 Expected Points)

Marvin Mims broke out for 8-103-2 on eight targets in last week’s loss to the Bengals. The second-year receiver still isn’t seeing enough routes (16.5 routes/gm in last four games), but .0303 TPRR over that span would make for an elite number amongst more heavily-used receivers.

While Mims hasn’t been the most heavily used receiver in the league during his hot streak, the Broncos have been intentional about getting him the ball. Per the Fantasy Points Data Suite, Mims’ 11 designed targets since Week 13 rank as the third most of any receiver in the league.

As previously mentioned, the Broncos are in must-win territory and will face a Chiefs team that is expected to roll out several backups. Mims shouldn’t be counted on as anything more than a boom-or-bust WR4, but with that said, he has two top-12 PPR weeks on his ledger in his last four games.

Jalen McMillan (TB, 11.0 Expected Points)

I touted McMillan in last week’s expected points article, only to watch him go for 23.0 PPR points (WR13) while hauling in 5-of-5 targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns. McMillan has now scored in four straight games and has six touchdowns over that span.

The stakes remain high for the Buccaneers heading into Week 18. A win over the Saints secures them the top spot in the NFC South and a playoff berth. During McMillan’s four-game touchdown streak, the rookie receiver has caught 19-of-25 targets for 242 yards and six touchdowns while running 128 routes (32.0 routes/gm). His nine red zone targets are also tied for sixth-most over that span.

McMillan gets a Saints defense that’s allowed the 17th most PPR points per game (34.9) since Week 13 and the fourth most expected fantasy points per game (37.8).

Tight Ends

Week 17 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Trey McBrideARI31.9-1.630.3
Mike GesickiCIN21.5-2.918.6
Travis KelceKC20.22.222.4
Zach ErtzWAS16.58.725.2
Juwan JohnsonNO14.7-2.112.6
Tyler ConklinNYJ14.37.421.7
George KittleSF13.85.419.2
Pat FreiermuthPIT13.7-0.713.0
Sam LaPortaDET13.64.818.4
Jordan AkinsCLE13.5-2.610.9
Brock BowersLV10.93.714.6
Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN10.50.410.9
TJ HockensonMIN92.811.8
Kyle PittsATL8.55.914.4
Dalton SchultzHOU7.7-3.64.1
Jake FergusonDAL7.6-2.84.8
Kylen GransonIND7.6-1.26.4
Foster MoreauNO7.56.213.7
Jonnu SmithMIA7.54.111.6
Noah FantSEA7.40.98.3
Tyler HigbeeLAR6.5-3.62.9
Devin CulpTB6.12.18.2
Payne DurhamTB65.611.6
Mark AndrewsBAL5.79.114.8
Elijah HigginsARI5.4-1.14.3

Zach Ertz (WSH, 16.5 Expected Points)

Zach Ertz can earn up to $750k in incentives in Week 18 against the Cowboys. The veteran tight end. The veteran tight end has three different incentives worth $250k a piece, and will need nine receptions for 90-plus yards and two touchdowns if he hopes to get there.

It’s an admittedly steep hill to climb, but Ertz has been as sure-handed as they come for the Commanders this season, catching 61 passes for 610 yards and six touchdowns on 86 targets, and is fresh off a 6-72-2 game against the Falcons last week.

The Commanders can improve their seeding in the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday over the Cowboys, so we expect them to give it their all in the season finale.

In Week 12’s loss to the Cowboys, Ertz caught 6-of-8 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. Even if he doesn’t hit his incentive marks, there’s a good chance the volume is enough to lead to a productive fantasy week to close out the regular season.