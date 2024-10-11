Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week

Week 6 Byes: KC, LAR, MIA, MIN

Hello, and welcome to my Week 6 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:



50 running backs

50 wide receivers

24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 6, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 5 Expected Points

Player Team Pos EP FPOE PPR D’Andre Swift CHI RB 23.6 -3.6 20.0 Trey Sermon IND RB 22.4 -4.1 18.3 Kareem Hunt KC RB 18.6 0.1 18.7 Alvin Kamara NO RB 17 -4.4 12.6 Dare Ogunbowale HOU RB 16.9 -2.2 14.7 Javonte Williams DEN RB 16.6 -0.5 16.1 Kyren Williams LAR RB 16.5 1 17.5 James Cook BUF RB 16.1 1.8 17.9 Rico Dowdle DAL RB 15.6 3.8 19.4 James Conner ARI RB 15.3 -1.3 14.0 Eric Gray NYG RB 13.6 -5.2 8.4 Chase Brown CIN RB 13.5 2.9 16.4 Kenneth Walker III SEA RB 13.5 1.1 14.6 Alexander Mattison LV RB 13.2 -3.1 10.1 Zack Moss CIN RB 12.9 -4.7 8.2 Derrick Henry BAL RB 12.8 3.8 16.6 Travis Etienne JAC RB 12.6 -0.6 12.0 Josh Jacobs GB RB 12.4 4 16.4 Raheem Mostert MIA RB 12.3 -0.5 11.8 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 11.6 7.6 19.2 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG RB 11.5 2.5 14.0 Rachaad White TB RB 11.4 -1.8 9.6 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 11.2 8.3 19.5 Roschon Johnson CHI RB 10.7 3.8 14.5 Bucky Irving TB RB 10.6 -3 7.6 Bijan Robinson ATL RB 10.2 0.5 10.7 Ty Chandler MIN RB 10.1 -4.2 5.9 Breece Hall NYJ RB 9.9 -3.2 6.7 Najee Harris PIT RB 9.8 -0.1 9.7 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN RB 9.4 2.1 11.5 Jordan Mason SF RB 9.4 1.4 10.8 Tank Bigsby JAC RB 9.4 16.5 25.9 Brian Robinson Jr WAS RB 9 4.8 13.8 Cam Akers HOU RB 8.8 3.9 12.7 Ameer Abdullah LV RB 8.3 5.8 14.1 Jerome Ford CLE RB 8.3 -0.4 7.9 Blake Corum LAR RB 7.6 -3.3 4.3 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB 7.4 -1.9 5.5 Zach Charbonnet SEA RB 7.4 -1.4 6.0 Tyler Goodson IND RB 7.1 1.6 8.7 Austin Ekeler WAS RB 6.5 5.2 11.7 Jaylen Wright MIA RB 6.5 2.1 8.6 Justice Hill BAL RB 6.4 -2.9 3.5 Miles Sanders CAR RB 5.7 -0.4 5.3 D’Onta Foreman CLE RB 5.4 1.6 7.0 Jeremy McNichols WAS RB 5.4 5 10.4 Aaron Jones MIN RB 5.1 1.2 6.3 Emanuel Wilson GB RB 4.9 -2.4 2.5 Braelon Allen NYJ RB 4.8 -1 3.8 D’Ernest Johnson JAC RB 4.4 -1.4 3.0

Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN, 9.4 Expected Points)

Things haven’t been great for Jaleel McLaughlin. In fact, things haven’t been great for Broncos running backs as a whole. Javonte Williams, the team’s leading rusher, has yet to find the end zone this season, and both Williams and McLaughlin appeared to be losing work to Tyler Badie before he exited Week 4 with a back injury.

In Week 5, Williams and McLaughlin went back to seeing the kind of work expected at the start of the season. McLaughlin handled six carries in last week’s win over the Raiders and caught 3-of-4 passes for one yard and one touchdown to give him 11.5 fantasy points for the week.

Running back targets have been there for the Broncos all season. As a team, Denver has the second-most running back targets (38) this season but ranks just 19th in receiving yards per game (30.2). McLaughlin has an inexplicable 11 receiving yards on 10 receptions — a number that feels like it’s due for some positive regression at some point.

The four targets McLaughlin saw in Week 5 were his most since Week 1. With several high-end running backs on bye this week, he saw enough opportunities in Week 5 to make him a worthwhile dart throw against the Chargers.

Tank Bigsby (9.4 Expected Points)

Tank Bigsby ran for a career-high 13-101-2 against the Colts last week and has been among the most efficient backs in the league this season on his 34 rush attempts.

Among running backs who have seen 30-plus carries this season, Bigsby ranks:



1st in YPC (8.0)

1st in YCO/ATT (6.47)

5th in missed tackles forced (18)

1st in MTF rate (52.9 percent)

On the one hand, Bigsby is due for some massive regression from these impressive totals. On the other hand, he’s been too good to sit in Week 6 against a Bears run defense that ranks 29th in YBCO/ATT (2.45) and has allowed the ninth-highest explosive run rate (6.3 percent). Travis Etienne is also dealing with a shoulder injury that has plagued him for the last several weeks.

Bigsby is slowly emerging as a potential hero to the Zero RB faithful, although he’s not quite there yet. With a chance to build on this season’s hot start in Week 6, I’d expect another double-digit touch outing for Bigsby against a team that should provide him plenty of running room.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings, and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% at checkout. Click here to get started.

Wide Receivers

Week 5 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Garrett Wilson NYJ 38.9 -9.8 29.1 Darnell Mooney ATL 26.2 5.3 31.5 Drake London ATL 23.3 10.1 33.4 Tee Higgins CIN 23 6.3 29.3 Justin Jefferson MIN 21.2 -6 15.2 Zay Flowers BAL 20.1 -1.1 19.0 Brandon Aiyuk SF 19.3 3.4 22.7 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 19.3 22 41.3 Josh Downs IND 19.2 -3.3 15.9 Jalen Tolbert DAL 18.4 3.3 21.7 Tutu Atwell LAR 18.2 -5.7 12.5 Darius Slayton NYG 17.9 8.3 26.2 Allen Lazard NYJ 17.4 -4 13.4 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 15.4 0.6 16.0 Jordan Whittington LAR 15.2 0.7 15.9 CeeDee Lamb DAL 15 -3.6 11.4 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC 14.8 5.2 20.0 Michael Pittman Jr IND 14.8 -0.1 14.7 Demario Douglas NE 14.3 -2.4 11.9 Tyreek Hill MIA 14.3 -1.4 12.9 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL 14.2 -1.6 12.6 Amari Cooper CLE 14.1 -4.1 10.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 13.9 -0.8 13.1 Rashid Shaheed NO 13.8 4.8 18.6 Xavier Worthy KC 13.7 -1.9 11.8 Stefon Diggs HOU 13.5 0.7 14.2 Terry McLaurin WAS 13.5 1.9 15.4 Jakobi Meyers LV 13.3 -0.1 13.2 DJ Moore CHI 13.2 14.3 27.5 Jaylen Waddle MIA 13.1 -4.5 8.6 Adonai Mitchell IND 13 -3.6 9.4 Jordan Addison MIN 12.9 -6.3 6.6 Mike Evans TB 12.1 11.1 23.2 Rashod Bateman BAL 11.9 3.9 15.8 Keon Coleman BUF 11.6 0.3 11.9 Brian Thomas Jr JAC 11.5 11.7 23.2 Diontae Johnson CAR 11.1 -5.2 5.9 Jayden Reed GB 10.8 2.9 13.7 Keenan Allen CHI 10.7 -4.4 6.3 Tyler Lockett SEA 10.6 0.9 11.5 Dontayvion Wicks GB 10.5 -6.5 4.0 Rome Odunze CHI 10.3 -1.3 9.0 Michael Wilson ARI 10 2.8 12.8 DK Metcalf SEA 9.9 -0.4 9.5 George Pickens PIT 9.9 -4.3 5.6 Chris Godwin TB 9.8 1.8 11.6 Demarcus Robinson LAR 9.6 2.2 11.8 KaVontae Turpin DAL 9.6 -1.2 8.4 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 9.6 -4 5.6 Tre Tucker LV 8.8 -4.2 4.6

Demario Douglas (14.3 Expected Points)

After seeing just three targets through the first two games of the season, Demario Douglas has been targeted 21 times since Week 3, which includes two nine-target performances against the Jets and Dolphins.

Over that span, 18 of Douglas’ targets have come on first reads, per FantasyPoints.com, and his 24.7 percent TPRR ranks 30th amongst 50 receivers (min. 15 targets) since Week 3.

When set to a neutral game script, the Patriots are throwing at a 49 percent rate, which ranks 19th in the league. When trailing by three or more points, the Patriots throw at a 63 percent rate.

The Pats play host to a 4-1 Texans team and are currently a seven-point underdog on Bet MGM. They’re also starting Drake Maye — who should be able to extend a few more plays in the pocket — for the first time this season.

New England will have no choice but to throw if they hope to keep pace with Houston in Week 6. A strong PPR scam could be in store for Douglas in a week where guys like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and others are on bye.

Adonai Mitchell (13.0 Expected Points)

The Colts are on the verge of having to shoehorn Adonai Mitchell into the lineup for Week 6. Michael Pittman is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury, and Josh Downs has missed both practices to open the week with a toe injury.

Mitchell has played on just 101 offensive snaps this season and has run only 66 routes. However, Mitchell has been targeted on 20 of his 66 routes this season, good for an impressive 30.3 percent targets per route run. If a full-time player were earning a TPRR north of 30 percent, we would have no choice but to start him.

We could be a Friday injury report away from learning that Wicks will see a full workload which could make for a productive fantasy week against the Titans.

Dontayvion Wicks (10.5 Expected Points)

Dontayvion Wicks was one of the chalkiest plays of Week 5 after posting a 5-78-2 line on 13 targets in Week 4. It was only natural that he would put up a 2-20-0 stinker in a week where everybody — myself included — was obscenely high on him.

Wicks was a total dud last week, but if Christian Watson (ankle) is unable to play in Week 6 against the Cardinals, I’m more than comfortable with giving Wicks a chance to redeem himself.

In a lot of ways, Wicks did everything we hoped heading into last week’s game against the Rams. His 24 routes run, per PFF, trailed only Jayden Reed, while his seven targets led the team. According to RotoViz.com, however, amongst the 55 receivers who saw five or more targets last week, Wicks’ 57 percent catchable target rate ranked 52nd among the group.

The Cardinals have proven to be a stout pass defense this season and haven’t allowed more than 233 passing yards in a game, but the Packers continue to run a high rate of 11 personnel. Wicks hitting will be largely contingent on Watson — who has been limited in both practices — missing Sunday’s game. If Watson is out, those still holding Wicks should fire him up as a WR3 who could easily out-play his projections.

Tight Ends

Week 5 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR George Kittle SF 28.1 -7.7 20.4 Colby Parkinson LAR 20.8 -8.6 12.2 Brock Bowers LV 19.3 4.4 23.7 Travis Kelce KC 18.7 -2.7 16.0 Zach Ertz WAS 16.2 -13.2 3.0 Tyler Conklin NYJ 14.8 -3.3 11.5 Trey McBride ARI 14.2 -2.9 11.3 Kyle Pitts ATL 12.1 3.7 15.8 Jordan Akins CLE 11.1 0.1 11.2 Jake Ferguson DAL 11 2 13 Jonnu Smith MIA 11 0.1 11.1 Dalton Schultz HOU 10.6 -3.2 7.4 Tucker Kraft GB 10.1 14.7 24.8 Mark Andrews BAL 9.9 -0.4 9.5 Isaiah Likely BAL 8.9 7.4 16.3 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR 8.6 -4.3 4.3 Mo Alie-Cox IND 8.5 3.2 11.7 Charlie Kolar BAL 8.4 7.2 15.6 Dalton Kincaid BUF 8.1 -2.7 5.4 Brenton Strange JAC 8 4.4 12.4 Theo Johnson NYG 8 1.8 9.8 Juwan Johnson NO 7.9 0.2 8.1 Hunter Henry NE 7.3 -2.1 5.2 Pat Freiermuth PIT 7.3 3.9 11.2

Dalton Schultz (HOU, 10.6 Expected Points)

Dalton Schultz had a season-high seven targets in the Texans’ Week 5 win over the Bills. It’s probably no coincidence that this came in a game where Nico Collins exited in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

In his first season with the Texans, Schultz totaled 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns on 88 targets. He finished as the TE11 in fantasy points per game (10.2) and was the TE12 in total expected fantasy points (142.9).

Currently rostered in just 66 percent of fantasy leagues on Sleeper, Schultz gets a Patriots defense that has allowed double-digit fantasy points to Tyler Conklin (14.3), George Kittle (14.5), and Jonnu Smith (11.1) over the last three weeks. With Collins now on injured reserve, Schultz could make for a valuable streaming option for anybody in need of help at the position this week.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.