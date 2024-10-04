Week 5 Expected Points: Young receivers ready to erupt

Week 5 Byes: DET, LAC, PHI, and TEN

Running Backs

Week 4 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Alvin Kamara NO 26.6 -1.7 24.9 Derrick Henry BAL 24.3 11.6 35.9 Chuba Hubbard CAR 23.4 -1.3 22.1 Aaron Jones MIN 22.1 -4.2 17.9 Tony Pollard TEN 20 -1.2 18.8 Kenneth Walker III SEA 19.8 13.8 33.6 Jonathan Taylor IND 18.7 1.1 19.8 D’Andre Swift CHI 18.6 10.9 29.5 Chase Brown CIN 18.6 4.6 23.2 Jordan Mason SF 18.4 5.6 24.0 Kyren Williams LAR 17.4 3 20.4 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 17.2 3.1 20.3 Najee Harris PIT 16.3 -6 10.3 Zack Moss CIN 16 1.8 17.8 Saquon Barkley PHI 15.8 -2.2 13.6 Jerome Ford CLE 15.7 -0.2 15.5 Bucky Irving TB 14.7 -2.2 12.5 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 13.7 -3 10.7 David Montgomery DET 13.1 1.9 15.0 Josh Jacobs GB 13.1 -1.3 11.8 James Conner ARI 12.7 5.6 18.3 JK Dobbins LAC 12.7 -3.5 9.2 Javonte Williams DEN 12.4 -2.4 10.0 De’Von Achane MIA 12.1 -6.2 5.9 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 11.8 8 19.8 Tyjae Spears TEN 11.1 0.8 11.9 Justice Hill BAL 11 10.6 21.6 Kareem Hunt KC 10.7 -0.2 10.5 Zamir White LV 10.4 -5.4 5.0 Dare Ogunbowale HOU 10.2 5.2 15.4 Bijan Robinson ATL 9.2 2.2 11.4 Travis Etienne JAC 8.7 -1.7 7.0 Rachaad White TB 8.6 1.8 10.4 Antonio Gibson NE 8.4 2.5 10.9 Rico Dowdle DAL 8 5.1 13.1 Zach Charbonnet SEA 7.7 2.7 10.4 Miles Sanders CAR 7.7 -0.1 7.6 Cam Akers HOU 7 -1.7 5.3 Tank Bigsby JAC 6.7 2.3 9.0 Tyler Allgeier ATL 6.6 3.4 10.0 Roschon Johnson CHI 6.1 2.5 8.6 Jeremy McNichols WAS 5.9 14.5 20.4 Braelon Allen NYJ 5.8 -0.2 5.6 James Cook BUF 5.7 0.1 5.8 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 5.7 -0.1 5.6 Cordarrelle Patterson PIT 5.6 2.6 8.2 Trey Benson ARI 4.6 0.4 5.0 Samaje Perine KC 4.5 2.9 7.4 Alexander Mattison LV 3.5 2.5 6.0 Ty Johnson BUF 2.1 4.2 6.3

Kareem Hunt (KC, 10.7 Expected Points)

After being away from the game throughout training camp and the first three weeks of the regular season, Kareem Hunt stepped into the Chiefs’ backfield and immediately took over as the RB1.

The volume he saw against the Chargers suggests he isn’t going away, either. Apologies to the Carson Steele truthers.

In his return to Kansas City, Hunt, 29, ran 14 times for 69 yards (4.9 YPC), and caught two passes for another 16 yards. His 11 routes run were only four fewer than Samaje Perine (15) ran, but Perine failed to draw a target in the victory.

Perine did handle the team’s only rush attempt in the green zone, which he punched in for a two-yard score, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hunt earn more opportunities in the green zone as he further acclimates himself to the offense and continues to get into football shape.

Hunt can be started where needed in Week 5 and is ranked as RotoPat’s RB19 for the week.

Antonio Gibson (NE, 8.4 Expected Points)

Antonio Gibson is steadily encroaching on Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload. His 8.4 expected fantasy points were the most he’s had all season, while his 10.9 PPR points marked the second time in three weeks that he exceeded double-digit fantasy points.

Through four games, Gibson has totaled 237 scoreless yards from scrimmage while averaging a career-best 6.6 yards per touch. It’s worth noting that 95 of those yards came on two of his 36 touches, but the Patriots have been impressed with Gibsons’ reps and are reportedly entertaining giving him more touches going forward after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled for the fourth time in four games last week.

Gibson has had fumbling issues of his own throughout his career. While he may not be the cure to the team’s fumbling woes, the Patriots giving him a more extended look could bode well for fantasy purposes. It may be too early to trust Gibson in Week 5’s matchup against the Dolphins, but fantasy managers needing backfield help may want to consider stashing him where available.

Wide Receivers

Week 4 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Nico Collins HOU 26.5 6.6 33.1 Mike Evans TB 26.1 -2.7 23.4 Malik Nabers NYG 24.8 -1.7 23.1 George Pickens PIT 23.6 -5.3 18.3 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 23.5 -5.4 18.1 Diontae Johnson CAR 21.9 -0.6 21.3 Rashid Shaheed NO 21.4 -3.7 17.7 Dontayvion Wicks GB 20.8 4 24.8 DK Metcalf SEA 20.5 -3.1 17.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 20.4 -7.3 13.1 Christian Kirk JAC 20.3 -1.2 19.1 Drake London ATL 18.2 -5.8 12.4 Xavier Legette CAR 17.5 2.1 19.6 Stefon Diggs HOU 17.3 1.2 18.5 Chris Olave NO 16.5 0.2 16.7 Tyler Lockett SEA 16.3 -5.2 11.1 Brian Thomas Jr JAC 16.2 5.7 21.9 Jakobi Meyers LV 16.2 -6.3 9.9 Josh Downs IND 15.9 6.3 22.2 Chris Godwin TB 15.7 -2.8 12.9 Terry McLaurin WAS 15.6 2.6 18.2 Michael Pittman Jr IND 15.4 1.9 17.3 Tre Tucker LV 15.2 0.2 15.4 CeeDee Lamb DAL 15 8.6 23.6 Courtland Sutton DEN 14.9 0.1 15.0 Tee Higgins CIN 14.6 -2.6 12.0 Jayden Reed GB 14.5 12.6 27.1 Jauan Jennings SF 13.6 -1.8 11.8 Jordan Whittington LAR 13.3 -1.1 12.2 Jerry Jeudy CLE 13.2 0 13.2 Deebo Samuel SF 13.1 -2.9 10.2 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 12.9 8 20.9 Justin Jefferson MIN 12.8 7.7 20.5 Allen Lazard NYJ 12.7 -1.9 10.8 Garrett Wilson NYJ 12.5 -3.4 9.1 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 12.2 3.3 15.5 DJ Moore CHI 12.1 -0.9 11.2 Ladd McConkey LAC 11.4 6.3 17.7 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL 11.1 0.1 11.2 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 10.7 6.8 17.5 Tutu Atwell LAR 10.5 1.7 12.2 Olamide Zaccheaus WAS 10 4.5 14.5 Mike Williams NYJ 8.1 2.6 10.7 Parris Campbell PHI 8 3.7 11.7 Jordan Addison MIN 7.9 15 22.9 Darius Slayton NYG 7.8 0.8 8.6 Khalil Shakir BUF 7.7 2.5 10.2 Trey Palmer TB 5.8 5.8 11.6 Xavier Worthy KC 5.4 10.9 16.3 Jameson Williams DET 2.8 13.2 16.0

Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG, 23.5 Expected Fantasy Points)

Are fantasy managers paying attention to what Wan’Dale Robinson is doing with the Giants?

The third-year receiver is being forced to play in the shadow of Malik Nabers, but Robinson is the current WR29 in fantasy points per game and is the WR5 with 63.0 expected fantasy points. He’s also fourth amongst all receivers in targets (38) and is fifth in receptions (26).

Despite these impressive totals, Robinson is still available in 38 percent of Sleeper leagues.

Robinson has only one top-24 fantasy finish on the season but has totaled double-digit fantasy points in three of his four games.

With Nabers (concussion) looking like a long shot to play in Week 5 against the Seahawks, Robinson is setting up as a smash in PPR leagues.

In the unlikely chance you’re reading this and notice your league is sleeping on Robinson — which obviously would never happen — stop what you’re doing, add him, and profit in Week 5.

Dontayvion Wicks (GB, 20.8 Expected Points)

An ankle injury to Christian Watson forced second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks into an unexpected role in Week 4 against the Vikings.

After running just 38 routes through the first three weeks of the season, Wicks stepped in to run 45 routes in last week’s loss while leading the Packers in targets (13) and finishing second in receiving yards (78). His two receiving touchdowns also led the team.

Wicks finished the week as the WR3 in PPR leagues with 24.8 fantasy points.

A fifth-round pick of the 2023 draft class, Wicks has been a surprisingly busy player when given the opportunity. Curious as to how busy, I dove into his TPRR earlier this week and discovered that since 2023, Wicks has been targeted on 21.5 percent of his routes, which ranks 33rd amongst 92 receivers over that span (min. 50 targets). It ranks closely behind Jayden Reed, who has a TPRR of 22.7 percent.

In the six games he’s started in his career — including playoffs, Wicks has a TPRR of 21.1 percent.

Wicks and the Packers get a plus fantasy matchup in Week 5 against a Rams team that’s allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Per FantasyPoints.com, the Rams have also allowed eight receptions to go for 20-plus yards — the second-highest total of any team in the league. I love Wicks in this matchup, and believe there’s a chance he finally snatches a permanent role in Green Bay’s offense with a strong stretch of games during Watson’s absence.

Tre Tucker (LV, 15.2 Expected Points)

Tre Tucker has now totaled 14.4 and 15.2 expected fantasy points over the last two weeks and is averaging 19.0 fantasy points per game over that span. After seeing just five targets through the first two weeks of the season, Tucker has gone for 12-137-1 on 15 targets since Week 3 and should continue to see an increased role, with Davante Adams likely on his way out.

Per FantasyPoints.com, amongst receivers with at least 15 targets since Week 3, Tucker ranks 13th in YPRR (2.17), ninth in yards per target (9.13), and seventh in YAC/REC (4.75). He was also the first read on 11 of his 15 targets — tying Brandon Aiyuk and Tyler Lockett and ranks 22nd in TPRR (23.8 percent)

Tucker blazed a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and also tested well in explosiveness drills. He’s clearly found a role in the Raiders’ passing game and is worth a dart throw as a WR3/WR4 in a tough matchup against the Broncos.

Like Wan’Dale Robinson, Tucker is also being slept on in fantasy leagues. He’s currently rostered in just 34 percent of leagues on Sleeper, but is the WR39 in fantasy points per game (11.4).

Tight Ends

Week 4 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Tucker Kraft GB 15.5 3.8 19.3 Cade Otton TB 14.6 -3.4 11.2 Dallas Goedert PHI 12.8 0.4 13.2 Travis Kelce KC 12.3 3.6 15.9 Tyler Conklin NYJ 12.1 -6.4 5.7 Pat Freiermuth PIT 11 5.7 16.7 Colby Parkinson LAR 10.6 -3.3 7.3 Jake Ferguson DAL 10.3 1.6 11.9 Dalton Kincaid BUF 10 -0.3 9.7 Dalton Schultz HOU 9.6 -3.2 6.4 Blake Whiteheart CLE 7.9 2.4 10.3 George Kittle SF 6.8 7.7 14.5 Noah Gray KC 5.8 2.2 8.0 Erick All CIN 5.8 1 6.8 Sam LaPorta DET 5.7 3.6 9.3 Zach Ertz WAS 5.7 1.5 7.2 Josh Oliver MIN 5.4 3.6 9.0 Taysom Hill NO 5.3 9.1 14.4 Brock Bowers LV 4.7 0.4 5.1 Cole Kmet CHI 4.5 1.9 6.4 AJ Barner SEA 4.2 6.5 10.7 Austin Hooper NE 4 5.3 9.3 Darnell Washington PIT 3.2 1.9 5.1 Drew Ogletree IND 2.2 6.3 8.5

Tyler Conklin (NYJ, 12.1 Expected Points)

Despite last week’s flop (5.7 fantasy points, TE22), I’m willing to tout Tyler Conklin as a viable streaming option again in Week 5.

For starters, the Vikings have allowed the sixth most fantasy points to tight ends this season. On top of that, Conklin also saw a season-high eight targets in last week’s loss to the Broncos and has been targeted 14 times over the last two weeks.

Conklin’s 24.0 expected points since Week 3 are the fifth-most of any tight end in the league, while his 84 routes run over that span lead all players at the position and are eight more than the next closest player. The biggest concern for Conklin is the same concern we have for all Jets and Vikings players this week.

With this game being played in London, kick-off is slated for 9:30 AM EST. We’ve seen teams struggle in these overseas games before, making fantasy points hard to come by. However, if you’re desperate for help at the position, Conklin’s volume suggests he’s developing a growing trust with Aaron Rodgers. Another week of five-plus targets should bode well for his fantasy outlook at a position that currently has just six players averaging 10-plus fantasy points per game.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.