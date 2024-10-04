 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 5
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 5
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 5 Expected Points: Young receivers ready to erupt

  
Published October 4, 2024 08:06 AM
Expect strong games from Reed, Wicks vs. Rams
October 3, 2024 04:15 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter discuss why Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have the potential for big fantasy games against the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 5 Byes: DET, LAC, PHI, and TEN

Running Backs

Week 4 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Alvin KamaraNO26.6-1.724.9
Derrick HenryBAL24.311.635.9
Chuba HubbardCAR23.4-1.322.1
Aaron JonesMIN22.1-4.217.9
Tony PollardTEN20-1.218.8
Kenneth Walker IIISEA19.813.833.6
Jonathan TaylorIND18.71.119.8
D’Andre SwiftCHI18.610.929.5
Chase BrownCIN18.64.623.2
Jordan MasonSF18.45.624.0
Kyren WilliamsLAR17.4320.4
Brian Robinson JrWAS17.23.120.3
Najee HarrisPIT16.3-610.3
Zack MossCIN161.817.8
Saquon BarkleyPHI15.8-2.213.6
Jerome FordCLE15.7-0.215.5
Bucky IrvingTB14.7-2.212.5
Rhamondre StevensonNE13.7-310.7
David MontgomeryDET13.11.915.0
Josh JacobsGB13.1-1.311.8
James ConnerARI12.75.618.3
JK DobbinsLAC12.7-3.59.2
Javonte WilliamsDEN12.4-2.410.0
De’Von AchaneMIA12.1-6.25.9
Jahmyr GibbsDET11.8819.8
Tyjae SpearsTEN11.10.811.9
Justice HillBAL1110.621.6
Kareem HuntKC10.7-0.210.5
Zamir WhiteLV10.4-5.45.0
Dare OgunbowaleHOU10.25.215.4
Bijan RobinsonATL9.22.211.4
Travis EtienneJAC8.7-1.77.0
Rachaad WhiteTB8.61.810.4
Antonio GibsonNE8.42.510.9
Rico DowdleDAL85.113.1
Zach CharbonnetSEA7.72.710.4
Miles SandersCAR7.7-0.17.6
Cam AkersHOU7-1.75.3
Tank BigsbyJAC6.72.39.0
Tyler AllgeierATL6.63.410.0
Roschon JohnsonCHI6.12.58.6
Jeremy McNicholsWAS5.914.520.4
Braelon AllenNYJ5.8-0.25.6
James CookBUF5.70.15.8
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN5.7-0.15.6
Cordarrelle PattersonPIT5.62.68.2
Trey BensonARI4.60.45.0
Samaje PerineKC4.52.97.4
Alexander MattisonLV3.52.56.0
Ty JohnsonBUF2.14.26.3

Kareem Hunt (KC, 10.7 Expected Points)

After being away from the game throughout training camp and the first three weeks of the regular season, Kareem Hunt stepped into the Chiefs’ backfield and immediately took over as the RB1.

The volume he saw against the Chargers suggests he isn’t going away, either. Apologies to the Carson Steele truthers.

In his return to Kansas City, Hunt, 29, ran 14 times for 69 yards (4.9 YPC), and caught two passes for another 16 yards. His 11 routes run were only four fewer than Samaje Perine (15) ran, but Perine failed to draw a target in the victory.

Perine did handle the team’s only rush attempt in the green zone, which he punched in for a two-yard score, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hunt earn more opportunities in the green zone as he further acclimates himself to the offense and continues to get into football shape.

Hunt can be started where needed in Week 5 and is ranked as RotoPat’s RB19 for the week.

Antonio Gibson (NE, 8.4 Expected Points)

Antonio Gibson is steadily encroaching on Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload. His 8.4 expected fantasy points were the most he’s had all season, while his 10.9 PPR points marked the second time in three weeks that he exceeded double-digit fantasy points.

Through four games, Gibson has totaled 237 scoreless yards from scrimmage while averaging a career-best 6.6 yards per touch. It’s worth noting that 95 of those yards came on two of his 36 touches, but the Patriots have been impressed with Gibsons’ reps and are reportedly entertaining giving him more touches going forward after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled for the fourth time in four games last week.

Image 10-4-24 at 6.56 AM.jpeg

Gibson has had fumbling issues of his own throughout his career. While he may not be the cure to the team’s fumbling woes, the Patriots giving him a more extended look could bode well for fantasy purposes. It may be too early to trust Gibson in Week 5’s matchup against the Dolphins, but fantasy managers needing backfield help may want to consider stashing him where available.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings, and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% at checkout. Click here to get started.

Wide Receivers

Week 4 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Nico CollinsHOU26.56.633.1
Mike EvansTB26.1-2.723.4
Malik NabersNYG24.8-1.723.1
George PickensPIT23.6-5.318.3
Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG23.5-5.418.1
Diontae JohnsonCAR21.9-0.621.3
Rashid ShaheedNO21.4-3.717.7
Dontayvion WicksGB20.8424.8
DK MetcalfSEA20.5-3.117.4
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA20.4-7.313.1
Christian KirkJAC20.3-1.219.1
Drake LondonATL18.2-5.812.4
Xavier LegetteCAR17.52.119.6
Stefon DiggsHOU17.31.218.5
Chris OlaveNO16.50.216.7
Tyler LockettSEA16.3-5.211.1
Brian Thomas JrJAC16.25.721.9
Jakobi MeyersLV16.2-6.39.9
Josh DownsIND15.96.322.2
Chris GodwinTB15.7-2.812.9
Terry McLaurinWAS15.62.618.2
Michael Pittman JrIND15.41.917.3
Tre TuckerLV15.20.215.4
CeeDee LambDAL158.623.6
Courtland SuttonDEN14.90.115.0
Tee HigginsCIN14.6-2.612.0
Jayden ReedGB14.512.627.1
Jauan JenningsSF13.6-1.811.8
Jordan WhittingtonLAR13.3-1.112.2
Jerry JeudyCLE13.2013.2
Deebo SamuelSF13.1-2.910.2
Amon-Ra St BrownDET12.9820.9
Justin JeffersonMIN12.87.720.5
Allen LazardNYJ12.7-1.910.8
Garrett WilsonNYJ12.5-3.49.1
Marvin Harrison JrARI12.23.315.5
DJ MooreCHI12.1-0.911.2
Ladd McConkeyLAC11.46.317.7
Ray-Ray McCloudATL11.10.111.2
Ja’Marr ChaseCIN10.76.817.5
Tutu AtwellLAR10.51.712.2
Olamide ZaccheausWAS104.514.5
Mike WilliamsNYJ8.12.610.7
Parris CampbellPHI83.711.7
Jordan AddisonMIN7.91522.9
Darius SlaytonNYG7.80.88.6
Khalil ShakirBUF7.72.510.2
Trey PalmerTB5.85.811.6
Xavier WorthyKC5.410.916.3
Jameson WilliamsDET2.813.216.0

Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG, 23.5 Expected Fantasy Points)

Are fantasy managers paying attention to what Wan’Dale Robinson is doing with the Giants?

The third-year receiver is being forced to play in the shadow of Malik Nabers, but Robinson is the current WR29 in fantasy points per game and is the WR5 with 63.0 expected fantasy points. He’s also fourth amongst all receivers in targets (38) and is fifth in receptions (26).

Despite these impressive totals, Robinson is still available in 38 percent of Sleeper leagues.

Robinson has only one top-24 fantasy finish on the season but has totaled double-digit fantasy points in three of his four games.

With Nabers (concussion) looking like a long shot to play in Week 5 against the Seahawks, Robinson is setting up as a smash in PPR leagues.

Image 10-4-24 at 8.04 AM.jpeg

In the unlikely chance you’re reading this and notice your league is sleeping on Robinson — which obviously would never happen — stop what you’re doing, add him, and profit in Week 5.

Dontayvion Wicks (GB, 20.8 Expected Points)

An ankle injury to Christian Watson forced second-year receiver Dontayvion Wicks into an unexpected role in Week 4 against the Vikings.

After running just 38 routes through the first three weeks of the season, Wicks stepped in to run 45 routes in last week’s loss while leading the Packers in targets (13) and finishing second in receiving yards (78). His two receiving touchdowns also led the team.

Wicks finished the week as the WR3 in PPR leagues with 24.8 fantasy points.

A fifth-round pick of the 2023 draft class, Wicks has been a surprisingly busy player when given the opportunity. Curious as to how busy, I dove into his TPRR earlier this week and discovered that since 2023, Wicks has been targeted on 21.5 percent of his routes, which ranks 33rd amongst 92 receivers over that span (min. 50 targets). It ranks closely behind Jayden Reed, who has a TPRR of 22.7 percent.

In the six games he’s started in his career — including playoffs, Wicks has a TPRR of 21.1 percent.

Wicks and the Packers get a plus fantasy matchup in Week 5 against a Rams team that’s allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Per FantasyPoints.com, the Rams have also allowed eight receptions to go for 20-plus yards — the second-highest total of any team in the league. I love Wicks in this matchup, and believe there’s a chance he finally snatches a permanent role in Green Bay’s offense with a strong stretch of games during Watson’s absence.

Tre Tucker (LV, 15.2 Expected Points)

Tre Tucker has now totaled 14.4 and 15.2 expected fantasy points over the last two weeks and is averaging 19.0 fantasy points per game over that span. After seeing just five targets through the first two weeks of the season, Tucker has gone for 12-137-1 on 15 targets since Week 3 and should continue to see an increased role, with Davante Adams likely on his way out.

Per FantasyPoints.com, amongst receivers with at least 15 targets since Week 3, Tucker ranks 13th in YPRR (2.17), ninth in yards per target (9.13), and seventh in YAC/REC (4.75). He was also the first read on 11 of his 15 targets — tying Brandon Aiyuk and Tyler Lockett and ranks 22nd in TPRR (23.8 percent)

Tucker blazed a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and also tested well in explosiveness drills. He’s clearly found a role in the Raiders’ passing game and is worth a dart throw as a WR3/WR4 in a tough matchup against the Broncos.

Like Wan’Dale Robinson, Tucker is also being slept on in fantasy leagues. He’s currently rostered in just 34 percent of leagues on Sleeper, but is the WR39 in fantasy points per game (11.4).

Tight Ends

Week 4 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Tucker KraftGB15.53.819.3
Cade OttonTB14.6-3.411.2
Dallas GoedertPHI12.80.413.2
Travis KelceKC12.33.615.9
Tyler ConklinNYJ12.1-6.45.7
Pat FreiermuthPIT115.716.7
Colby ParkinsonLAR10.6-3.37.3
Jake FergusonDAL10.31.611.9
Dalton KincaidBUF10-0.39.7
Dalton SchultzHOU9.6-3.26.4
Blake WhiteheartCLE7.92.410.3
George KittleSF6.87.714.5
Noah GrayKC5.82.28.0
Erick AllCIN5.816.8
Sam LaPortaDET5.73.69.3
Zach ErtzWAS5.71.57.2
Josh OliverMIN5.43.69.0
Taysom HillNO5.39.114.4
Brock BowersLV4.70.45.1
Cole KmetCHI4.51.96.4
AJ BarnerSEA4.26.510.7
Austin HooperNE45.39.3
Darnell WashingtonPIT3.21.95.1
Drew OgletreeIND2.26.38.5

Tyler Conklin (NYJ, 12.1 Expected Points)

Despite last week’s flop (5.7 fantasy points, TE22), I’m willing to tout Tyler Conklin as a viable streaming option again in Week 5.

For starters, the Vikings have allowed the sixth most fantasy points to tight ends this season. On top of that, Conklin also saw a season-high eight targets in last week’s loss to the Broncos and has been targeted 14 times over the last two weeks.

Conklin’s 24.0 expected points since Week 3 are the fifth-most of any tight end in the league, while his 84 routes run over that span lead all players at the position and are eight more than the next closest player. The biggest concern for Conklin is the same concern we have for all Jets and Vikings players this week.

With this game being played in London, kick-off is slated for 9:30 AM EST. We’ve seen teams struggle in these overseas games before, making fantasy points hard to come by. However, if you’re desperate for help at the position, Conklin’s volume suggests he’s developing a growing trust with Aaron Rodgers. Another week of five-plus targets should bode well for his fantasy outlook at a position that currently has just six players averaging 10-plus fantasy points per game.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.