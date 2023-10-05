 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 06 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
nbc_bte_philar_preview_231003.jpg
NFL Week 5: Stock Up! Stock Down!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tenind_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_csu_jetbro_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_cardet_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 06 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
nbc_bte_philar_preview_231003.jpg
NFL Week 5: Stock Up! Stock Down!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tenind_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_csu_jetbro_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_cardet_231005.jpg
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published October 5, 2023 11:24 AM
How Kupp's return impacts Nacua's fantasy outlook
October 3, 2023 04:30 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter debate how they plan to rank Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua when superstar Cooper Kupp returns from injury.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Lamar Jackson tries to stay hot on the ground against the Steelers, Matthew Stafford hunts for touchdowns vs. the Eagles, and Daniel Jones searches for signs of life in Miami.

At running back, David Montgomery readies for more touchdowns against the Panthers, Devon Achane eyes another matchup-flipping outing vs. the sorry Giants, and Aaron Jones attempts to bounce back from his disastrous Week 4.

In the receiver ranks, Justin Jefferson preps for a Chiefs track meet, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp look to co-exist in Los Angeles, and Calvin Ridley hopes to bust his slump in Buffalo.

Up the seam, Darren Waller aims to get on track vs. the Dolphins, George Kittle begs for targets against the Cowboys, and Hunter Henry scrounges for red zone work opposite Juwan Johnson.