2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Jake Ferguson looks to keep stacking short catches, Travis Kelce vies for looks in a more crowded Chiefs skill corps, and Isaiah Likely tries to notch his first reception of 2025.

Week 5 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. TEN 2 Tyler Warren IND vs. LV 3 Brock Bowers LV at IND 4 Jake Ferguson DAL at NYJ 5 Hunter Henry NE at BUF 6 Travis Kelce KC at JAC 7 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE 8 T.J. Hockenson MIN at CLE 9 Juwan Johnson NO vs. NYG 10 Sam LaPorta DET at CIN 11 Brenton Strange JAC vs. KC 12 Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU 13 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DEN 14 Zach Ertz WAS at LAC 15 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. MIN 16 Darren Waller MIA at CAR 17 Evan Engram DEN at PHI 18 David Njoku CLE vs. MIN 19 Jake Tonges SF at LAR 20 Dalton Schultz HOU at BAL 21 Theo Johnson NYG at NO 22 Tommy Tremble CAR vs. MIA 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN at ARI 24 Cade Otton TB at SEA 25 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. DAL 26 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. HOU 27 AJ Barner SEA vs. TB 28 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. WAS 29 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. DET 30 Elijah Arroyo SEA vs. TB 31 Noah Gray KC at JAC

TE Notes: Tyler Warren finally found the end zone — as a fullback. Compiling while living up to his Swiss-army knife reputation, Warren has been a rare bright spot at a wretched fantasy position. … Brock Bowers has 19 scoreless catches and is still producing as a TE1 by average fantasy points. The Raiders’ offense has been dysfunctional and outmoded, but at some point, the young man’s talent should take over. Keep the faith. … Jake Ferguson has 10 more catches than any other seam stretcher. Unlike 2024, he also has a touchdown. For Week 5 he will be facing a Jets defense that just coughed up a pair of scores to Darren Waller in his first game in two seasons. A born compiler in an offense lacking credible targets, Ferguson is a PPR slot machine. … Hunter Henry should not be a top-five tight end. But then you scroll down the ranks and see the lack of better options. Probably still the closest thing the Patriots have to a No. 1 target, Henry will command the requisite looks as a huge road underdog against a leaky Bills defense.

T.J. Hockenson has nine catches in Carson Wentz’s two starts vs. four in J.J. McCarthy’s two outings. Wentz remains under center in ol’ London Town for Week 5. … Dalton Kincaid has established a reasonable catch floor and is finally finding the end zone with greater regularity. He has not done so as a frequent enough red zone target, suggesting the scores might not hold up. We still don’t mind placing that bet for this weekend’s 50-plus totaled affair with the Patriots. … Dallas Goedert popped up for a pair of Week 4 scores. It stands to reason his involvement could be stickier than expected with the Eagles categorically refusing to throw down the field, but he’s a floor-based play in an offense lacking offensive ceiling at the moment ... is what I wrote before Goedert again became doubtful with a knee injury. Egas, this guy.. …Evan Engram went 4-of-7 in a great Week 4 matchup but turned it into only 29 yards. Not enough. Things are too crowded in this run-based offense for Engram to crack the top 12 despite the sorry overall state of the tight end position.

Darren Waller was a point of emphasis on the Dolphins’ Week 4 money downs, while the entire operation has now been thrown into chaos following Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury. Maybe the ‘Fins only wanted to feature Waller on third downs and in the red zone, but his overall target floor certainly goes up in Hill’s absence. … Tommy Tremble’s usage — and production — was way up in Week 4. The receiver-less Panthers have no choice, while Tremble has a better matchup in the Dolphins than he did last Sunday in the Patriots. … The 49ers are proud to present “Only Healthy Pass Catcher: The Jake Tonges Story.” So, uhh, yeah … Tonges is the only healthy pass catcher. Maybe that matters? But it probably doesn’t. … Many are calling me an “Isaiah Likely slappy,” and I would just like to say … it’s true. The allegations are true. I am an Isaiah Likely slappy. But not enough of one that I can take Likely seriously as a Week 5 option with Cooper Rush getting the start in place of Lamar Jackson, especially after Likely failed to see a target in his Week 4 debut.

Week 5 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYJ 2 Jake Bates DET at CIN 3 Chase McLaughlin TB at SEA 4 Spencer Shrader IND vs. LV 5 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at BAL 6 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. WAS 7 Jason Myers SEA vs. TB 8 Harrison Butker KC at JAC 9 Joshua Karty LAR vs. SF 10 Matt Prater BUF vs. NE 11 Wil Lutz DEN at PHI 12 Matt Gay WAS at LAC 13 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DEN 14 Will Reichard MIN at CLE 15 Cam Little JAC vs. KC 16 Riley Patterson MIA at CAR 17 Nick Folk NYJ vs. DAL 18 Daniel Carlson LV at IND 19 Eddy Pineiro SF at LAR 20 Tyler Loop BAL vs. HOU 21 Chad Ryland ARI vs. TEN 22 Andy Borregales NE at BUF 23 Evan McPherson CIN vs. DET 24 Blake Grupe NO vs. NYG 25 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. MIA 26 Jude McAtamney NYG at NO 27 Joey Slye TEN at ARI 28 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. MIN

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams