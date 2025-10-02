2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Jake Ferguson looks to keep stacking short catches, Travis Kelce vies for looks in a more crowded Chiefs skill corps, and Isaiah Likely tries to notch his first reception of 2025.
Week 5 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. TEN
|2
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. LV
|3
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at IND
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at NYJ
|5
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at BUF
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at JAC
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. NE
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at CLE
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. NYG
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at CIN
|11
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. KC
|12
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. HOU
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. DEN
|14
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at LAC
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. MIN
|16
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|at CAR
|17
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at PHI
|18
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. MIN
|19
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|at LAR
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at BAL
|21
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at NO
|22
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs. MIA
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at ARI
|24
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at SEA
|25
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. DAL
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. HOU
|27
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. TB
|28
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. WAS
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. DET
|30
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|vs. TB
|31
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at JAC
TE Notes: Tyler Warren finally found the end zone — as a fullback. Compiling while living up to his Swiss-army knife reputation, Warren has been a rare bright spot at a wretched fantasy position. … Brock Bowers has 19 scoreless catches and is still producing as a TE1 by average fantasy points. The Raiders’ offense has been dysfunctional and outmoded, but at some point, the young man’s talent should take over. Keep the faith. … Jake Ferguson has 10 more catches than any other seam stretcher. Unlike 2024, he also has a touchdown. For Week 5 he will be facing a Jets defense that just coughed up a pair of scores to Darren Waller in his first game in two seasons. A born compiler in an offense lacking credible targets, Ferguson is a PPR slot machine. … Hunter Henry should not be a top-five tight end. But then you scroll down the ranks and see the lack of better options. Probably still the closest thing the Patriots have to a No. 1 target, Henry will command the requisite looks as a huge road underdog against a leaky Bills defense.
T.J. Hockenson has nine catches in Carson Wentz’s two starts vs. four in J.J. McCarthy’s two outings. Wentz remains under center in ol’ London Town for Week 5. … Dalton Kincaid has established a reasonable catch floor and is finally finding the end zone with greater regularity. He has not done so as a frequent enough red zone target, suggesting the scores might not hold up. We still don’t mind placing that bet for this weekend’s 50-plus totaled affair with the Patriots. … Dallas Goedert popped up for a pair of Week 4 scores. It stands to reason his involvement could be stickier than expected with the Eagles categorically refusing to throw down the field, but he’s a floor-based play in an offense lacking offensive ceiling at the moment ... is what I wrote before Goedert again became doubtful with a knee injury. Egas, this guy.. …Evan Engram went 4-of-7 in a great Week 4 matchup but turned it into only 29 yards. Not enough. Things are too crowded in this run-based offense for Engram to crack the top 12 despite the sorry overall state of the tight end position.
Darren Waller was a point of emphasis on the Dolphins’ Week 4 money downs, while the entire operation has now been thrown into chaos following Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury. Maybe the ‘Fins only wanted to feature Waller on third downs and in the red zone, but his overall target floor certainly goes up in Hill’s absence. … Tommy Tremble’s usage — and production — was way up in Week 4. The receiver-less Panthers have no choice, while Tremble has a better matchup in the Dolphins than he did last Sunday in the Patriots. … The 49ers are proud to present “Only Healthy Pass Catcher: The Jake Tonges Story.” So, uhh, yeah … Tonges is the only healthy pass catcher. Maybe that matters? But it probably doesn’t. … Many are calling me an “Isaiah Likely slappy,” and I would just like to say … it’s true. The allegations are true. I am an Isaiah Likely slappy. But not enough of one that I can take Likely seriously as a Week 5 option with Cooper Rush getting the start in place of Lamar Jackson, especially after Likely failed to see a target in his Week 4 debut.
Week 5 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at NYJ
|2
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at CIN
|3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at SEA
|4
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|vs. LV
|5
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at BAL
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. WAS
|7
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. TB
|8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at JAC
|9
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs. SF
|10
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. NE
|11
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at PHI
|12
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at LAC
|13
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. DEN
|14
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at CLE
|15
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. KC
|16
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at CAR
|17
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. DAL
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at IND
|19
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at LAR
|20
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. HOU
|21
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. TEN
|22
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at BUF
|23
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. DET
|24
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. NYG
|25
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. MIA
|26
|Jude McAtamney
|NYG
|at NO
|27
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at ARI
|28
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. MIN
Week 5 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Houston Texans
|at BAL
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|at CLE
|3
|Detroit Lions
|at CIN
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. TEN
|5
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. MIN
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. DEN
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. HOU
|8
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. LV
|9
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. SF
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. NE
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. TB
|12
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at JAC
|13
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. MIA
|14
|New York Giants
|at NO
|15
|Miami Dolphins
|at CAR
|16
|Denver Broncos
|at PHI
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. WAS
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at SEA
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. NYG
|20
|Washington Commanders
|at LAC
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|at NYJ
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|at ARI
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at IND
|24
|San Francisco 49ers
|at LAR
|25
|New York Jets
|vs. DAL
|26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. KC
|27
|New England Patriots
|at BUF
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. DET