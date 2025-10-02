 Skip navigation
2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 2, 2025 11:25 AM

Jake Ferguson looks to keep stacking short catches, Travis Kelce vies for looks in a more crowded Chiefs skill corps, and Isaiah Likely tries to notch his first reception of 2025.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 5 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. TEN
2Tyler WarrenINDvs. LV
3Brock BowersLVat IND
4Jake FergusonDALat NYJ
5Hunter HenryNEat BUF
6Travis KelceKCat JAC
7Dalton KincaidBUFvs. NE
8T.J. HockensonMINat CLE
9Juwan JohnsonNOvs. NYG
10Sam LaPortaDETat CIN
11Brenton StrangeJACvs. KC
12Mark AndrewsBALvs. HOU
13Dallas GoedertPHIvs. DEN
14Zach ErtzWASat LAC
15Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. MIN
16Darren WallerMIAat CAR
17Evan EngramDENat PHI
18David NjokuCLEvs. MIN
19Jake TongesSFat LAR
20Dalton SchultzHOUat BAL
21Theo JohnsonNYGat NO
22Tommy TrembleCARvs. MIA
23Chig OkonkwoTENat ARI
24Cade OttonTBat SEA
25Mason TaylorNYJvs. DAL
26Isaiah LikelyBALvs. HOU
27AJ BarnerSEAvs. TB
28Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. WAS
29Mike GesickiCINvs. DET
30Elijah ArroyoSEAvs. TB
31Noah GrayKCat JAC

TE Notes: Tyler Warren finally found the end zone — as a fullback. Compiling while living up to his Swiss-army knife reputation, Warren has been a rare bright spot at a wretched fantasy position. … Brock Bowers has 19 scoreless catches and is still producing as a TE1 by average fantasy points. The Raiders’ offense has been dysfunctional and outmoded, but at some point, the young man’s talent should take over. Keep the faith. … Jake Ferguson has 10 more catches than any other seam stretcher. Unlike 2024, he also has a touchdown. For Week 5 he will be facing a Jets defense that just coughed up a pair of scores to Darren Waller in his first game in two seasons. A born compiler in an offense lacking credible targets, Ferguson is a PPR slot machine. … Hunter Henry should not be a top-five tight end. But then you scroll down the ranks and see the lack of better options. Probably still the closest thing the Patriots have to a No. 1 target, Henry will command the requisite looks as a huge road underdog against a leaky Bills defense.

T.J. Hockenson has nine catches in Carson Wentz’s two starts vs. four in J.J. McCarthy’s two outings. Wentz remains under center in ol’ London Town for Week 5. … Dalton Kincaid has established a reasonable catch floor and is finally finding the end zone with greater regularity. He has not done so as a frequent enough red zone target, suggesting the scores might not hold up. We still don’t mind placing that bet for this weekend’s 50-plus totaled affair with the Patriots. … Dallas Goedert popped up for a pair of Week 4 scores. It stands to reason his involvement could be stickier than expected with the Eagles categorically refusing to throw down the field, but he’s a floor-based play in an offense lacking offensive ceiling at the moment ... is what I wrote before Goedert again became doubtful with a knee injury. Egas, this guy.. …Evan Engram went 4-of-7 in a great Week 4 matchup but turned it into only 29 yards. Not enough. Things are too crowded in this run-based offense for Engram to crack the top 12 despite the sorry overall state of the tight end position.

Darren Waller was a point of emphasis on the Dolphins’ Week 4 money downs, while the entire operation has now been thrown into chaos following Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury. Maybe the ‘Fins only wanted to feature Waller on third downs and in the red zone, but his overall target floor certainly goes up in Hill’s absence. … Tommy Tremble’s usage — and production — was way up in Week 4. The receiver-less Panthers have no choice, while Tremble has a better matchup in the Dolphins than he did last Sunday in the Patriots. … The 49ers are proud to present “Only Healthy Pass Catcher: The Jake Tonges Story.” So, uhh, yeah … Tonges is the only healthy pass catcher. Maybe that matters? But it probably doesn’t. … Many are calling me an “Isaiah Likely slappy,” and I would just like to say … it’s true. The allegations are true. I am an Isaiah Likely slappy. But not enough of one that I can take Likely seriously as a Week 5 option with Cooper Rush getting the start in place of Lamar Jackson, especially after Likely failed to see a target in his Week 4 debut.

Week 5 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat NYJ
2Jake BatesDETat CIN
3Chase McLaughlinTBat SEA
4Spencer ShraderINDvs. LV
5Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat BAL
6Cameron DickerLACvs. WAS
7Jason MyersSEAvs. TB
8Harrison ButkerKCat JAC
9Joshua KartyLARvs. SF
10Matt PraterBUFvs. NE
11Wil LutzDENat PHI
12Matt GayWASat LAC
13Jake ElliottPHIvs. DEN
14Will ReichardMINat CLE
15Cam LittleJACvs. KC
16Riley PattersonMIAat CAR
17Nick FolkNYJvs. DAL
18Daniel CarlsonLVat IND
19Eddy PineiroSFat LAR
20Tyler LoopBALvs. HOU
21Chad RylandARIvs. TEN
22Andy BorregalesNEat BUF
23Evan McPhersonCINvs. DET
24Blake GrupeNOvs. NYG
25Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. MIA
26Jude McAtamneyNYGat NO
27Joey SlyeTENat ARI
28Andre SzmytCLEvs. MIN

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams

1Houston Texansat BAL
2Minnesota Vikingsat CLE
3Detroit Lionsat CIN
4Arizona Cardinalsvs. TEN
5Cleveland Brownsvs. MIN
6Philadelphia Eaglesvs. DEN
7Baltimore Ravensvs. HOU
8Indianapolis Coltsvs. LV
9Los Angeles Ramsvs. SF
10Buffalo Billsvs. NE
11Seattle Seahawksvs. TB
12Kansas City Chiefsat JAC
13Carolina Panthersvs. MIA
14New York Giantsat NO
15Miami Dolphinsat CAR
16Denver Broncosat PHI
17Los Angeles Chargersvs. WAS
18Tampa Bay Buccaneersat SEA
19New Orleans Saintsvs. NYG
20Washington Commandersat LAC
21Dallas Cowboysat NYJ
22Tennessee Titansat ARI
23Las Vegas Raidersat IND
24San Francisco 49ersat LAR
25New York Jetsvs. DAL
26Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. KC
27New England Patriotsat BUF
28Cincinnati Bengalsvs. DET