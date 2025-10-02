2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Justin Jefferson angles for more PPR scamming with Carson Wentz, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins wonder if things could possibly get worse, and Zay Flowers adjusts to life without Lamar Jackson.

1 Puka Nacua LAR vs. SF 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CIN 3 Justin Jefferson MIN at CLE 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. TB 5 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DAL 6 Nico Collins HOU at BAL 7 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. DET 8 Emeka Egbuka TB at SEA 9 George Pickens DAL at NYJ 10 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. WAS 11 Davante Adams LAR vs. SF 12 Courtland Sutton DEN at PHI 13 Xavier Worthy KC at JAC 14 Jaylen Waddle MIA at CAR 15 A.J. Brown PHI vs. DEN 16 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. MIA 17 Deebo Samuel WAS at LAC 18 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. KC 19 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. LV 20 Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU 21 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. TEN 22 Jakobi Meyers LV at IND 23 Jameson Williams DET at CIN 24 Chris Godwin TB at SEA 25 Keenan Allen LAC vs. WAS 26 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. WAS 27 Jordan Addison MIN at CLE 28 Stefon Diggs NE at BUF 29 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at NO 30 Chris Olave NO vs. NYG 31 Tee Higgins CIN vs. DET 32 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DEN 33 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. MIN 34 Troy Franklin DEN at PHI 35 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE 36 Keon Coleman BUF vs. NE 37 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. NYG 38 Elic Ayomanor TEN at ARI 39 Malik Washington MIA at CAR 40 Darius Slayton NYG at NO 41 Tre Tucker LV at IND 42 Josh Downs IND vs. LV 43 Calvin Ridley TEN at ARI 44 Travis Hunter JAC vs. KC 45 Marquise Brown KC at JAC 46 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. TB 47 Alec Pierce IND vs. LV 48 Jalen Tolbert DAL at NYJ 49 Kendrick Bourne SF at LAR 50 Christian Kirk HOU at BAL 51 Tyquan Thornton KC at JAC 52 Marvin Mims DEN at PHI 53 Isaiah Bond CLE vs. MIN 54 Sterling Shepard TB at SEA 55 Kayshon Boutte NE at BUF 56 KaVontae Turpin DAL at NYJ 57 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at JAC 58 DeMarcus Robinson SF at LAR 59 Tory Horton SEA vs. TB 60 Luke McCaffrey WAS at LAC 61 Hunter Renfrow CAR vs. MIA 62 Dyami Brown JAC vs. KC 63 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU 64 Joshua Palmer BUF vs. NE 65 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine MIA at CAR 66 Michael Wilson ARI vs. TEN 67 DeAndre Hopkins BAL vs. HOU 68 Parker Washington JAC vs. KC

WR Notes: With Mike Evans (knee) out for Week 4, first-rounder Emeka Egbuka reached both 10 targets and 100 yards receiving for the first time. That big line came even with Chris Godwin returning and immediately reassuming his typical role. Needed for alpha status with Evans still sidelined for Week 5, Egbuka is facing a tough Seahawks defense that was nevertheless party to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s second half revival in Week 4. You aren’t concerned about making your rookie a WR1 this week. … As for Godwin, he found himself all over the field in his 2025 debut, including an uncharacteristically low 34.9 percent of the time in the slot. That number will undoubtedly kick up once Evans returns, but for now it could cap Godwin as a borderline WR2 option. … Who knows what will happen once Rashee Rice makes his 2025 debut, but for now Xavier Worthy has a fantasy role dreams are made of. The No. 1 option for an elite quarterback, Worthy has a compiling floor and big-play ceiling.

Quentin Johnston is the WR4 by average PPR points. It’s probably time we stop talking about him solely in relation to how he’s affecting Ladd McConkey’s fantasy value. Johnston is creating his own by providing one of fantasy’s highest floors in the early going. He has yet to post fewer than 71 yards and has caught fewer than five passes only once. He is providing ceiling in the form of touchdowns and long gains. He has at least one 30-yard reception all four times out. At some point, the third-year pro is going to have a quiet game, but fantasy managers can no longer look the other way. He’s must-start option posting WR1 numbers. … As for McConkey, he is failing to spike weeks, providing zero floor and checking in third in the usage metrics in his own receiver corps. We highly doubt McConkey has ceased to be a good player, while he is still averaging a solid seven targets. You can just no longer bet on a bounce-back in your WR2 spot. It’s WR3 until something changes.

Unlike McConkey, Brian Thomas Jr. is maintaining elite overall usage. It isn’t amounting to anything as Trevor Lawrence struggles for consistency in his new offense, but at some point, a good player is going to have good games. Jacksonville needs one now more than ever as it confronts home ‘dog status vs. the Chiefs. … Terry McLaurin (groin) is finally making progress, but it appears it will be another week of Deebo Samuel as the Commanders’ No. 1 wideout, this time with Jayden Daniels under center. He’s a strong WR2 play as bye weeks begin. … Is it a good sign Marvin Harrison Jr. was so relieved after scoring in Week 4 he literally broke down in tears? Not exactly. Did he also finally play a good half of football? Yes. If that were ever going to carry over, it would be for Week 5 vs. a Titans defense coughing up the sixth most wide receiver fantasy points. … The Giants cannot replace Malik Nabers outright or in the aggregate. Their overall passing volume, already ticketed to be low under rookie QB Jaxson Dart, will now be even more constrained. Wan’Dale Robinson should nevertheless see enough looks to crack the top 30, while Darius Slayton is a boundaryman who could hit some long gainers for a quarterback who likes to thrown down the field.

Once upon a time, Jaylen Waddle was vying for WR1 status. Those days likely aren’t coming back even with Tyreek Hill (knee) done for the season. This is an unexplosive offense with surprisingly robust check-down competition. But Waddle’s floor is probably now 8-10 targets rather than 5-7, while he will have to see more down-field opportunities. He’s back in WR2 business with an outside shot at returning to the top 12. … Behind Waddle is Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Washington should be considered a WR4 in the Wan’Dale Robinson range/mold, while “NWI” will hope to catch 2-3 passes on the boundary. … Stefon Diggs is trending up at the same time as his quarterback Drake Maye, even as the Pats limit their passing volume when at all possible. Don’t expect it to be possible as massive road underdogs in Buffalo. … We hear a lot about A.J. Brown’s plight, but DeVonta Smith is all the way down to WR40-plus status by average PPR points. Still hanging around the top 36, Smith will probably crack the top 30 if Dallas Goedert heads back to the shelf with his knee injury, as is looking likely. … Already struggling, Calvin Ridley (knee, elbow) is now super banged up. He’s probably on the wrong side of questionable, putting Elic Ayomanor in the desperation WR3 mix.

Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out. Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) is out. That does not mean Kendrick Bourne and DeMarcus Robinson are in. Although fill-in QB Mac Jones has to throw to somebody, neither Bourne nor D-Rob can truly be trusted as a WR4. That being said, with four teams on bye and receiver not actually overflowing with depth at the moment, Bourne probably does default into top-48 status. … Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is out while Dillon Gabriel is in as starting quarterback. Suddenly the No. 2 wideout, UDFA Isaiah Bond was already playing 60 percent of the snaps before Tillman’s injury. Now he could get closer to 100 percent. The Browns’ short-term outlook is exceedingly bleak, especially for Sunday’s overseas game against the Vikings’ elite defense, but Bond could eventually become a last-gasp WR4 option. … Back from his latest concussion, Alec Pierce is an important “real life” player who is still too big-play reliant to reliably provide WR4 returns. … Jalen Tolbert and KeVontae Turpin both achieved “unsung hero” status in last Sunday’s Packers tie, but neither showed enough to force their way into fantasy lineups. You can start Tolbert if you’re running low on WR4 options, however.