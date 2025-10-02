2025 Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Patrick Mahomes gets used to life with Xavier Worthy at wideout, Baker Mayfield navigates injuries all over the Bucs’ offense, and Dak Prescott attempts to follow up last week’s outburst as he faces the Jets.

Week 5 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF vs. NE 2 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DEN 3 Patrick Mahomes KC at JAC 4 Justin Herbert LAC vs. WAS 5 Drake Maye NE at BUF 6 Jayden Daniels WAS at LAC 7 Justin Fields NYJ vs. DAL 8 Daniel Jones IND vs. LV 9 Jared Goff DET at CIN 10 Baker Mayfield TB at SEA 11 Dak Prescott DAL at NYJ 12 Kyler Murray ARI vs. TEN 13 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. SF 14 Bo Nix DEN at PHI 15 Jaxson Dart NYG at NO 16 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. KC 17 C.J. Stroud HOU at BAL 18 Sam Darnold SEA vs. TB 19 Carson Wentz MIN at CLE 20 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at CAR 21 Geno Smith LV at IND 22 Mac Jones SF at LAR 23 Bryce Young CAR vs. MIA 24 Spencer Rattler NO vs. NYG 25 Jake Browning CIN vs. DET 26 Cooper Rush BAL vs. HOU 27 Cam Ward TEN at ARI 28 Joe Flacco CLE vs. MIN

QB Notes: Maybe it was a coincidence, but Xavier Worthy’s return coincided with Patrick Mahomes’ first four-touchdown performance since October 2023. Mahomes’ average intended air yards, while off the lofty marks of his prime, have rebounded from a dismal 6.3 last season to a more palatable 8.0 through four starts. This offense’s darkest days might finally be behind fantasy managers. … Drake Maye was a summer hype all star who face-planted in Week 1. Since, he’s been the QB1 overall by average points, while he’s the QB4 even if you include his awful opening-week effort. That’s despite attempting 23-or-fewer passes two of the past three weeks. Maye is hitting big plays down the field and churning out important gains with his legs. In other words, he’s doing what summer best ball drafters dreamed of. The Bills are surrendering the league’s fewest passing yards through the season’s first month, but haven’t been tested since Week 1, where Lamar Jackson dominated. Maye has a dream setup with a game total north of 50.

It’s another week of being “genuinely questionable” for Jayden Daniels. Whereas the Commanders sailed by the Raiders in Daniels’ Week 3 absence, they were humbled by the Falcons in Week 4. Now firmly within his original return timeline, Daniels should finally be back out there for a high-totaled road tilt a Chargers pass defense that hasn’t been tested since facing Patrick Mahomes in Week 1. … Daniel Jones was just the QB20 in Week 4, though it would have helped had Adonai Mitchell, oh I don’t know, not dropped the football short of the goal line as he raced in for what should have been a 76-yard touchdown. Extremely unfortunate for all involved. Jones comes off that heartbreak for a Raiders matchup that has been mixed for enemy passers through the season’s first four weeks. Jones’ hot start has earned him some rare benefit of the doubt, but fantasy managers should remain on guard with a quarterback who can rug pull with the best of ‘em. … “Home/road Jared Goff” has returned through the first four games of 2025 after going on hiatus in 2024, though “@CIN” is as easy as an away matchup gets. There’s risk the Lions pulverize the Bengals on the ground, but this is not a spot where you bench Goff.

Justin Fields has played two games to completion this season, finishing as the QB3 and QB6 in the process. Now he gets a Cowboys pass defense unsurprisingly surrendering the most QB fantasy points. Dallas has also been giving on the ground, coughing up the sixth most QB rushing yards despite facing only one proper dual-threat in Jalen Hurts. It is never going to be pretty with Fields, but it would be hugely surprising were it ineffective in Week 5. … Baker Mayfield has endured a month of tough matchups and supporting cast injuries to enter October as the QB10 by average fantasy points. Not elite, but not a problem either. Mayfield has posted multiple scores in 3-of-4 starts. With more interceptions than touchdowns allowed, the Seahawks do represent another stiff Week 5 test. … On the spot as much as any player heading into Week 4, Dak Prescott answered with the 10th most fantasy points of his entire career vs. the Packers’ supposedly elite defense. He, of course, did so without CeeDee Lamb. We know Prescott’s floor is affected by the absence of his No. 1 wideout, but his ceiling will remain intact vs. a Jets pass defense that has been one of the league’s worst through the first month.

Depending on your games played sliders, Kyler Murray is barely cracking the top 20 by average fantasy points through the season’s first four weeks. Not good. The same is not true of his Week 5 matchup, which could hardly be better in the Titans. That soft date, as well as a still strong rushing yardage floor, keeps Murray in the QB1 mix for Week 5. … Either the poor or rich man’s Baker Mayfield depending on how you look at it, Matthew Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdowns in three straight starts. Unlike Mayfield, Stafford doesn’t have a rushing floor. That limits his streamer ceiling, though the overall floor will always be there with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal. ... Bo Nix had to have a good start vs. a wretched Bengals defense in Week 4. He responded with the QB4 overall finish. Consider the test passed. The problem is this week’s awful road matchup with the Eagles. Nix’s rushing ability keeps him in the top 18 with four teams on bye, but this is not a spiked week waiting to happen. … Geno Smith has been bad enough through his first four Raider starts that he should be considered a poor superflex option until further notice.

The Jaxson Dart superflex dream has taken a massive hit with Malik Nabers’ season-ending injury. It ups the ante on Dart’s legs, while his skill corps is so poor it’s fair to wonder if he can even reach “dual-threat” status through the air. This soft road date with the Saints will help set the bar for Dart’s viability moving forward. … If you thought Kyler Murray barely cracking the top 20 was bad, what about Trevor Lawrence barely cracking the top 30? The Jaguars have been grinding out dubious victories vs. tough opponents. It is entirely unclear whether this team is good or not. Monday evening vs. the Chiefs will provide our best clue yet. … Comeback game script has become a dying breed when it comes to fueling big-time fantasy performances. Defenses are so much savvier and sophisticated. So thank goodness for Carson Wentz’s Week 4. A Week 5 repeat is unlikely with the Vikings solid favorites against the Browns in London, but Wentz’s weapons and wild man instincts will always make him a QB2 dart worth throwing. … At some point, Jake Browning will spike a QB2 week. It probably won’t be as a 10-point home ‘dog vs. the Lions’ opportunistic defense.

