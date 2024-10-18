Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending
Week 7 Byes: CHI, DAL
Hello, and welcome to my Week 7 Expected Points article.
For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).
Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.
In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:
- 50 running backs
- 50 wide receivers
- 24 tight ends
With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 6, here are some guys who caught my eye.
Running Backs
Week 6 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|22.3
|-1.4
|20.9
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|19.6
|2.3
|21.9
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|19.1
|-1.7
|17.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|18.6
|-3.3
|15.3
|Alexander Mattison
|LV
|18.4
|-0.9
|17.5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|NYG
|18.4
|4.3
|22.7
|JK Dobbins
|LAC
|17.6
|0.6
|18.2
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|16.9
|5
|21.9
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|16.9
|10.3
|27.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|16.9
|2.9
|19.8
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|15.2
|3
|18.2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|14.8
|10.7
|25.5
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|14.6
|3.9
|18.5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|13.9
|11.3
|25.2
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|13.8
|-3
|10.8
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|13.7
|20.5
|34.2
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|13.5
|4.3
|17.8
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|13.4
|-1.4
|12.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|13.3
|-1.2
|12.1
|Trey Sermon
|IND
|13
|-10.1
|2.9
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|12.4
|-5.1
|7.3
|David Montgomery
|DET
|12.3
|8.7
|21.0
|Ameer Abdullah
|LV
|12.1
|-5.3
|6.8
|Tyler Goodson
|IND
|12
|-1.5
|10.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|11.5
|8.7
|20.2
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|11.4
|-0.9
|10.5
|Emari Demercado
|ARI
|11.3
|0.1
|11.4
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|11.3
|-3.9
|7.4
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|11.2
|-4.6
|6.6
|James Conner
|ARI
|10.3
|-1.7
|8.6
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|8.6
|5.8
|14.4
|Jordan Mason
|SF
|8.5
|0.7
|9.2
|Pierre Strong Jr
|CLE
|8.4
|1.4
|9.8
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|8
|2.6
|10.6
|D’Onta Foreman
|CLE
|7.2
|-0.5
|6.7
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|7
|-2.2
|4.8
|Jordan Mims
|NO
|6.4
|-2.6
|3.8
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|6.3
|-1
|5.3
|Emanuel Wilson
|GB
|6.1
|2.2
|8.3
|D’Ernest Johnson
|JAC
|5.9
|0.5
|6.4
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|5.7
|4.2
|9.9
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|5.5
|7.6
|13.1
|Patrick Taylor
|SF
|5.5
|-1.7
|3.8
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|5.2
|9.5
|14.7
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|-4.2
|0.8
|JaMycal Hasty
|NE
|4.5
|-1.4
|3.1
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|4.2
|0.3
|4.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|4.1
|-2.4
|1.7
|Tank Bigsby
|JAC
|4
|-1.6
|2.4
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|3.8
|0.7
|4.5
Antonio Gibson (NE, 12.4 Expected Points)
Antonio Gibson served as the Patriots’ lead back in Week 6 against the Texans while Rhamondre Stevenson was sidelined with a foot injury. Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and is trending toward missing a second-straight game as the team prepares to face the Jaguars in London.
Things didn’t go quite how Gibson’s fantasy managers hoped they would last week, as he managed just 7.3 fantasy points despite seeing a season-high 17 opportunities. He totaled a dismal 19 yards on 13 carries but did catch three of his four targets for 24 yards.
Gibson wasn’t great, but the opportunities were exactly what we hoped to see. Gibson earned 17 of the Patriots’ 27 running opportunities on the day and should see a healthy workload against the Jaguars if Stevenson sits.
In their last five games, the Jaguars have allowed 26.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and have been particularly vulnerable in the passing game. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most targets out of the backfield this season and the fourth-most passing yards per game. What bodes even better for Gibson is the fact that the Patriots are averaging 5.5 targets per game to their running backs, and in his first start, rookie Drake Maye targeted his running backs six times.
Assuming Stevenson sits, I’m more than comfortable with giving Gibson another chance on rosters thin on running back options.
Tyler Goodson (IND, 12.0 Expected Points)
In two weeks without Jonathan Taylor, backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson have handled the share of the backfield touches. Sermon has seen 34 opportunities to Goodson’s 21, but Goodson has been the more efficient player with his opportunities.
During those two weeks, Goodson averaged 5.9 YPC to Sermon’s 2.4 and had two breakaway runs to Sermon’s one. In last week’s win over the Titans, Goodson tied a career-high with 13 opportunities, running for 8-51-0 on the ground while adding another four catches for 14 yards on five targets.
In addition to Sermon’s struggles, he’s also dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. He was able to get on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Goodson’s play earned him more touches in Week 7, even if Sermon does play. Goodson’s pass-catching upside gives him a respectable floor for those who need him.
He’s earned eight targets over the last two weeks and gets a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 28.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last five weeks — the sixth-highest total of any team in the league.
Wide Receivers
Week 6 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|25.6
|-9.5
|16.1
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|21.6
|-13.8
|7.8
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|21.4
|14.1
|35.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|19.6
|-0.2
|19.4
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|19.1
|5.6
|24.7
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|17.2
|-5.5
|11.7
|Josh Downs
|IND
|17
|2.5
|19.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|16.9
|-0.4
|16.5
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|16.7
|2
|18.7
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|16.1
|-5.8
|10.3
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|16
|3.8
|19.8
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|15.8
|-5.8
|10.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAC
|15.4
|6.1
|21.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|15.1
|7.3
|22.4
|Demario Douglas
|NE
|14.5
|6.7
|21.2
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|14.4
|9.2
|23.6
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|14.1
|-13.2
|0.9
|Noah Brown
|WAS
|14
|-4.2
|9.8
|George Pickens
|PIT
|13.8
|-5.5
|8.3
|Bub Means
|NO
|13.1
|2.4
|15.5
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|13
|-4.7
|8.3
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|12.8
|10.5
|23.3
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|12.4
|11
|23.4
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|12.3
|2.4
|14.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|12.1
|-3.8
|8.3
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|12.1
|7.6
|19.7
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|11.7
|3.1
|14.8
|Jalen Brooks
|DAL
|11.5
|-9
|2.5
|Brian Thomas Jr
|JAC
|11.2
|-5.5
|5.7
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|11.2
|-4.2
|7.0
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|11.1
|-4.2
|6.9
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|10.8
|9.9
|20.7
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|10.4
|-2
|8.4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|10.3
|1.9
|12.2
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|10.1
|-3.3
|6.8
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WAS
|9.9
|-3.2
|6.7
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|9.7
|5.6
|15.3
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|9.7
|-3.7
|6.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|9.6
|-4.2
|5.4
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|9.3
|2
|11.3
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|9.3
|11.8
|21.1
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|9.2
|-1
|8.2
|Devaughn Vele
|DEN
|8.8
|3
|11.8
|Michael Pittman Jr
|IND
|8.7
|3.8
|12.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|8.6
|0.8
|9.4
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|DET
|8.4
|5.3
|13.7
|Kristian Wilkerson
|LV
|8.3
|1.5
|9.8
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|7.8
|-2.6
|5.2
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|7.7
|0.6
|8.3
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|7.5
|-0.9
|6.6
Demario Douglas (NE, 14.4 Expected Points)
Demario Douglas was mentioned in this article last week, but I have no choice but to go back to him again this week. Douglas has totaled 28.8 expected points over the last two weeks, which is good for the 15th most of any receiver in the league over that span.
A switch from Jacoby Brissett to Drake Maye in Week 7 didn’t slow Douglas’ production, as he managed 6-92-1 on nine targets, on his way to 21.2 fantasy points and a WR8 finish. It was the third time this season that Douglas has earned nine targets, and as previously mentioned, he gets a plus matchup in London against the Jaguars.
Douglas isn’t just soaking up slot targets for the Patriots. He’s been solid after the catch and currently ranks 13th amongst all receivers (min. 30 targets) with a 5.1 YAC/REC and is 32nd in YPRR (1.53).
This season, the Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing yards per game (290.7), the fourth-highest YPA (8.07), and the third-highest passer rating (114.4) to opposing QBs. They’re allowing 84.5 yards per game to players lined up in the slot — where Douglas has played 78.9 percent of his snaps — and allowed six passing touchdowns from the slot, the third-most of any team in the league.
Douglas makes for an intriguing Week 7 start for fantasy managers looking for that third or fourth option on the week.
Ladd McConkey (LAC, 13.0 Expected Points)
It’s easy to sleep on what rookie Ladd McConkey has done with guys like Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers stealing the limelight, but McConkey has turned in a solid rookie campaign through the first six weeks of the season.
Amongst his fellow rookie receivers (min. 20 targets), here’s where McConkey ranks in a few receiving categories:
- 32 targets (4th)
- 19 receptions (3rd)
- 219 yards (5th)
- 52.1 expected points (4th)
- 2 touchdowns (3rd)
- 27.0 percent TPRR (3rd)
- 5.3 YAC/REC (4th)
- 1.9 YPRR (4th)
McConkey has seen six or more targets in four of the five games he’s played in this season and gets a Cardinals defense that’s struggled to slow the passing game. Arizona has allowed 76.0 yards per game to slot receivers this season and has allowed the 14th most passing yards per game (230.3) overall. McConkey has 10 more targets than the next closest Chargers receiver and an impressive 26 percent target share overall.
He’s a near must-start as a WR3/FLEX play in a primetime matchup.
Tight Ends
Week 6 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|17.7
|-1.6
|16.1
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|15
|5.2
|20.2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|12.6
|5
|17.6
|George Kittle
|SF
|12.1
|10.7
|22.8
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|11.7
|-5
|6.7
|David Njoku
|CLE
|11.3
|-3.2
|8.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|11
|0.1
|11.1
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|11
|-1.1
|9.9
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|10.3
|13.7
|24.0
|Cade Otton
|TB
|10.1
|-0.6
|9.5
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|9.9
|2.4
|12.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|7.8
|7.8
|15.6
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|7.7
|-1.1
|6.6
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|7.6
|5.5
|13.1
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|7.6
|3.2
|10.8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7.3
|2.7
|10.0
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|7.2
|-2.5
|4.7
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|7
|1.1
|8.1
|Harrison Bryant
|LV
|6.7
|-1.3
|5.4
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|6.7
|-2.6
|4.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|6.4
|-0.4
|6.0
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|6.3
|4.4
|10.7
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|6.3
|-3.3
|3.0
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6.1
|-2.6
|3.5
Cade Otton (TB, 10.1 Expected Points)
Fantasy managers struggling to find a tight end for this week can kick the tires on Tampa’s Cade Otton. For starters, the Ravens have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game (13.5) to opposing tight ends over their last five games, but they’re also allowing 8.2 tight end targets over that same span.
Some of that is buoyed by the Raiders and Cowboys combining for 24 tight end targets in Weeks 2 and 3, but we just saw Zach Ertz go for 4-68-0 on five targets last week.
Otton caught just one pass in his first two games this season but has totaled 18 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in his last four games. Since Week 3, Otton’s 27 targets rank third amongst tight ends, trailing only Brock Bowers and Jake Ferguson. His 44.0 expected points over that same span is good for fifth-most.
NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.