Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending

Week 7 Byes: CHI, DAL

Hello, and welcome to my Week 7 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:



50 running backs

50 wide receivers

24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 6, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 6 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Kenneth Walker III SEA 22.3 -1.4 20.9 Breece Hall NYJ 19.6 2.3 21.9 Alvin Kamara NO 19.1 -1.7 17.4 Chuba Hubbard CAR 18.6 -3.3 15.3 Alexander Mattison LV 18.4 -0.9 17.5 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG 18.4 4.3 22.7 JK Dobbins LAC 17.6 0.6 18.2 D’Andre Swift CHI 16.9 5 21.9 Joe Mixon HOU 16.9 10.3 27.2 Tyler Allgeier ATL 16.9 2.9 19.8 Ray Davis BUF 15.2 3 18.2 Bijan Robinson ATL 14.8 10.7 25.5 Bucky Irving TB 14.6 3.9 18.5 Derrick Henry BAL 13.9 11.3 25.2 Austin Ekeler WAS 13.8 -3 10.8 Sean Tucker TB 13.7 20.5 34.2 Tony Pollard TEN 13.5 4.3 17.8 Josh Jacobs GB 13.4 -1.4 12.0 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 13.3 -1.2 12.1 Trey Sermon IND 13 -10.1 2.9 Antonio Gibson NE 12.4 -5.1 7.3 David Montgomery DET 12.3 8.7 21.0 Ameer Abdullah LV 12.1 -5.3 6.8 Tyler Goodson IND 12 -1.5 10.5 Najee Harris PIT 11.5 8.7 20.2 Rico Dowdle DAL 11.4 -0.9 10.5 Emari Demercado ARI 11.3 0.1 11.4 Saquon Barkley PHI 11.3 -3.9 7.4 Javonte Williams DEN 11.2 -4.6 6.6 James Conner ARI 10.3 -1.7 8.6 Chase Brown CIN 8.6 5.8 14.4 Jordan Mason SF 8.5 0.7 9.2 Pierre Strong Jr CLE 8.4 1.4 9.8 Kyle Juszczyk SF 8 2.6 10.6 D’Onta Foreman CLE 7.2 -0.5 6.7 Jaylen Warren PIT 7 -2.2 4.8 Jordan Mims NO 6.4 -2.6 3.8 Roschon Johnson CHI 6.3 -1 5.3 Emanuel Wilson GB 6.1 2.2 8.3 D’Ernest Johnson JAC 5.9 0.5 6.4 Isaac Guerendo SF 5.7 4.2 9.9 Kimani Vidal LAC 5.5 7.6 13.1 Patrick Taylor SF 5.5 -1.7 3.8 Dameon Pierce HOU 5.2 9.5 14.7 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 -4.2 0.8 JaMycal Hasty NE 4.5 -1.4 3.1 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 4.2 0.3 4.5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 4.1 -2.4 1.7 Tank Bigsby JAC 4 -1.6 2.4 Zach Charbonnet SEA 3.8 0.7 4.5

Antonio Gibson (NE, 12.4 Expected Points)

Antonio Gibson served as the Patriots’ lead back in Week 6 against the Texans while Rhamondre Stevenson was sidelined with a foot injury. Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and is trending toward missing a second-straight game as the team prepares to face the Jaguars in London.

Things didn’t go quite how Gibson’s fantasy managers hoped they would last week, as he managed just 7.3 fantasy points despite seeing a season-high 17 opportunities. He totaled a dismal 19 yards on 13 carries but did catch three of his four targets for 24 yards.

Gibson wasn’t great, but the opportunities were exactly what we hoped to see. Gibson earned 17 of the Patriots’ 27 running opportunities on the day and should see a healthy workload against the Jaguars if Stevenson sits.

In their last five games, the Jaguars have allowed 26.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and have been particularly vulnerable in the passing game. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most targets out of the backfield this season and the fourth-most passing yards per game. What bodes even better for Gibson is the fact that the Patriots are averaging 5.5 targets per game to their running backs, and in his first start, rookie Drake Maye targeted his running backs six times.

Assuming Stevenson sits, I’m more than comfortable with giving Gibson another chance on rosters thin on running back options.

Tyler Goodson (IND, 12.0 Expected Points)

In two weeks without Jonathan Taylor, backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson have handled the share of the backfield touches. Sermon has seen 34 opportunities to Goodson’s 21, but Goodson has been the more efficient player with his opportunities.

During those two weeks, Goodson averaged 5.9 YPC to Sermon’s 2.4 and had two breakaway runs to Sermon’s one. In last week’s win over the Titans, Goodson tied a career-high with 13 opportunities, running for 8-51-0 on the ground while adding another four catches for 14 yards on five targets.

In addition to Sermon’s struggles, he’s also dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. He was able to get on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Goodson’s play earned him more touches in Week 7, even if Sermon does play. Goodson’s pass-catching upside gives him a respectable floor for those who need him.

He’s earned eight targets over the last two weeks and gets a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 28.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last five weeks — the sixth-highest total of any team in the league.

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings, and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% at checkout. Click here to get started.

Wide Receivers

Week 6 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR CeeDee Lamb DAL 25.6 -9.5 16.1 DK Metcalf SEA 21.6 -13.8 7.8 Chris Godwin TB 21.4 14.1 35.5 Drake London ATL 19.6 -0.2 19.4 Garrett Wilson NYJ 19.1 5.6 24.7 Darius Slayton NYG 17.2 -5.5 11.7 Josh Downs IND 17 2.5 19.5 Tyler Lockett SEA 16.9 -0.4 16.5 Tank Dell HOU 16.7 2 18.7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 16.1 -5.8 10.3 Diontae Johnson CAR 16 3.8 19.8 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 15.8 -5.8 10.0 Gabe Davis JAC 15.4 6.1 21.5 Zay Flowers BAL 15.1 7.3 22.4 Demario Douglas NE 14.5 6.7 21.2 AJ Brown PHI 14.4 9.2 23.6 Calvin Ridley TEN 14.1 -13.2 0.9 Noah Brown WAS 14 -4.2 9.8 George Pickens PIT 13.8 -5.5 8.3 Bub Means NO 13.1 2.4 15.5 Ladd McConkey LAC 13 -4.7 8.3 Terry McLaurin WAS 12.8 10.5 23.3 Allen Lazard NYJ 12.4 11 23.4 Tee Higgins CIN 12.3 2.4 14.7 Rashid Shaheed NO 12.1 -3.8 8.3 Stefon Diggs HOU 12.1 7.6 19.7 Jayden Reed GB 11.7 3.1 14.8 Jalen Brooks DAL 11.5 -9 2.5 Brian Thomas Jr JAC 11.2 -5.5 5.7 KaVontae Turpin DAL 11.2 -4.2 7.0 Christian Kirk JAC 11.1 -4.2 6.9 Deebo Samuel SF 10.8 9.9 20.7 Sterling Shepard TB 10.4 -2 8.4 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 10.3 1.9 12.2 Darnell Mooney ATL 10.1 -3.3 6.8 Olamide Zaccheaus WAS 9.9 -3.2 6.7 Courtland Sutton DEN 9.7 5.6 15.3 DJ Moore CHI 9.7 -3.7 6.0 Mike Evans TB 9.6 -4.2 5.4 Kalif Raymond DET 9.3 2 11.3 Keenan Allen CHI 9.3 11.8 21.1 Amari Cooper CLE 9.2 -1 8.2 Devaughn Vele DEN 8.8 3 11.8 Michael Pittman Jr IND 8.7 3.8 12.5 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 8.6 0.8 9.4 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 8.4 5.3 13.7 Kristian Wilkerson LV 8.3 1.5 9.8 Quentin Johnston LAC 7.8 -2.6 5.2 Jalen Tolbert DAL 7.7 0.6 8.3 Greg Dortch ARI 7.5 -0.9 6.6

Demario Douglas (NE, 14.4 Expected Points)

Demario Douglas was mentioned in this article last week, but I have no choice but to go back to him again this week. Douglas has totaled 28.8 expected points over the last two weeks, which is good for the 15th most of any receiver in the league over that span.

A switch from Jacoby Brissett to Drake Maye in Week 7 didn’t slow Douglas’ production, as he managed 6-92-1 on nine targets, on his way to 21.2 fantasy points and a WR8 finish. It was the third time this season that Douglas has earned nine targets, and as previously mentioned, he gets a plus matchup in London against the Jaguars.

Douglas isn’t just soaking up slot targets for the Patriots. He’s been solid after the catch and currently ranks 13th amongst all receivers (min. 30 targets) with a 5.1 YAC/REC and is 32nd in YPRR (1.53).

This season, the Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing yards per game (290.7), the fourth-highest YPA (8.07), and the third-highest passer rating (114.4) to opposing QBs. They’re allowing 84.5 yards per game to players lined up in the slot — where Douglas has played 78.9 percent of his snaps — and allowed six passing touchdowns from the slot, the third-most of any team in the league.

Douglas makes for an intriguing Week 7 start for fantasy managers looking for that third or fourth option on the week.

Ladd McConkey (LAC, 13.0 Expected Points)

It’s easy to sleep on what rookie Ladd McConkey has done with guys like Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers stealing the limelight, but McConkey has turned in a solid rookie campaign through the first six weeks of the season.

Amongst his fellow rookie receivers (min. 20 targets), here’s where McConkey ranks in a few receiving categories:



32 targets (4th)

19 receptions (3rd)

219 yards (5th)

52.1 expected points (4th)

2 touchdowns (3rd)

27.0 percent TPRR (3rd)

5.3 YAC/REC (4th)

1.9 YPRR (4th)

McConkey has seen six or more targets in four of the five games he’s played in this season and gets a Cardinals defense that’s struggled to slow the passing game. Arizona has allowed 76.0 yards per game to slot receivers this season and has allowed the 14th most passing yards per game (230.3) overall. McConkey has 10 more targets than the next closest Chargers receiver and an impressive 26 percent target share overall.

He’s a near must-start as a WR3/FLEX play in a primetime matchup.

Tight Ends

Week 6 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Brock Bowers LV 17.7 -1.6 16.1 Evan Engram JAC 15 5.2 20.2 Trey McBride ARI 12.6 5 17.6 George Kittle SF 12.1 10.7 22.8 Dalton Schultz HOU 11.7 -5 6.7 David Njoku CLE 11.3 -3.2 8.1 Dalton Kincaid BUF 11 0.1 11.1 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR 11 -1.1 9.9 Cole Kmet CHI 10.3 13.7 24.0 Cade Otton TB 10.1 -0.6 9.5 Noah Fant SEA 9.9 2.4 12.3 Mark Andrews BAL 7.8 7.8 15.6 Will Dissly LAC 7.7 -1.1 6.6 Hunter Henry NE 7.6 5.5 13.1 Zach Ertz WAS 7.6 3.2 10.8 Kyle Pitts ATL 7.3 2.7 10.0 Isaiah Likely BAL 7.2 -2.5 4.7 Mo Alie-Cox IND 7 1.1 8.1 Harrison Bryant LV 6.7 -1.3 5.4 Jake Ferguson DAL 6.7 -2.6 4.1 Theo Johnson NYG 6.4 -0.4 6.0 Grant Calcaterra PHI 6.3 4.4 10.7 Tyler Conklin NYJ 6.3 -3.3 3.0 Tucker Kraft GB 6.1 -2.6 3.5

Cade Otton (TB, 10.1 Expected Points)

Fantasy managers struggling to find a tight end for this week can kick the tires on Tampa’s Cade Otton. For starters, the Ravens have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game (13.5) to opposing tight ends over their last five games, but they’re also allowing 8.2 tight end targets over that same span.

Some of that is buoyed by the Raiders and Cowboys combining for 24 tight end targets in Weeks 2 and 3, but we just saw Zach Ertz go for 4-68-0 on five targets last week.

Otton caught just one pass in his first two games this season but has totaled 18 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in his last four games. Since Week 3, Otton’s 27 targets rank third amongst tight ends, trailing only Brock Bowers and Jake Ferguson. His 44.0 expected points over that same span is good for fifth-most.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.