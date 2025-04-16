 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang undergoes surgery to close small hole in his heart

  
Published April 16, 2025 10:39 AM

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang’s season is over.

The 19-year veteran will miss Pittsburgh’s finale against Washington after undergoing a procedure to close a small hole in his heart.

Letang did not participate in the team’s practice for what coach Mike Sullivan called a medical appointment.

Letang, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, has missed time earlier in his career due to strokes related to a hole in his heart.

The team said the expected timeline for Letang to make a full recovery is 4-6 weeks. Pittsburgh was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this month.

Letang, who is signed through the 2027-28 season, had nine goals and 21 assists in 74 games for Pittsburgh this year, his lowest point total over a full season since 2009-10. The 37-year-old Letang also averaged a team-high 23:32 of ice time.