Bryson DeChambeau commemorates U.S. Open bunker shot with plaque at Pinehurst No. 2

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t get the Masters green jacket. He had to settle for a plaque at Pinehurst No. 2, which was unveiled Monday a day after DeChambeau shot 75 on the final day at Augusta National and tied for fifth.

DeChambeau went over to Pinehurst No. 2 for the unveiling of the plaque that commemorates his bunker shot to 4 feet for par on the 18th hole that sealed his one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in last year’s U.S. Open.

The plaque next to the bunker includes the date with a quote from DeChambeau: “The shot of my life.”

Meanwhile, he is one of a record 10,202 entries accepted by the USGA for the U.S. Open this year at Oakmont on June 12-15. It’s the fourth time in championship history the USGA has accepted more than 10,000 applications to play.

The previous record was 10,187 entries for the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

DeChambeau is among 50 players exempt from the two stages of U.S. Open qualifying. U.S. Open champions get a 10-year exemption.

Local qualifying starts Wednesday through May 19 at 110 courses in 43 states, Canada and Mexico. Three final qualifying sites will be May 19 in England, Japan and Texas, with the majority of final qualifying on June 2 after the Memorial.

Beck Patrick, 13, was the youngest entrant. The oldest is 73-year-old Mac O’Grady, who last played the U.S. Open in 1989.