NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Marchand scores in 2nd OT, Panthers beat Oilers 5-4 in Game 2 to even the Stanley Cup Final
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_818,w_1091,x_19,y_49/c_scale,h_991,w_1322/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/txaxaml3zxdenqmrijrg
Storylines to follow during June’s second huge visit weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Azura Stevens’ 21 points, career-high 5 3-pointers lead Sparks past Wings 93-79 to snap 3-game skid

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published June 7, 2025 06:00 AM

Michigan International Speedway will feature more than six hours of virtually nonstop action Saturday as the NASCAR Truck and Cup series hit the 2-mile oval.

The Craftsman Truck Series will qualify to set the starting lineup for a 125-lap race starting at noon.

In between, the Cup Series will hold a one-hour practice at 9:30 a.m., followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 200-lap race. Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at Michigan.

The Truck Series will race at Michigan for the 22nd time but the first since Aug. 7, 2020, making the Brooklyn, Michigan, track one of six new tracks in 2025 (and one of four that are returning to the schedule). Zane Smith was the most recent Truck winner at Michigan.

Michigan International Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, June 7

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup
  • 6:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck

Track activity

  • 8:05 - 9 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:40 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 12 p.m. — Truck race (125 laps, 250 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.