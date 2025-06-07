NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway will feature more than six hours of virtually nonstop action Saturday as the NASCAR Truck and Cup series hit the 2-mile oval.

The Craftsman Truck Series will qualify to set the starting lineup for a 125-lap race starting at noon.

In between, the Cup Series will hold a one-hour practice at 9:30 a.m., followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 200-lap race. Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at Michigan.

The Truck Series will race at Michigan for the 22nd time but the first since Aug. 7, 2020, making the Brooklyn, Michigan, track one of six new tracks in 2025 (and one of four that are returning to the schedule). Zane Smith was the most recent Truck winner at Michigan.

Michigan International Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, June 7

Garage open



7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup

6:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck

Track activity



8:05 - 9 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:40 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12 p.m. — Truck race (125 laps, 250 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

