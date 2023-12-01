 Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times, TV and streaming info

  
Published December 1, 2023 06:14 PM

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the 36-hole lead at the Hero World Challenge and will be in Saturday’s final pairing at Albany Golf Club.

Here’s a look at third-round tee times, including that for tournament host Tiger Woods, who will go out at 11:43 a.m. ET, alongside two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland.

“Golf Central Pre-Game” will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action. Golf Channel will air the action at noon, with NBC picking up coverage at 2:30 p.m. Peacock will simul-stream the full third round, beginning at noon (click here to stream).

Tee time (ET)Players
11:21 a.m.Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
11:32 a.m.Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns
11:43 a.m.Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland
11:54 a.m.Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler
12:05 p.m.Lucas Glover, Max Homa
12:16 p.m.Jason Day, Cameron Young
12:27 p.m.Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
12:38 p.m.Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa
12:49 p.m.Brian Harman, Justin Thomas
1:00 p.m.Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth