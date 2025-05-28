Nelly Korda preaching patience as she looks to win first U.S. Women’s Open

ERIN, Wis. — Nelly Korda says she has learned the value of patience during a season in which titles haven’t come as easily as they did for her a year earlier.

That trait is particularly important this week at the U.S. Women’s Open, a tournament that hasn’t been kind to the world’s top-ranked player. Korda never has finished higher than a tie for eighth and has missed the cut three of the last five years.

That history provides plenty of incentive for Korda as she heads into the U.S. Women’s Open starting Thursday at Erin Hills. She is seeking her first title of the season.

“I mean, it’s the biggest test in golf,” Korda said. “It definitely has tested me a lot. I love it. At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do, is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect.”

Korda, 26, understands that challenge all too well.

Last year, she entered the U.S. Women’s Open having won six of her last seven events, then fell out of contention early. She posted a 10 on her third hole of the tournament, carded an 80 in the opening round and missed the cut at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.

Her average score of 68.88 leads all LPGA competitors, but her lack of titles this year is notable after a spectacular 2024 season in which she won seven times in 16 starts. She won five straight events at one point last year, tying a record she now shares with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

“It’s been a very interesting year for me,” Korda said. “I definitely have had a bit of good and a bit of bad. Kind of a mix in kind of every event that I’ve played in. I would say just patience is what I’ve learned, and kind of going back home and really locking in and practicing hard.”

Korda’s record reflects the balance in women’s golf this year, as the LPGA Tour hasn’t had a single player win multiple titles through its first 12 events of the season. Korda will seek a breakthrough this week at Erin Hills, a 6,829-yard, par-72 course located less than 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Erin Hills’ relative lack of trees can make the course particularly difficult on windy days.

“Weather plays a pretty big role out here, especially with kind of no coverage, no trees to block it. It’s kind of a very big open field,” Korda said. “When it gets windy out here, it’s really going to play with your golf ball. It’s just kind of seeing what the day has in store and having a game plan for it.”