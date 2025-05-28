White Sox at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

It’s Wednesday, May 28 and the White Sox (17-38) are in Queens to take on the Mets (34-21). Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Griffin Canning for New York.

The Mets are 5-1 in the last six games, while the White Sox are 0-3 over the past three contests. New York is 8-2 in Canning’s starts as the Mets’ eight-game winning streak with him on the mound was snapped in his previous start versus the Dodgers. The White Sox are 1-9 in Smith’s 10 starts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Mets

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SNY

Odds for the White Sox at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: White Sox (+205), Mets (-253)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Griffin Canning

White Sox: Shane Smith, (1-3, 2.36 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Mets: Griffin Canning, (5-1, 2.88 ERA)

Last outing: 2.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hit Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the White Sox and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Mets

The Mets have won 4 games straight at home, while the White Sox have lost on 12 of their last 15 road trips

The Under is 33-19-3 in Mets’ games this season

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.48 units

