Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

It’s Wednesday, May 28 and the Reds (28-28) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (29-27). Hunter Greene is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Noah Cameron for Kansas City.

The Reds are going for the series sweep over the Royals after taking the second matchup, 7-2. Elly De La Cruz had a historic night with two homers, both surpassing 435-feet and exit velocity of 111.1 mph and 112.5 mph, per Statcast, becoming the first Reds player to hit 110-plus mph homers in the same game.

Cincinnati has won three of the past four games, while Kansas City lost four of the previous five. The Royals are 1-2 when Cameron takes the mound compared to the Reds who are 5-4 in Greene’s starts.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Royals

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNKC

Odds for the Reds at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Reds (-120), Royals (+100)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Royals

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Noah Cameron

Reds: Hunter Greene, (4-2, 2.54 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Royals: Noah Cameron, (1-1, 0.93 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the underdog:

“As always, if a team is looking to avoid a 3-0 or 4-0 series sweep and are +100 or better in that final game, I will take a swing. I lean the Royals in this spot.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Royals

At home this season the Royals have won 5 of 9 games following a defeat

The Over is 8-2 in the Reds’ and the Royals’ last 5 games combined

The Reds have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Royals

