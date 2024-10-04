2024 Black Desert Classic: Full field for new event includes Utah’s own Jay Don Blake

The PGA Tour heads to Ivins, Utah, for the inaugural Black Desert Championship, Oct. 10-13, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

Among those who are continuing the fall quest for 2025 PGA Tour cards and signature-event status will be 65-year-old Jay Don Blake.

Blake, born in St. George, Utah, won the 1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open on Tour and then captured three titles on the PGA Tour Champions. He’ll be competing on a sponsor exemption.

Here’s a look at the initial full field: