New York Mets Kodai Senga
Mets name Kodai Senga their Game 1 starter against the Phillies in the NLDS
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Previews
World No. 695 and world No. 1,007 lead the way at Dunhill Links
Tarik Skubal
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1prediction: Odds, expert picks, playoff history, news, betting trends, and stats

nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_241004.jpg
HLs: 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_mustangchgl_241004.jpg
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Indianapolis
nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Black Desert Classic: Full field for new event includes Utah’s own Jay Don Blake

  
Published October 4, 2024 05:59 PM

The PGA Tour heads to Ivins, Utah, for the inaugural Black Desert Championship, Oct. 10-13, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

Among those who are continuing the fall quest for 2025 PGA Tour cards and signature-event status will be 65-year-old Jay Don Blake.

Blake, born in St. George, Utah, won the 1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open on Tour and then captured three titles on the PGA Tour Champions. He’ll be competing on a sponsor exemption.

Here’s a look at the initial full field: