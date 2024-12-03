 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel
Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti take top Big Ten honors
Jadyn Hudson.png
Defensive Back Jadyn Hudson Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Dabo Swinney
No. 18 Clemson prepping to take advantage of latest chance to reach the CFP, the ACC title game

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_alshaairsspd_241203.jpg
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
nbc_gc_toddscheffler_241203.jpg
Scheffler’s 2025 schedule looking similar to 2024
russy_berry.jpg
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel
Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti take top Big Ten honors
Jadyn Hudson.png
Defensive Back Jadyn Hudson Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Dabo Swinney
No. 18 Clemson prepping to take advantage of latest chance to reach the CFP, the ACC title game

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_alshaairsspd_241203.jpg
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
nbc_gc_toddscheffler_241203.jpg
Scheffler’s 2025 schedule looking similar to 2024
russy_berry.jpg
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Hero World Challenge: Round 1 tee times and pairings

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:25 PM

The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Here are the first-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
10:46 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Matthieu Pavon

10:57 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

11:08 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka

11:19 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Akshay Bhatia

11:30 AM
EST		1

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

11:41 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Sam Burns

11:52 AM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Jason Day

12:03 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

12:14 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Sahith Theegala

12:25 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley