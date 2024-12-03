2024 Hero World Challenge: Round 1 tee times and pairings
Published December 3, 2024 02:25 PM
The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Here are the first-round tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:46 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Matthieu Pavon
|10:57 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
|11:08 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Sepp Straka
|11:19 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Akshay Bhatia
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Sungjae Im
Tom Kim
|11:41 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Sam Burns
|11:52 AM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Jason Day
|12:03 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
|12:14 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Sahith Theegala
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley