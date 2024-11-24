2024 LPGA money list: Jeeno Thitikul sets new single-season record
Published November 24, 2024 06:13 PM
There is a new record-holder for single-season earnings on the LPGA Tour.
With her $4 million first-place prize at the CME Group Tour Championship, Jeeno Thitikul finished the 2024 season with $6,059,309 in official money.
That greatly surpasses the former record, set in 2007 by Lorena Ochoa with $4,364,994.
Nelly Korda also eclipsed Ochoa’s mark. The world No. 1 made $4,391,930 in winning seven times — compared to two for Thitikul (she and Ruoning Yin teamed to win the Dow Championship team event).
Here’s a look at the top 10 money winners on the LPGA this season, all of whom earned more than $2 million. Thirty-four players, in total, made more than $1 million.
|Position
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Jeeno Thitikul
|$6,059,309
|2
|Nelly Korda
|$4,391,930
|3
|Lydia Ko
|$3,201,289
|4
|Yuka Saso
|$2,867,618
|5
|Haeran Ryu
|$2,814,903
|6
|Ayaka Furue
|$2,811,824
|7
|Ruoning Yin
|$2,783,307
|8
|Lilia Vu
|$2,088,335
|9
|Hannah Green
|$2,074,873
|10
|Lauren Coughlin
|$2,062,822