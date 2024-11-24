2024 LPGA money list: Jeeno Thitikul sets new single-season record

There is a new record-holder for single-season earnings on the LPGA Tour.

With her $4 million first-place prize at the CME Group Tour Championship, Jeeno Thitikul finished the 2024 season with $6,059,309 in official money.

That greatly surpasses the former record, set in 2007 by Lorena Ochoa with $4,364,994.

Nelly Korda also eclipsed Ochoa’s mark. The world No. 1 made $4,391,930 in winning seven times — compared to two for Thitikul (she and Ruoning Yin teamed to win the Dow Championship team event).

Here’s a look at the top 10 money winners on the LPGA this season, all of whom earned more than $2 million. Thirty-four players, in total, made more than $1 million.