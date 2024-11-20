 Skip navigation
2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money: Payout for $11 million purse

  
Published November 20, 2024 10:37 AM

The LPGA wraps its season with a massive purse on offer at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The field of 60 players will compete for $11 million with $4 million — an LPGA record — going to the winner.

Here’s a look at the position-by-position payout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Finish Earnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $1,000,000
3 $550,000
4 $350,000
5 $260,000
6 $195,000
7 $155,000
8 $136,000
9 $120,000
10 $113,500
11 $107,000
12 $101,000
13 $96,000
14 $91,000
15 $88,000
16 $86,000
17 $84,500
18 $83,000
19 $81,500
20 $80,000
21 $79,000
22 $78,000
23 $77,000
24 $76,000
25 $75,000
26 $74,000
27 $73,000
28 $72,000
29 $71,000
30 $70,000
31 $69,250
32 $68,500
33 $67,750
34 $67,000
35 $66,250
36 $65,500
37 $64,750
38 $64,000
39 $63,250
40 $62,500
41 $62,000
42 $61,500
43 $61,000
44 $60,500
45 $60,000
46 $59,500
47 $59,000
48 $58,500
49 $58,000
50 $57,500
51 $57,250
52 $57,000
53 $56,750
54 $56,500
55 $56,250
56 $56,000
57 $55,750
58 $55,500
59 $55,250
60 $55,000