2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money: Payout for $11 million purse
Published November 20, 2024 10:37 AM
The LPGA wraps its season with a massive purse on offer at the CME Group Tour Championship.
The field of 60 players will compete for $11 million with $4 million — an LPGA record — going to the winner.
Here’s a look at the position-by-position payout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
|Finish
|Earnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$1,000,000
|3
|$550,000
|4
|$350,000
|5
|$260,000
|6
|$195,000
|7
|$155,000
|8
|$136,000
|9
|$120,000
|10
|$113,500
|11
|$107,000
|12
|$101,000
|13
|$96,000
|14
|$91,000
|15
|$88,000
|16
|$86,000
|17
|$84,500
|18
|$83,000
|19
|$81,500
|20
|$80,000
|21
|$79,000
|22
|$78,000
|23
|$77,000
|24
|$76,000
|25
|$75,000
|26
|$74,000
|27
|$73,000
|28
|$72,000
|29
|$71,000
|30
|$70,000
|31
|$69,250
|32
|$68,500
|33
|$67,750
|34
|$67,000
|35
|$66,250
|36
|$65,500
|37
|$64,750
|38
|$64,000
|39
|$63,250
|40
|$62,500
|41
|$62,000
|42
|$61,500
|43
|$61,000
|44
|$60,500
|45
|$60,000
|46
|$59,500
|47
|$59,000
|48
|$58,500
|49
|$58,000
|50
|$57,500
|51
|$57,250
|52
|$57,000
|53
|$56,750
|54
|$56,500
|55
|$56,250
|56
|$56,000
|57
|$55,750
|58
|$55,500
|59
|$55,250
|60
|$55,000