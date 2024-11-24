2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?
If not for a Maverick McNealy 72nd-hole birdie and a bogey on the same hole by himself, Luke Clanton could be a PGA Tour winner right now. Instead, the Florida State junior is left to savor another impressive PGA Tour finish.
Clanton tied for second place at the RSM Classic. It marked his second runner-up finish on Tour and his fourth top-10 since June. A three-way tie for second at Sea Island would have netted Clanton more than $575,000.
In fact, if he was allowed to collect checks from his eight Tour starts this year (including the U.S. Open), Clanton would have pocketed $1.8 million.
Money likely won’t be an issue for a talent like Clanton but the amateur will have to settle for self-satisfaction as he heads back to Tallahassee.
Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out on St. Simons Island, Georgia:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|$1,368,000
|T2
|Nico Echavarria
|$676,400
|T2
|Luke Clanton (a)
|$0
|T2
|Daniel Berger
|$676,400
|T5
|J.T. Poston
|$319,834
|T5
|Lee Hodges
|$319,834
|T5
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$319,834
|T8
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$238,767
|T8
|Patrick Fishburn
|$238,767
|T8
|Vince Whaley
|$238,767
|T11
|Chandler Phillips
|$184,300
|T11
|Joe Highsmith
|$184,300
|T11
|Kevin Yu
|$184,300
|T11
|Michael Kim
|$184,300
|T15
|Eric Cole
|$142,500
|T15
|Ben Griffin
|$142,500
|T17
|Ludvig Aberg
|$104,690
|T17
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$104,690
|T17
|Austin Eckroat
|$104,690
|T17
|Robby Shelton
|$104,690
|T17
|Patrick Rodgers
|$104,690
|T17
|Henrik Norlander
|$104,690
|T17
|Martin Laird
|$104,690
|T17
|Stewart Cink
|$104,690
|T25
|Brian Harman
|$63,460
|T25
|Denny McCarthy
|$63,460
|T25
|Bud Cauley
|$63,460
|T25
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$63,460
|T25
|Paul Peterson
|$63,460
|T30
|Lucas Glover
|$49,780
|T30
|S.Y. Noh
|$49,780
|T30
|Kelly Kraft
|$49,780
|T30
|Hayden Springer
|$49,780
|T30
|Will Gordon
|$49,780
|T35
|Carson Young
|$37,946
|T35
|Joel Dahmen
|$37,946
|T35
|Blake McShea
|$37,946
|T35
|Taylor Moore
|$37,946
|T35
|Andrew Novak
|$37,946
|T35
|Mark Hubbard
|$37,946
|T35
|Joseph Bramlett
|$37,946
|T42
|S.H. Kim
|$26,980
|T42
|Doug Ghim
|$26,980
|T42
|Jonathan Byrd
|$26,980
|T42
|Kevin Tway
|$26,980
|T42
|Taylor Montgomery
|$26,980
|T42
|Sam Stevens
|$26,980
|T42
|Austin Smotherman
|$26,980
|T49
|Brandon Wu
|$20,292
|T49
|Callum Tarren
|$20,292
|T49
|Steven Fisk
|$20,292
|52
|Martin Trainer
|$19,076
|T53
|Garrick Higgo
|$17,926
|T53
|Adam Svensson
|$17,926
|T53
|Marcus Byrd
|$17,926
|T53
|Adam Hadwin
|$17,926
|T53
|Matt Wallace
|$17,926
|T53
|Adam Schenk
|$17,926
|T53
|Kevin Chappell
|$17,926
|T60
|Russell Knox
|$17,024
|T60
|William McGirt
|$17,024
|T60
|Davis Thompson
|$17,024
|T60
|Harris English
|$17,024
|64
|Christo Lamprecht
|$16,644
|65
|Philip Knowles
|$16,340
|T66
|Patton Kizzire
|$16,264
|T66
|Tyson Alexander
|$16,264
|T68
|Jake Knapp
|$15,960
|T68
|Lanto Griffin
|$15,960