2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?

  
Published November 24, 2024 04:56 PM

If not for a Maverick McNealy 72nd-hole birdie and a bogey on the same hole by himself, Luke Clanton could be a PGA Tour winner right now. Instead, the Florida State junior is left to savor another impressive PGA Tour finish.

Clanton tied for second place at the RSM Classic. It marked his second runner-up finish on Tour and his fourth top-10 since June. A three-way tie for second at Sea Island would have netted Clanton more than $575,000.

In fact, if he was allowed to collect checks from his eight Tour starts this year (including the U.S. Open), Clanton would have pocketed $1.8 million.

Money likely won’t be an issue for a talent like Clanton but the amateur will have to settle for self-satisfaction as he heads back to Tallahassee.

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out on St. Simons Island, Georgia:

Finish Player Earnings
1 Maverick McNealy $1,368,000
T2 Nico Echavarria $676,400
T2 Luke Clanton (a) $0
T2 Daniel Berger $676,400
T5 J.T. Poston $319,834
T5 Lee Hodges $319,834
T5 Mackenzie Hughes $319,834
T8 Michael Thorbjornsen $238,767
T8 Patrick Fishburn $238,767
T8 Vince Whaley $238,767
T11 Chandler Phillips $184,300
T11 Joe Highsmith $184,300
T11 Kevin Yu $184,300
T11 Michael Kim $184,300
T15 Eric Cole $142,500
T15 Ben Griffin $142,500
T17 Ludvig Aberg $104,690
T17 Ryo Hisatsune $104,690
T17 Austin Eckroat $104,690
T17 Robby Shelton $104,690
T17 Patrick Rodgers $104,690
T17 Henrik Norlander $104,690
T17 Martin Laird $104,690
T17 Stewart Cink $104,690
T25 Brian Harman $63,460
T25 Denny McCarthy $63,460
T25 Bud Cauley $63,460
T25 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $63,460
T25 Paul Peterson $63,460
T30 Lucas Glover $49,780
T30 S.Y. Noh $49,780
T30 Kelly Kraft $49,780
T30 Hayden Springer $49,780
T30 Will Gordon $49,780
T35 Carson Young $37,946
T35 Joel Dahmen $37,946
T35 Blake McShea $37,946
T35 Taylor Moore $37,946
T35 Andrew Novak $37,946
T35 Mark Hubbard $37,946
T35 Joseph Bramlett $37,946
T42 S.H. Kim $26,980
T42 Doug Ghim $26,980
T42 Jonathan Byrd $26,980
T42 Kevin Tway $26,980
T42 Taylor Montgomery $26,980
T42 Sam Stevens $26,980
T42 Austin Smotherman $26,980
T49 Brandon Wu $20,292
T49 Callum Tarren $20,292
T49 Steven Fisk $20,292
52 Martin Trainer $19,076
T53 Garrick Higgo $17,926
T53 Adam Svensson $17,926
T53 Marcus Byrd $17,926
T53 Adam Hadwin $17,926
T53 Matt Wallace $17,926
T53 Adam Schenk $17,926
T53 Kevin Chappell $17,926
T60 Russell Knox $17,024
T60 William McGirt $17,024
T60 Davis Thompson $17,024
T60 Harris English $17,024
64 Christo Lamprecht $16,644
65 Philip Knowles $16,340
T66 Patton Kizzire $16,264
T66 Tyson Alexander $16,264
T68 Jake Knapp $15,960
T68 Lanto Griffin $15,960