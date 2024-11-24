2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?

If not for a Maverick McNealy 72nd-hole birdie and a bogey on the same hole by himself, Luke Clanton could be a PGA Tour winner right now. Instead, the Florida State junior is left to savor another impressive PGA Tour finish.

Clanton tied for second place at the RSM Classic. It marked his second runner-up finish on Tour and his fourth top-10 since June. A three-way tie for second at Sea Island would have netted Clanton more than $575,000.

In fact, if he was allowed to collect checks from his eight Tour starts this year (including the U.S. Open), Clanton would have pocketed $1.8 million.

Money likely won’t be an issue for a talent like Clanton but the amateur will have to settle for self-satisfaction as he heads back to Tallahassee.

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out on St. Simons Island, Georgia: