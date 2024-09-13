 Skip navigation
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 2 foursomes pairings and tee times

  
Published September 13, 2024 06:16 PM
GAINESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. leads 6-2 entering Day 2 of the Solheim Cup.

The home team won both the foursomes and fourball sessions, 3-1, on Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis is keeping together three of her teams from the opening foursomes, two of which won their matches. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz prevailed in alternate shot as did Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel.

Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing lost but will remain together. The only change is Lewis replacing Rose Zhang with Lexi Thompson as Lauren Coughlin’s partner.

European captain Suzann Pettersen, meanwhile, is mixing things up.

Though Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark earned Europe’s lone foursomes point on Friday, the Dane will play with Carlota Ciganda (who previously played with Linn Grant) on Saturday. Stark will instead play with Georgia Hall (who didn’t play foursomes on Day 1). Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull will reprise their roles and Anna Nordqvist will team up with Celine Boutier (who played with Albane Valenzuela Friday morning).

These players will be sitting in the third session: Zhang, Megan Khang, Andrea Lee and Alison Lee (U.S.); Grant, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom and Valenzuela (EUR).

Here’s a look at Saturday’s alternate-shot matchups (all times ET):

  • 7:05 a.m.: Emily Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (EUR) vs. Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (U.S.)
  • 7:17 a.m.: Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (EUR) vs. Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (U.S.)
  • 7:29 a.m.: Maja Stark/Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin (U.S.)
  • 7:41 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist/Celine Boutier (EUR) vs. Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (U.S.)