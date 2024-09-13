2024 Solheim Cup: Behind Nelly Korda and star rookies, U.S. takes 4-point lead after historic Day 1

GAINESVILLE, Va. – The U.S. Solheim Cup team is following the lead of the world No. 1.

Nelly Korda, sent out first in both of her matches Friday, put the hammer down in the afternoon, recording four birdies and two eagles to partner with Megan Khang and deliver a convincing 6-and-4 victory that helped set the tone for the Americans during an afternoon of blowouts.

Looking for their first Solheim Cup title since 2017, the Americans hold a 6-2 lead at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club – the first time in the history of the event that a team has opened up that wide of a margin after the first day.

Korda became the first U.S. player to win her two Day 1 matches by at least a three-hole margin. But she wasn’t the only standout: Rookies Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel put two points on the board – the latter, together, in the afternoon fourballs – in what looked like a stroke of genius from captain Stacy Lewis. Rose Zhang also won both of her matches after a disappointing 2023 Solheim debut.

Last year in Spain, Europe got swept in the opening foursomes but rallied in the afternoon by winning the session to cut the deficit.

That didn’t happen this time, with U.S. taking both sessions, 3-1, to take a decisive advantage into Day 2.

“Well, I can say we have a massive job ahead of us,” European captain Suzann Pettersen said.

Here’s how the afternoon unfolded:

Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (U.S.) def. Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall (Europe), 6 and 4

Squaring off Europe’s experienced duo of match-play specialists, Korda and Khang didn’t give their opponents much of a chance. Korda and Khang combined to make five birdies in a six-hole span to close out the front nine and build a sizable advantage they wouldn’t come close to relinquishing.

Korda, in particular, shined on the bright stage. She went 8 under par for her 14 holes played, looking every bit like the world No. 1 who has won six times this season.

Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (Europe) def. Lexi Thompson/Alison Lee (U.S.), 6 and 5

With all four players sitting out the opening session, it was the veteran duo that took it to the Americans and spoiled the start to what could be Thompson’s final Solheim Cup.

Tied through seven holes, the Europeans ripped off six straight wins to close out the match. As a team, they combined to go 7 under par, including the usual match-play concessions.

Sagstrom, who got married last weekend, is now 2-0-1 in the better-ball format over the past two years, while Nordqvist, an assistant captain for this year’s matches, notched her first win over that span.

Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (U.S.) def. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (Europe), 3 and 2

Facing the lone European duo that won a point in the morning session, the American rookies took control late on the front nine and never surrendered the lead.

Coughlin, playing near her hometown of Charlottesville, teamed up with Schmelzel to each go 2-0 in their Solheim Cup debuts.

Coughlin, one of the LPGA’s breakout stars this season, combined with Schmelzel to make nine birdies – the last one a right-to-left sweeper on 16 that closed out the match.

Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (U.S.) def. Linn Grant/Charley Hull (Europe), 5 and 4

Zhang and Lee, two of the most highly accomplished players from Stanford, made up a significant distance gap by relying on precise approaches and timely putting to put another point on the board for Team USA.

Back and forth for the first eight holes, Zhang and Lee each contributed clutch shots to win four straight holes and build a comfortable advantage. The dagger was thought to be Zhang’s 15-footer for eagle on the 12 – but then, two holes later, Lee lipped out her 178-yard approach on the 14th for a conceded eagle and easy win.

Hull and Grant were expected to be two of Europe’s most fared players, but instead they each ended the first day with a 0-2 record.