2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams

GAINESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. won the 19th Solheim Cup, 15 1/2 to 12 1/2, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Rose Zhang led the way for the Americans with a perfect 4-0 record. Megan Khang (3-0) and rookie Lauren Coughlin (3-0-1) were also undefeated.

Charley Hull was the leading points earner on the European side, going 3-2-0. One player from each team was shutout.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:

TEAM USA

﻿U.S. player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs Rose Zhang 4 4–0–0 1–0–0 1–0–0 2–0–0 Lauren Coughlin 3.5 3–0–1 0–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–0 Megan Khang 3 3–0–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 2–0–0 Allisen Corpuz 3 3–1–0 1–0–0 2–0–0 0–1–0 Nelly Korda 3 3–1–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–0–0 Andrea Lee 2.5 2–0–1 0–0–1 0–0–0 2–0–0 Sarah Schmelzel 2 2–2–0 0–1–0 1–1–0 1–0–0 Lilia Vu 1.5 1–2–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–1–0 Jennifer Kupcho 1 1–2–0 1–0–0 0–2–0 0–0–0 Alison Lee 1 1–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0 Lexi Thompson 1 1–3–0 0–1–0 1–0–0 0–2–0 Ally Ewing 0 0–4–0 0–1–0 0–2–0 0–1–0

TEAM EUROPE