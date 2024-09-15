 Skip navigation
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams

  
Published September 15, 2024 07:58 PM
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 3 Singles
September 15, 2024 03:16 PM
Dive into the best shots from the final day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. outlasted Europe to retake the cup.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. won the 19th Solheim Cup, 15 1/2 to 12 1/2, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Rose Zhang led the way for the Americans with a perfect 4-0 record. Megan Khang (3-0) and rookie Lauren Coughlin (3-0-1) were also undefeated.

Charley Hull was the leading points earner on the European side, going 3-2-0. One player from each team was shutout.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:

TEAM USA

﻿U.S. player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Rose Zhang 4 4–0–0 1–0–0 1–0–0 2–0–0
Lauren Coughlin 3.5 3–0–1 0–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–0
Megan Khang 3 3–0–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 2–0–0
Allisen Corpuz 3 3–1–0 1–0–0 2–0–0 0–1–0
Nelly Korda 3 3–1–0 0–1–0 2–0–0 1–0–0
Andrea Lee 2.5 2–0–1 0–0–1 0–0–0 2–0–0
Sarah Schmelzel 2 2–2–0 0–1–0 1–1–0 1–0–0
Lilia Vu 1.5 1–2–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–1–0
Jennifer Kupcho 1 1–2–0 1–0–0 0–2–0 0–0–0
Alison Lee 1 1–2–0 0–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0
Lexi Thompson 1 1–3–0 0–1–0 1–0–0 0–2–0
Ally Ewing 0 0–4–0 0–1–0 0–2–0 0–1–0

TEAM EUROPE

﻿European players Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Charley Hull 3 3–2–0 1–0–0 1–1–0 1–1–0
Celine Boutier 2 2–2–0 1–0–0 1–1–0 0–1–0
Anna Nordqvist 2 2–2–0 0–1–0 1–0–0 1–1–0
Emily Pedersen 2 2–3–0 0–1–0 1–1–0 1–1–0
Madelene Sagstrom 2 2–1–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 1–1–0
Georgia Hall 2 2–2–0 1–0–0 0–1–0 1–1–0
Esther Henseleit 1.5 1–1–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–0–0
Maja Stark 1.5 1–2–1 0–0–1 1–1–0 0–1–0
Leona Maguire 1 1–1–0 1–0–0 0–0–0 0–1–0
Carlota Ciganda 1 1–3–0 0–1–0 0–2–0 1–0–0
Albane Valenzuela 0.5 0–1–1 0–0–1 0–1–0 0–0–0
Linn Grant 0 0–4–0 0–1–0 0–1–0 0–2–0