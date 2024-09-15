2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
Published September 15, 2024 07:58 PM
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 3 Singles
Dive into the best shots from the final day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. outlasted Europe to retake the cup.
GAINESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. won the 19th Solheim Cup, 15 1/2 to 12 1/2, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Rose Zhang led the way for the Americans with a perfect 4-0 record. Megan Khang (3-0) and rookie Lauren Coughlin (3-0-1) were also undefeated.
Charley Hull was the leading points earner on the European side, going 3-2-0. One player from each team was shutout.
Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:
TEAM USA
|U.S. player
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Rose Zhang
|4
|4–0–0
|1–0–0
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|Lauren Coughlin
|3.5
|3–0–1
|0–0–1
|2–0–0
|1–0–0
|Megan Khang
|3
|3–0–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|2–0–0
|Allisen Corpuz
|3
|3–1–0
|1–0–0
|2–0–0
|0–1–0
|Nelly Korda
|3
|3–1–0
|0–1–0
|2–0–0
|1–0–0
|Andrea Lee
|2.5
|2–0–1
|0–0–1
|0–0–0
|2–0–0
|Sarah Schmelzel
|2
|2–2–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|Lilia Vu
|1.5
|1–2–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Jennifer Kupcho
|1
|1–2–0
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Alison Lee
|1
|1–2–0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Lexi Thompson
|1
|1–3–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–2–0
|Ally Ewing
|0
|0–4–0
|0–1–0
|0–2–0
|0–1–0
TEAM EUROPE
|European players
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Charley Hull
|3
|3–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|1–1–0
|Celine Boutier
|2
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Anna Nordqvist
|2
|2–2–0
|0–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0
|Emily Pedersen
|2
|2–3–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|1–1–0
|Madelene Sagstrom
|2
|2–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Georgia Hall
|2
|2–2–0
|1–0–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|Esther Henseleit
|1.5
|1–1–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Maja Stark
|1.5
|1–2–1
|0–0–1
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Leona Maguire
|1
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
|Carlota Ciganda
|1
|1–3–0
|0–1–0
|0–2–0
|1–0–0
|Albane Valenzuela
|0.5
|0–1–1
|0–0–1
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|Linn Grant
|0
|0–4–0
|0–1–0
|0–1–0
|0–2–0