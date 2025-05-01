Cameron Champ catches fire at Nelson, less than 24 hours after he got into field

Cameron Champ didn’t find out he was in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson field until Wednesday afternoon.

A day later, the 29-year-old Champ finds himself in early contention after an opening, 7-under 64 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

“It’s definitely been an interesting two days, that’s for sure,” said Champ, a three-time PGA Tour winner, though not since 2021 and no longer with full status.

Champ has competed more on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, making four of six cuts with one top-20 showing, but when Gary Woodland withdrew on the eve of the Nelson with a back injury, Champ, the next alternate up, rushed to pack and get on the road, completing the road trip from Houston to the Dallas area around 9 p.m. local time.

This is Champ’s third start of the year, first in a non-opposite event; he tied for 16th in Puerto Rico before missing the cut in the Dominican Republic.

“Coming into this week, in general, I had no expectations,” Champ added, “so I think in general that’s how I need to be regardless. Just come out and play my game. Whatever I shoot, I shoot.”

Champ bogeyed two of his first three holes but also birdied two of his first four. He then added seven more birdies to card his second 64 of the season, which has him a shot back of morning-wave leader Rico Hoey. Five of his birdie putts came from outside 10 feet as Champ currently leads the field in strokes gained putting.

After ranking well outside the top 100 in that category for his first few seasons on the PGA Tour, Champ improved to No. 37 with the flatstick last year. Unfortunately for the long-hitting Champ, who was also No. 1 in strokes gained off the tee, he was among the worst on approach and around the greens. He made just seven of 26 cuts, lost his card with a No. 175 finish in FedExCup points and has since dropped to No. 457 in the world rankings.

But days like Thursday prove to Champ that he’s still capable.

“Most of that for me is all off the course,” Champ said of his struggles. “Has nothing to do with my physical abilities. The last two years is probably the hardest I’ve ever worked. Feel like my physical abilities are there. It’s now for me it’s just getting back to the right mental state.”

And so, the key for the rest of the week: “I’ve been hitting it well, doing everything well, so at this point it’s just trying to stay out of my own way.”