Wilson doubtful for Aces’ game against Wings due to head injury

  
Published June 12, 2025 11:23 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. — Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is doubtful for the Las Vegas Aces’ home game Friday night against the Dallas Wings because of a head injury.

She was injured in Wednesday’s 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

If the reigning MVP doesn’t play, that would diminish what would have included a matchup between Wilson and this year’s top WNBA draft pick in Dallas’ Paige Bueckers. After missing four games because of a concussion and illness, Bueckers scored 35 points in Wednesday’s 93-80 loss at Phoenix.

Wilson averages 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.