MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
Guardians’ Luis Ortiz reportedly the subject of MLB gambling investigation, placed on leave
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream
Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 and moves into 7th on WNBA career scoring list as Storm beat Dream 80-79
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
James scores 28, Bueckers 23 as the Wings start 4 rookies in a 98-89 win over the Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati makes U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Napheesa Collier scores 28 and the Lynx dominate the third quarter in a 92-75 win over Mystics

  
Published July 4, 2025 12:36 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 28 points, Courtney Williams had 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 92-75 on Thursday night for their third straight regular-season victory.

Minnesota bounced back from its 74-59 loss to Indiana on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup final that did not count in the standings.

Collier, who was scoreless in the first quarter, scored the last seven points of a 12-2 run to begin the second half for a 55-40 lead. Minnesota outscored the Mystics 27-14 in the third for a 70-52 lead.

Collier was 11 of 21 from the field and finished with 25 or more points for the eighth time this season.

Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride each added 10 points for Minnesota (15-2). The Lynx scored 28 points off 20 Washington turnovers.

Rookie Lucy Olsen came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points for Washington (8-10). Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 15 points and Shakira Austin scored 10. Brittney Sykes, averaging a team-high 18.6 points, went 2 of 9 from the field and finished with seven points.

Minnesota led 43-38 at halftime after closing on a 17-5 run that was capped by Smith’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The Lynx didn’t trail after going up 37-36 in the second quarter.

Washington shot 45% from the field, despite going 3 for 20 from 3-point range.

The Lynx avenged a 68-64 defeat at Washington on June 24 without Collier.