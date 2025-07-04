 Skip navigation
Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 and moves into 7th on WNBA career scoring list as Storm beat Dream 80-79

  
Published July 4, 2025 12:48 AM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and moved into seventh on the WNBA’s career scoring list, Skylar Diggins drove for the decisive layup with 3.4 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 80-79 on Thursday night.

Erica Wheeler had 21 points for Seattle (11-7). Diggins and Gabby Williams each added 11.

Ogwumike converted a three-point play, Naz Hillmon scored on the other end, and Ogwumike hit a midrange jumper to get the Storm within 77-75 with a minute to play. Atlanta’s Jordin Canada made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 51 seconds left and Ogwumike missed a 3-pointer, but Diggins grabbed the offensive rebound and Wheeler hit a contested 3 to make it 79-78 with 32.1 seconds remaining. Maya Caldwell missed a 3 to set up Diggins’ basket.

Canada scored a career-high 25 points for Atlanta (11-7), and Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allisha Gray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Ogwumike has 6,815 career points and moved past Cappie Pondexter (6,811) and Sue Bird (6,803).

The Dream outrebounded Seattle 46-24 but made just 4 of 21 (19%) from behind the arc. The Storm hit 10 of 23 from 3-point range and scored 21 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers.

The game featured nine ties and 25 lead changes, and neither team led by more than seven points.

Up next

The Storm’s four-game trip continues Sunday at New York. Atlanta hosts Golden State on Monday to wrap up a four-game homestand.