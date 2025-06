U.S. Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings and featured groups Friday at Oakmont

The 125th U.S. Open continues Friday at Oakmont Country Club.

Peacock and NBC will have live action with these featured groups exclusively on Peacock (all times EDT; click here for Thursday’s tee times):

MORNING FEATURED GROUPS

7:18 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

AFTERNOON FEATURED GROUPS

1:03 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy



Here are the full tee times from the second round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.