 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers build and then squander a 3-goal lead against Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries
Wilson doubtful for Aces’ game against Wings due to head injury
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
The road ahead after the NCAA settlement comes with risk, reward and warnings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers build and then squander a 3-goal lead against Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries
Wilson doubtful for Aces’ game against Wings due to head injury
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
The road ahead after the NCAA settlement comes with risk, reward and warnings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

German 17-year-old Engel becomes youngest grass-court quarterfinalist since Becker in 1985

  
Published June 12, 2025 11:18 PM

STUTTGART, Germany — German 17-year-old Justin Engel became the youngest player since Boris Becker 40 years ago to reach the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour grass-court tournament by making the last eight at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday.

Engel beat seventh-seeded Alex Michelsen of the United States 6-4, 6-4 to become the youngest quarterfinalist ever in Stuttgart. He is the youngest man to reach the quarters of any grass-court event since Becker won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 1985.

Engel, who turns 18 in October, will next face Félix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Friday.

It has been a remarkable 12 months for Engel, who only broke into the top 800 in the rankings last July, having entered the 2024 season as No. 1,344. He is now guaranteed to move into the top 250.

Engel this week also became the second youngest player since 1990, behind Rafael Nadal, to have won a match on all three surfaces — grass, clay and hard-court — on the tour.